Football
Review finds Dolphins followed protocol
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The NFL’s concussion protocol was followed after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury against the Buffalo Bills last month, the NFL and NFL Players Association concluded in a joint investigation. The parties released a joint statement on their findings.
“The outcome in this case was not what was intended when the Protocol was drafted,” the statement said.
As a result, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to modify the league’s concussion protocol, adding the term “ataxia,” to the mandatory “no-go” symptoms. In the statement, they defined ataxia as “abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue.”
If a player is diagnosed with ataxia by the team or other neutral physician, that player will immediately be ruled out of the game and will receive follow-up care.
Goodell says NFL will make changes to protocol: The NFL is prepared “to make a change or two” to its concussion protocol, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at a fan forum in London as the league faces questions about how the Miami Dolphins handled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent injuries.
Responding to a fan’s question about concussions and “recent incidents,” Goodell outlined the league’s “intensive focus” on the issue over the past 15 years and said its medical protocols have served as templates for other sports.
“Our job really is to continue to modify those as medical experts or other experiences tell you this is something you can do differently,’” he said.
Jets activate Brown from IR: The Jets activated left tackle Duane Brown from IR.
49ers activate Ward: San Francisco activated safety Jimmie Ward from IR.
Titans place Burks on IR: Tennessee placed first-round draft pick Treylon Burks on injured reserve with an injured left toe.
MSU’s Mangham carted off: Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham was carted off the field with an injury against No. 3 Ohio State.
Mangham appeared to take the brunt of a collision when he tackled Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson in the first quarter.
Mangham, a freshman, was put on a backboard and placed on the back of a cart, where Henderson gave him an encouraging tap. As the cart approached the tunnel, Mangham flashed a thumbs up for the cheering crowd.
Michigan assistant coach carted off field: Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart is in stable condition but will spend the night at a hospital in Bloomington, Indiana, after being carted off the field.
Coach Jim Harbaugh said Michigan’s running backs coach and career rushing leader was in stable condition after suffering a medical emergency on the sideline.
Former Georgia coach Dooley hospitalized: Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley was hospitalized with COVID-19, a school spokesman said. Athletic department spokesman Claude Felton said Dooley, 90, was admitted to an Athens area hospital with a “mild case” of COVID-19.
Motor sports
NASCAR promises safety changes on new car
CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR says it had a productive test of its new car and promised drivers that solutions to some of their safety concerns should be implemented by next season.
NASCAR’s top leadership held a 75-minute meeting ahead of Saturday’s practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It said it expects a new rear clip, rear bumper structure and center section on next year’s Next Gen car. Those parts are too stiff right now and drivers have complained all season they are feeling the force from routine crashes more than before.
Allmendinger remains undefeated on Charlotte road course: It took two overtimes for AJ Allmendinger to remain undefeated on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway and seize the momentum for the next round of the Xfinity Series playoffs.
Allmendinger has won four consecutive races on the hybrid road course/oval, as well as back-to-back races.
Larson added to candidate pool for Indianapolis 500: NASCAR champion Kyle Larson has emerged as a candidate for an Indianapolis 500 ride and said he has permission from Hendrick Motorsports to run the iconic race if a deal can be completed.
Briefly
Basketball: Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Warriors indefinitely, which coach Steve Kerr called a “mutual decision” after the star forward violently punched teammate Jordan Poole.
Soccer: The U.S. Soccer Federation received three new reports of misconduct in the sport this week after details of systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct in the NWSL were revealed in an independent investigation. ... Atlanta midfielder Santiago Sosa was suspended for three games and fined by MLS for using a homophobic slur during a game against New England.
Hockey: Calgary signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multiyear contract extension.
Golf: Eugenio Chacarra shot a 9-under 63 and had a five-stroke lead at the LIV Golf event in Thailand. ... Jon Rahm took a one-shot lead at the Spanish Open after carding a 6-under 65.
Tennis: Mery Perello, the wife of Rafael Nadal, gave birth to the couples first child, a boy. ... Novak Djokovic advanced to the Astana Open final after his opponent Daniil Medvedev retired with a leg injury. ... No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4 to reach the Agel Open final.
Cycling: Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar edged Enric Mas to successfully defend his Il Lombardia title. ... Time trial specialist Filippo Ganna broke cycling’s hour record when he covered 56.792 kilometers in 60 minutes.
