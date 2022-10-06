Baseball
MLB attendance jumps from 2021
PHOENIX — Even with the homer heroics of sluggers like Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols, Major League Baseball wasn’t able to coax fans to ballparks at pre-pandemic levels this season, though attendance did jump substantially from the COVID-19 affected campaign in 2021.
The 30 MLB teams drew nearly 64.6 million fans for the regular season that ended Wednesday, which is up from the 45.3 million who attended games in 2021, according to baseball-reference.com. This year’s numbers are still down from the 68.5 million who attended games in 2019, which was the last season that wasn’t affected by the pandemic.
The 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers led baseball with 3.86 million fans flocking to Dodger Stadium for an average of 47,672 per contest. The Oakland Athletics — who lost 102 games, play in an aging stadium and are the constant subject of relocation rumors — finished last, drawing just 787,902 fans for an average of less than 10,000 per game.
The Toronto Blue Jays saw the biggest jump in attendance, rising from 805,901 fans to about 2.65 million. They were followed by the Cardinals, Yankees, Mariners, Dodgers, and Mets, which all drew more than a million fans more than in 2021.
MLB velocity, shifts set records: Higher velocity and increased shifts led to the major league batting average dropping to .243, its lowest since 1968.
Defensive shifts and 100 mph pitches set records this season, contributing to the worrisome offensive decline MLB is trying to address.
MLB average game time drops 6 minutes: The average time of a nine-inning major league game dropped for the first time since 2018, likely helped by the introduction of the PitchCom electronic device to signal pitches.
The average this season was 3 hours, 3 minutes, 44 seconds, the commissioner’s office said. The figure declined from a record 3:10:07 last year and was the lowest since 2018.
Half of video review challenges led to overturned calls: Just over half of the 1,261 video review challenges made by teams in the major leagues were successful this season.
MLB said that 633 calls challenged by clubs were overturned, which comes to 50.2%. There were 240 calls confirmed and 388 allowed to stand — where there was not enough evidence to confirm or overturn.
MLB names Wild-Card crew chiefs: Ted Barrett, Alfonso Márquez, Jerry Meals and Jeff Nelson will be the crew chiefs for baseball’s new wild-card series that start Friday, and Mark Carlson, Marvin Hudson, Dan Iassogna and Bill Miller will be crew chiefs for the Division Series next week.
Barrett will work the AL series between Cleveland and Tampa Bay and will start at third base in the opener, as will all crew chiefs. Meals will umpire the AL series between Toronto and Seattle, Nelson will work the NL series between St. Louis and Philadelphia, and Márquez will umpire the NL series between the New York Mets and San Diego.
Umpires rotate from right field to left and then clockwise around the bases starting at third, meaning crew chiefs will not be scheduled for the plate in the best-of-three wild card series.
Soccer
MLS, Liga MX unveil format for Leagues Cup
Major League Soccer and Liga MX announced the format for the expanded Leagues Cup competition next summer that will feature all teams from both leagues participating in the month-long, World Cup-style tournament.
The competition will include all 47 teams and will begin on July 21 and conclude on Aug. 19, the leagues announced Thursday. All 77 tournament games will be played in the United States and Canada.
Messi says World Cup in Qatar will be his last: Lionel Messi has confirmed that the World Cup in Qatar next month will be the last of his career. The 35-year-old Argentina star will play in his fifth World Cup.
Briefly
Basketball: Golden State star Draymond Green apologized to the team a day after fighting with teammate Jordan Poole during practice.
Football: The Falcons released starting defensive tackle Anthony Rush.
Motor sports: An appeals panel reinstated the 25 points William Byron had been docked by NASCAR for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin. ... Santino Ferrucci will return to full-time IndyCar racing next season in A.J. Foyt Racing’s No. 14 Chevrolet.
Courts: Indonesian police said they are bringing criminal charges against three officers and three civilians for their roles in the deaths of 131 people when police fired tear gas inside a soccer stadium, setting off a panicked run for the exits in which many were crushed. ... The New England Patriots caused irreparable damage to a U.S. flag signed by Tom Brady by improperly displaying it in the team’s hall of fame at Gillette Stadium, the flag’s owner contends in a federal lawsuit.
Golf: The Official World Golf Ranking won’t be awarding points to LIV Golf events this year, denying the MENA Tour’s request to immediately add the Saudi-funded series to its schedule. ... Jon Rahm shot a 7-under 64 at the Spanish Open to sit one stroke behind leaders Ashun Wu, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Darius van Driel.
Tennis: Novak Djokovic eased past Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals of the Astana Open. ... American qualifier Alycia Parks earned her first win against a top-10 ranked opponent by beating fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 at the Agel Open.
Winter sports: Leading World Cup skiers questioned the decision to award a yet-to-be-built resort in Saudi Arabia the hosting rights of the 2029 Asian Winter Games, saying such a project could damage the sport’s image.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.