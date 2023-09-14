Baseball
Red Sox fire Chief Baseball Officer Bloom
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox fired Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom on Thursday as the team stumbled toward a third last-place finish in four seasons.
The team made the announcement before the start of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees, who took the first two games of the series to drop Boston into a tie for last.
“The decision was not made lightly or easily,” President & CEO Sam Kennedy read from a prepared statement before his news conference. “We all know where we are in the standings. It’s a painful reality that fans feel as deeply as we do. Our fans deserve a winning, competitive team that consistently plays postseason baseball.”
Bloom was hired from the Tampa Bay Rays to help revive the farm system and bring financial stability to a team that was one of baseball’s biggest spenders. One of his first moves was to trade 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts, a year before he was eligible for free agency, on a mandate from ownership to get the payroll in order.
But the return for Betts was unspectacular — outfielder Alex Verdugo and some prospects that have not panned out — and other moves have failed to yield results at the major league level. Bloom also watched shortstop Xander Bogaerts, whom the organzation developed into a four-time All-Star, depart as a free agent.
“I think we’ve always been consistent, trying to build, build that farm system, but win at the major league level has always been a priority,” Kennedy said. “Obviously, the past two seasons we haven’t been there and the change was made.”
Entering Thursday, the Red Sox were 267-262 in Bloom’s tenure, with a trip to the AL Championship Series in 2021.
Short hops: Yankees Jasson Dominguez will have Tommy John surgery next Wednesday. ... Blue Jays Matt Chapman was activated off the 10-day IL. ... Orioles called up Heston Kjerstad from Triple-A Norfolk. ... Rays activated Manuel Margot from the IL after he was sidelined by a right elbow problem.
Football
NFL extends deal to play at Tottenham
LONDON — The NFL will continue staging at least two games per year at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium through the 2029 season, the league announced Thursday.
The deal with the Premier League soccer club is a two-year extension on their original long-term agreement to play regular-season games at Tottenham’s $1.6 billion facility.
Tottenham’s stadium was custom built with an NFL field below the Premier League team’s moveable soccer pitch. The grass soccer field splits into three sections before it’s moved to make way for the astroturf underneath.
The stadium, which features designated NFL locker rooms and capacity seating of nearly 63,000, has hosted six games so far.
“NFL gamedays at our stadium are special occasions where we see fans from around the world descend on Tottenham, bringing so much vibrancy to the High Road and supporting our local economy,” Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said.
Under the deal, the stadium gets an official designation as “Home of the NFL in the UK.”
Johnson won’t play Monday: Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson won’t play on Monday after injuring his hamstring.
Motor sports
Van Gisbergen to race for Trackhouse
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shane van Gisbergen’s expected move to NASCAR will be in a development program driving in all three national series for Trackhouse Racing.
The New Zealand native won his NASCAR debut race on the downtown streets of Chicago driving for Trackhouse in early July. He said after the win wanted to make a full-time move to American stock cars and confirmed his intent later that month following a V8 Supercars race in Australia.
Trackhouse has now committed to build a program around the 34-year-old from Auckland to run select races in the the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series. He’ll also run some other lower-level races.
Bottas, Guanyu to stay in F1: The Alfa Romeo team is keeping an unchanged driver lineup for the third year running after announcing that Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will stay for the 2024 season.
Perez received apology from Red Bull boss: Sergio Pérez said he received a personal apology from Red Bull boss Helmut Marko over comments Marko made suggesting his heritage was to blame for inconsistent results on the track.
Briefly
College: Men’s basketball players at Dartmouth College have become the latest college athletes to challenge the status quo by attempting to unionize. A petition filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday by the Service Employees International Union identified 15 players from the Ivy League school as seeking representation.
Golf: Marcus Helligkilde made seven birdies in a nine-hole stretch then closed with three in a row to shoot an 8-under 64 and take a two-stroke lead at the BMW PGA Championship.
Tennis: Frances Tiafoe was beaten for the second straight time and the United States lost to the Netherlands in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals.
Olympics: The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee officially endorsed Salt Lake City as the American bid city for an upcoming Winter Olympics.
Cycling: Remco Evenepoel put on a dominant performance to win the 18th stage of the Spanish Vuelta, with overall leader Sepp Kuss comfortably holding on to the red jersey.
