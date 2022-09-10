Baseball
MLB, players reach minor league union deal
NEW YORK — The players’ association will submit union authorization cards to an arbitrator on Wednesday under an agreement with Major League Baseball that will lead to collective bargaining for approximately 5,500 farmhands.
MLB and the union reached a card-check agreement Saturday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.
Martin Scheinman, baseball’s permanent arbitrator, is expected to count the cards to determine whether more than 50% of the eligible players for the bargaining unit had signed. If a majority is achieved, MLB would recognize the union for minor leaguers and the players’ association would not have to ask the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election.
The bargaining unit would include minor leaguers except for 40-man major league roster players on option, who are covered by the big league union; players assigned to the Dominican Summer League, which is outside the U.S.; and players on the voluntary retired list.
“Congratulations to our country’s minor league baseball players on a historic, swift, and overdue organizing victory, and to for taking this critical step,” President Joe Biden tweeted Saturday. “Every worker is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect — on the job and on the field.”
The minor league union would be a separate bargaining unit within the players’ association.
La Russa cleared for Stewart’s ceremony: White Sox manager Tony La Russa was cleared by his doctors to participate in Sunday’s pregame ceremony for retiring Dave Stewart’s No. 34 jersey with the Oakland Athletics.
According to the White Sox, La Russa will travel with the team to Chicago after the series finale against the A’s, but the 77-year-old Hall of Famer hasn’t been cleared to return to the dugout as an active manager.
Motor sports
Gragson wins rain-shortened Xfinity race
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Noah Gragson outran the rain and Justin Allgaier to win the rain-shortened NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Kansas Speedway.
Gragson survived a two-lap shootout to win the second stage, after which the race was considered official. He used a great restart after the race’s first caution to assume the lead and held the advantage when rain caused the caution flags to come out with eight laps left in the stage.
Gragson won for the 10th time in the series, fifth time this season and second straight week after a dramatic victory at Darlington.
Reddick captures Cup playoff pole: Tyler Reddick will start from the pole in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway.
Reddick leaned on his extensive background driving dirt late models to ride the rim around the mile-and-a-half track. He stopped the clock in 29.899 seconds, denying Joey Logano a second straight pole.
Leclerc wins pole in Italy: Charles Leclerc will be looking to reignite the Formula One championship race on his home track after clinching pole position for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.
Schumacher’s F1 future in doubt: Mick Schumacher could have just a few races to save his Formula One career. The son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher was promoted to Haas from the Ferrari Driver Academy, where his contract is set to expire at the end of the year.
De Vries to make race debut: Nyck De Vries will make his Formula One race debut at the Italian Grand Prix after Williams driver Alex Albon was ruled out with appendicitis.
AlphaTauri waiting on Herta decision: AlphaTauri is awaiting a decision from the FIA on Colton Herta’s eligibility to compete in Formula One next season, and the delay is affecting the team’s planning for its 2023 lineup.
Pierre Gasly is currently under contract to AlphaTauri via a deal with Red Bull, but Alpine would like the Frenchman to fill the seat opening when Fernando Alonso leaves at the end of the season.
Briefly
Basketball: Gabriel Deck scored 30 points, Nicolás Laprovittola added 18 and Argentina topped the United States 82-73 in the AmeriCup semifinals.
Football: The Jets placed left tackle Duane Brown on IR with a shoulder injury. ... Baltimore tackle Ronnie Stanley was ruled out of Sunday’s season opener. ... Star tight end Darren Waller agreed on a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders. ... The Bills increased the amount of bonus incentives in safeth Jordan Poyer’s contract.
Horse racing: West Newton, a 6-year-old gelding bred by Queen Elizabeth II, won a race at Pimlico, two days after the British monarch died following seven decades on the throne.
Golf: Scottie Scheffler became the first player since the awards began in 1990 to win player of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour, rookie of the year on the PGA Tour and the PGA Tour player of the year. ... Ally Ewing shot a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi at the Kroger Queen City Championship. ... Viktor Hovland and Soren Kjeldsen were tied for the BMW PGA Championship lead at 12 under.
Tennis: U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe pulled out of the United States team that will play group stage matches in the Davis Cup next week in Glasgow, Scotland.
Cycling: Remco Evenepoel all but clinched his first Grand Tour title after the 22-year-old Belgian protected his lead in the Spanish Vuelta on the three-week race’s final competitive stage.
Obituary: Frank Cignetti, who carved out a Hall of Fame career spending a lifetime in coaching, including 20 years turning his alma mater Indiana (Pa.) into a Division II power, has died. He was 84.
