Baseball
Mariners pick up Leone off waivers
NEW YORK — The Seattle Mariners were able to bolster their bullpen on Thursday, claiming right-hander Dominic Leone off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handed reliever Devin Sweet was designated for assignment.
The Mariners can add Leone to the active roster Friday without having to remove a player with rosters expanding from 26 to 28.
Leone, who turns 32 on Oct. 26, was drafted by Seattle in the 16th round of the 2012 draft. He made his MLB debut two seasons later.
MLB testing hand-free entry for fans: Major League Baseball is testing facial authentication-based entry that would allow ticketed fans to walk directly into stadiums — a convenient new arrival method that the league says won’t compromise on safety and security.
The Philadelphia Phillies have partnered with MLB to use their stadium as the site of a pilot program called Go-Ahead Entry, which uses facial authentication-based entry for ticketed fans.
Reinsdorf doesn’t believe shooting occurred in stadium: White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf is pushing back on the possibility that a shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field came from a gun inside the ballpark.
Two women were injured in a shooting during the team’s 12-4 loss to Oakland last week. Chicago police are investigating what happened, including whether the gun was fired inside or outside of the facility.
Short hops: White Sox promoted Chris Getz to general manager. ... Yankees plan to call up prospects Jasson Domínguez and Austin Wells.
Tennis
Isner’s career ends in 5th-set tiebreak loss
NEW YORK — John Isner’s career fittingly ended with a final-set tiebreaker.
Isner put a volley into the net to end the match and what he had announced would be his final singles tournament, falling in the U.S. Open second round to fellow American Michael Mmoh 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7).
“It’s tough. I like to think I work as hard as I can,” Isner told a Grandstand crowd that erupted in cheers as he trailed off into tears.
The 38-year-old Isner, who needed a wild card to get into the draw at Flushing Meadows, blasted 48 aces and won 86% of his first-serve points in a match that also included 63 unforced errors. Several times, the 6-foot-10 Isner fell to the ground while diving to make volleys.
Isner reached a career-best ranking of No. 8 in 2018, shortly after reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon, won 16 singles titles and has hit more than 14,000 aces, an ATP Tour record. That includes 113 in the longest match in tennis history, a first-round Wimbledon win against Nicolas Mahut in 2010 that lasted 11 hours, 5 minutes and ended at 70-68 in the fifth set.
Next up for the 89th-ranked Mmoh will be Jack Draper, who upset an apparently ailing Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4, 7-5, extending his return to the tour after being out more than two months with a shoulder injury.
On the women’s side, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka had little trouble with Jodie Burrage in a 6-2, 6-3 victory in a little more than an hour. She advances to a third-round matchup against Clara Burel, who beat No. 25 Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-2. American Madison Keys, the No. 17 seed, also advanced with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Yanina Wickmayer.
Elsewhere, sixth-seeded Jannik Sinner advanced to the third round with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 victory over fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego.
Alexander Zverev, the No. 12 seed, downed fellow German Daniel Altmaier 7-6(1), 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on his return to outer Court 17. Zverev, a U.S. Open finalist in 2020, will face No. 19 seed Grigor Dimitrov, who downed Andy Murray in a convincing 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 victory that included 45 unforced errors from the British two-time Grand Slam champion.
Briefly
Football: The Vikings agreed to an extension with tight end T.J. Hockenson. ... The Dolphins signed fullback Alec Ingold to a three-year extension. ... The Steelers signed former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King. ... Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. will start the season on IR because of midsection and finger injuries.
Soccer: Midfielder Gio Reyna sustained a hairline fracture in a bone in his right leg during the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Canada on June 18. ... Two-time U.S. Soccer Player of the Year Julie Ertz retired after a 10-year career that included back-to-back Women’s World Cup titles.
Motor sports: Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and teammate George Russell penned new deals through to the end of the 2025 season with Mercedes. ... Linus Lundqvist signed a multiyear IndyCar contract with Chip Ganassi Racing.
Court: Joshua Pincoske, a former New Hampshire college volunteer basketball coach, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on charges of producing and possessing child sexual abuse material. ... Police in Maine arrested a 23-year-old on charges of attempting to break into the home of UFC president Dana White.
Golf: Matt Fitzpatrick began his bid to win a third European Masters title by shooting 7-under 63 to take a share of the lead with Eddie Pepperell, Masahiro Kawamura, John Axelsen, Gavin Green and Nacho Elvira. ... Todd White took the lead with a birdie on the par-5 seventh hole and never trailed the rest of the way in a 4-and-3 victory over Joey Flanagan to win the U.S. Senior Amateur.
Cycling: American Sepp Kuss won the mountainous sixth stage of the Spanish Vuelta, while Lenny Martinez finished second to wrest the overall lead from defending champion Remco Evenepoel.
Obituaries: Gil Brandt, overshadowed by coach Tom Landry and general manager Tex Schramm as part of the trio that built the Dallas Cowboys into “America’s Team” in the 1970s, has died. He was 91. ... Jan Jongbloed, the Netherlands goalkeeper who was a runner-up in two World Cup finals as part of the famous “Clockwork Orange” teams in the 1970s, has died. He was 82.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.