Football
Alexander to be inducted in Ring of Honor
SEATTLE — Running back Shaun Alexander, whose MVP season helped propel the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl appearance following the 2005 season, will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor on Oct. 16 against Arizona, the team announced Thursday.
Alexander will become the 15th member of the Ring of Honor and the 11th player. He is the third member of the 2005 team to join the ring, with coach Mike Holmgren and quarterback Matt Hasselbeck inducted last year.
Alexander led the NFL with 1,880 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2005 — the latter an NFL record at the time — in becoming the only Seahawks player ever named as the league’s MVP.
Alexander’s 9,429 yards from 2000-2007 also remains a team record as does his 100 career touchdowns.
Steelers place Watt on IR: Pittsburgh placed star outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve, meaning he will miss a minimum of four games while recovering from a left pectoral injury.
The Steelers already had ruled Watt out for Sunday’s visit by New England.
Jones misses practice with illness: Patriots quarterback Mac Jones sat out practice with an illness. If Jones has to miss Sunday’s game, backup Brian Hoyer would be in line to make his first start since Week 4 of the 2020 season.
Baseball
Rays make history with all-Latin lineup
TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Rays made major league history on Thursday by starting nine Latin American players against the Toronto Blue Jays.
It happened as baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day, honoring the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico.
All nine players, as well as base coaches Chris Prieto at first and Rodney Linares at third, wore No. 21 to honor Clemente, who played 18 seasons with Pittsburgh. Clemente won four NL batting titles and helped the Pirates win the World Series in 1960 and 1971. He won the NL MVP award in 1966.
Soccer
Chile presents appeal in World Cup case
GENEVA — Chile presented its appeal challenging Ecuador’s place at the World Cup to FIFA on Thursday in a case regarding an alleged ineligible player, with a verdict possible within 24 hours.
Barely nine weeks before the 32-team World Cup is scheduled to start on Nov. 20, Chile is hoping to replace Ecuador in the opening match against host Qatar.
FIFA previously said it asked Ecuador player Byron Castillo, who Chilean officials claim is actually Colombian and should not have played in World Cup qualifying games, to be available to testify.
The appeal hearing was being conducted remotely with only the three judges present.
Spanish federation denies using funds for party: The Spanish soccer federation denied accusations by a former employee that federation funds went to pay for a party with “young ladies” and to hire a detective to investigate the head of Spain’s players’ union.
The federation run by Luis Rubiales issued a statement “firmly denying” the charges made to state prosecutors by the president’s own uncle and his former chief of staff, Juan Rubiales, who was fired in July.
Basketball
Griner, Whelen families to meet Biden
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia, the White House announced Thursday.
“He wanted to let them know that they remain front of mind and that his team is working on this every day, on making sure that Brittney and Paul return home safely,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Thursday’s press briefing at the White House.
The separate meetings are to be the first in-person encounter between Biden and the families and are taking place amid sustained but so far unsuccessful efforts by the administration to secure the Americans’ release.
Connecticut to pay Ollie another $3.9m: Connecticut announced it has agreed to pay former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million to settle discrimination claims surrounding his 2018 firing.
The money is in addition to the more than $11.1 million in back salary Ollie has already been paid after an arbitrator ruled in January that he was improperly fired under the school’s agreement with its professor’s union.
Briefly
Hockey: Nathan MacKinnon expects to sign contract extension with the Avalanche soon, and it could make him the highest-paid player in the NHL.
Court: U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani ordered a new trial for Jovan Vavic, a former USC water polo coach, who was convicted in the college admissions bribery scandal.
Golf: Rory McIlroy shot a 4-under 67 for a share of the clubhouse lead with Gavin Green, Adri Arnaus, Scott Jamieson, Eddie Pepperell and Antoine Rozner at the Italian Open.
Tennis: Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz won their singles matches to give the United States an unassailable 2-0 lead over Kazakhstan to move atop its Davis Cup Finals group. ... Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep had nose surgery to improve her breathing and will not play again until next year.
Figure skating: American Ilia Malinin made history when the 17-year-old successfully landed the first quad axel in competition. Malinin pulled off the four-and-a-half revolution jump while winning the lower-level U.S. Classic in Lake Placid.
