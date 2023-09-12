Football
Rodgers out with torn Achilles tendon
Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and the 39-year-old New York Jets quarterback will miss the rest of the season, coach Robert Saleh announced Tuesday.
An MRI revealed the four-time NFL MVP’s injury, confirming what the Jets feared after their 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo on Monday night. Saleh said Rodgers will have season-ending surgery, but he wasn’t certain when that would occur.
Torn Achilles tendons typically take several months of recovery due to the extensive rehabilitation needed.
On his fourth regular-season snap in a Jets uniform, Rodgers tried to avoid a rushing Leonard Floyd, who wrapped up the quarterback and spun him down to the MetLife Stadium turf. Rodgers stood up after a few moments, looked over to the Jets’ sideline and then sat on the turf — seemingly knowing he was seriously hurt.
NCAA troubled by UNC criticism of Walker waiver: The NCAA Board of Directors said it is “troubled” by North Carolina’s public criticism of the decision to deny an eligibility waiver to Tar Heels transfer receiver Tez Walker, adding that some committee members have received threats of violence.
The statement comes less than a week after North Carolina said the NCAA had denied appeal efforts for immediate eligibility for Walker, an announcement that included pointed criticism from both Tar Heels coach Mack Brown and athletic director Bubba Cunningham.
Court
Porter fractured girlfriend’s vertebra
NEW YORK — Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.’s alleged attack on his girlfriend in a New York City hotel room left the woman with a fractured neck vertebra and a deep cut above her right eye, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment Tuesday.
Porter, 23, is charged with felony assault and strangulation in connection with the incident early Monday at the Millennium Hilton near the United Nations in Manhattan. Prosecutors said he didn’t stop until his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, ran out into the hallway covered in blood.
Porter was not required to enter a plea during his brief court appearance.
The NBA star, who had been in police custody since his arrest Monday, was ordered to post $75,000 cash or obtain a $100,000 bond to secure his release. He was also ordered to stay away from Gondrezick.
Ex-NFL media journalist sues: A former NFL Media journalist is accusing the league of refusing to address what he calls long-standing institutional discrimination and said his contract was not renewed because he repeatedly voiced concerns regarding equity and racial injustice.
In making his allegations in a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit filed in federal court in New York City, Jim Trotter also cited Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula as making racially insensitive comments. Trotter said the concerns he raised with league executives, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, regarding those comments and the lack of diversity among NFL Media employees fell on deaf ears.
Judge finds Iowa coach’s son guilty: Jonathan McCaffery, the teenage son of University of Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery, was found guilty of failure to yield to a pedestrian who later died from injuries suffered in the crash.
Alabama walk-on arrested: Antonio Ross, 19, a freshman walk-on defensive back for the Alabama football team, was arrested on a charge of second-degree sodomy involving a juvenile female. Ross was released from Calhoun County Jail on $50,000 bond.
Briefly
Baseball: David Stearns agreed to become president of baseball operations for the New York Mets. The 38-year-old will serve under owner Steve Cohen and above GM Billy Eppler.
Basketball: Breanna Stewart narrowly edged A’ja Wilson by one vote to repeat as The Associated Press Player of the Year.
Soccer: Interim U.S. women’s coach Twila Kilgore’s first roster for a pair of exhibition game includes forwards Jaedyn Shaw and Mia Fishel and all the players who went to the World Cup except for Sophia Smith and Kristie Mewis, who are both nursing injuries.
Hockey: New Blue Jackets coach Mike Babcock said he had done nothing wrong in asking players to show him photos off their phones, clarifying he was trying to get to know them after a report emerged criticizing him for invasion of privacy. ... The Avalanche agreed to terms with forward Tomas Tatar on a one-year contract worth $1.5 million.
Horse racing: Horse racing’s federally created oversight panel found no single cause of death among 12 horses at Churchill Downs this spring, but recommends further action and analysis to mitigate risk at the home of the Kentucky Derby.
Tennis: Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was suspended for four years for doping violations. The 31-year-old Romanian “committed intentional anti-doping rule violations” by failing a drug test during the 2022 U.S. Open and for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport, the ITIA said.
Cycling: Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard won the 16th stage of the Spanish Vuelta to move into second place overall behind teammate Sepp Kuss. ... Nathan van Hooydonck was hospitalized after he became unwell while driving his car and got involved in a car crash, his team said.
Obituaries: Former NFL receiver Mike Williams, who was injured in a construction accident two weeks ago, died, his agent said. He was 36. ... Roy Kidd, who coached Eastern Kentucky to two NCAA Division I-AA football championships in a Hall of Fame career, has died. He was 91.
