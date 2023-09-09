Pro Football
Rams place Kupp on IR with hamstring injury
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have placed receiver Cooper Kupp on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least their first four games.
The Rams also put new tight end Hunter Long on injured reserve Saturday, one day before their season opener at Seattle.
The Yakima native injured his hamstring Aug. 1 in training camp, and he aggravated the injury late last month. The Super Bowl 56 MVP got treatment and saw a specialist in Minnesota in recent days but didn’t improve enough to play.
Kupp also missed the final eight games of last season with an ankle injury. He won the triple crown of receiving in 2021 and was named the AP’s NFL Offensive Player of the Year before leading the Rams to their Super Bowl victory over Cincinnati.
Kupp won’t be eligible to play until the Rams host Philadelphia in Week 5 on Oct. 8.
The Rams also signed kicker Brett Maher and quarterback Brett Rypien from their practice squad ahead of their trip to Seattle. Rypien will be the backup to Matthew Stafford in the absence of Stetson Bennett.
Baseball
Kirby apologizes to M’s manager Servais
ST. PETERBURG, Fla. — Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby apologized to manager Scott Servais for saying he wished he wasn’t sent back to the mound for the seventh inning of a 7-4 loss to Tampa Bay after reaching the 90-pitch mark.
Servais said he talked with the 25-year-old right-hander “for a long time” both Friday night and Saturday morning.
“He said ‘Skip, that’s not who I am,” Servais said before Saturday’s game. “We all know George is a very fiery — he’s a competitor. He’s learning. It’s an opportunity to learn moving forward. The biggest think with George is, we move forward. Love having him out there.”
Seattle led 4-2 when Kirby returned to the mound in the seventh. After Taylor Wells grounded out, Jose Siri doubled and René Pinto followed with a tying homer on Kirby’s 102 and final pitch.
“When you make mistakes that only affects yourself, it’s not that big of a deal,” Servais said. “But once it starts affecting other people, that’s kind of when you take notice. I think this is one George will learn from.”
Kirby is 10-9 with a 3.48 ERA in 27 starts this season.
Short hops: Luis Severino was placed on the IL by the Yankees with a left upper-body injury. ... Brewers Christian Yelich was out of the lineup because of lower back soreness.
College football
No. 12 Utah rallies to beat Baylor
WACO, Texas — Jaylon Glover scored on an 11-yard run with 17 seconds left for Utah’s second touchdown in the final two minutes, and the 12th-ranked Utes escaped Baylor with a 20-13 win Saturday in a matchup of future Big 12 foes both missing their starting quarterbacks.
Utah’s winning drive was set up at the Baylor 29 after Cole Bishop’s interception on a pass Sawyer Robertson threw under pressure.
The Utes (2-0) had tied the game at 13 with 1:59 left when redshirt freshman quarterback Nate Johnson scored on a 7-yard draw. That capped an 88-yard drive on which he had 20 yards rushing and completed 4 of 5 passes for 57 yards.
Baylor (0-2) had one more chance to tie the game, with one second left after Robertson’s 47-yard pass to Hal Presley to the Utah 22. But the final pass into the end zone was incomplete.
No. 22 Colorado beats Nebraska: Shedeur Sanders accounted for three scores, Colorado’s defense forced four turnovers and the Buffaloes beat longtime rival Nebraska 36-14 in the home debut of Deion Sanders.
Shedeur Sanders threw for 393 yards and two scores, while running for another touchdown. He capped his 6-yard romp with the dance steps his dad made famous during his playing days.
Tennis
Danilina, Heliovaara win mixed doubles title
NEW YORK — Anna Danilina and Harri Heliovaara won the U.S. Open mixed doubles championship Saturday, the first-time partners defeating top-seeded Americans Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek 6-3, 6-4.
The pair came together just before the tournament and quickly clicked, both picking up their first Grand Slam titles.
“I didn’t know you two weeks ago. Now I know you very well,” Heliovaara, a native of Finland who ranked in the top 10 of men’s doubles earlier this year, told Danilina in the trophy ceremony after the match.
Pegula, ranked No. 3 in singles, hasn’t been past the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam in singles and lost in the 2022 French Open women’s doubles final with American Coco Gauff.
Pegula and Gauff will share the No. 1 spot in the new women’s doubles rankings on Monday.
Briefly
Hockey: The Lightning terminated the contract of forward Josh Archibald after the offseason acquisition told the team he was taking time off. Tampa Bay signed Tyler Motte to replace him on a one-year, $800,000 deal.
Motor sports: Christopher Bell won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, putting himself in good position to wiggle off the playoff bubble and make next week’s cut-off a little less stressful.
Golf: Rory McIlroy birdied his last two holes to move into contention for a second Irish Open title after shooting a 6-under 66 to sit two shots behind leader Hurly Long.
Cycling: Remco Evenepoel won a mountainous 14th stage of the Spanish Vuelta while American Sepp Kuss held the overall lead of the three-week race.
