Football
Cowboys won’t put Prescott on IR
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are not putting quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve after surgery on his right thumb, leaving open the possibility that he could return in fewer than four games.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on the team’s flagship radio station that the team wants Prescott “to be a consideration for playing within the next four games.” That is the minimum number of games a player has to miss if placed on injured reserve.
“We feel very good after surgery, after listening to the medical people, that Dak has a real chance to be back out there throwing the ball real quick,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan.
Watt out with pec injury: Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will miss Sunday’s game against New England with a left pectoral injury, though coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic Watt’s prognosis isn’t as bad as initially feared.
Tomlin said the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year won’t be available for Pittsburgh’s home opener, but refused to offer a potential timetable on how long Watt might be unavailable and hinted the worst-case situation — that Watt would be lost for the season — is no longer on the table.
“We’re encouraged and we’ll just continue to look at the situation and gain opinions and do what’s appropriate,” Tomlin said.
Reid critical of Arizona turf: Chiefs coach Andy Reid criticized the field inside State Farm Stadium after two Kansas City players slipped on the turf and sustained injuries during their 44-21 win over the Cardinals.
Harrison Butker’s plant foot slipped awkwardly during a kickoff early in the game, forcing the Chiefs to use safety Justin Reid for most of their kickoffs and extra points the rest of the way, while first-round pick Trent McDuffie hurt his hamstring when the young cornerback’s feet slipped during an otherwise impressive debut.
Titans place Moore, Hand on IR: Tennessee placed defensive back A.J. Moore and defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve.
Colts cut Blankenship: Rodrigo Blankenship’s three-year run with the Indianapolis Colts ended when he was waived two days after slicing a 42-yard field goal to the right in overtime and sending two fourth-quarter kickoffs out of bounds.
Joseph wants Nebraska head coaching job: Mickey Joseph said that he wants to be Nebraska’s next head football coach and not just the interim guy for the next nine games.
Joseph met with the media for the first time since athletic director Trev Alberts asked him to lead the program the rest of the season following the firing of Scott Frost on Sunday.
Tennis
Alcaraz beats Ruud for U.S. Open title
NEW YORK — Carlos Alcaraz has won his first Grand Slam title, beating Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 at the U.S. Open on Sunday.
Alcaraz, 19, became the youngest man to win a major title since Rafael Nadal was the same age at the 2005 French Open, and the youngest at the U.S. Open since 19-year-old Pete Sampras in 1990.
The No. 3 seed from Spain will become the youngest player to be No. 1 since the current ATP rankings began in 1973 on Monday.
Ruud, the No. 5 seed, fell short again in his attempt to become Norway’s first Grand Slam champion. He also lost to Nadal at this year’s French Open.
Basketball
Suns owner Sarver suspended, fined
NEW YORK — The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver for one year, plus fined him $10 million, after an investigation found that he had engaged in what the league called “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.”
The findings of the league’s report, published Tuesday, came nearly a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations that Sarver had a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise.
Sarver said he will “accept the consequences of the league’s decision” and apologized for “words and actions that offended our employees,” though noted he disagreed with some of the report’s findings.
The report said Sarver “repeated or purported to repeat the N-word on at least five occasions spanning his tenure with the Suns,” though added that the investigation “makes no finding that Sarver used this racially insensitive language with the intent to demean or denigrate.”
The study also concluded that Sarver used demeaning language toward female employees, including telling a pregnant employee that she would not be able to do her job after becoming a mother; made off-color comments and jokes about sex and anatomy; and yelled and cursed at employees in ways that would be considered bullying “under workplace standards.”
Briefly
Soccer: American goalkeeper Zack Steffen missed his fourth straight game for Middlesbrough, raising doubt whether he will be available for the United States’ last two warmup matches ahead of the World Cup.
Hockey: St. Louis signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million. ... The Stars signed general manager Jim Nill to a one-year contract extension through 2023-24 season.
Motor sports: Kyle Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing next season, ending a 15-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing.
Boxing: Anthony Joshua’s management group said in a post on Twitter that its fighter has accepted the terms presented by Tyson Fury for an all-British heavyweight bout on Dec. 3.
