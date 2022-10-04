Soccer
Thorns owner steps away over abuse report
PORTLAND — Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson has removed himself from a decision-making role with the National Women’s Soccer League club until the findings are released from an ongoing investigation into numerous scandals around the league.
Paulson, who is also the owner of MLS’s Portland Timbers, announced his decision in a statement Tuesday, one day after the release of the findings of a disturbing independent investigation into the NWSL’s abuse scandals commissioned by U.S. Soccer. A concurrent investigation is still being conducted jointly by the league and the players’ union, and Paulson plans to step away until its completion.
Gavin Wilkinson and Mike Golub, who have both served in executive roles with Paulson’s teams, are also stepping away from the Thorns, who are headed into the NWSL playoffs. Paulson’s statement didn’t indicate whether the trio will also step away from the Timbers, and Paulson gave no indication he plans to sell his teams.
“Yesterday’s Yates report unveiling was the darkest day I have experienced, and I know the same is true for everyone else who loves our team and our league,” Paulson said. “I know it was even harder and darker for those whose stories were shared publicly. I cannot apologize enough for our role in a gross systemic failure to protect player safety and the missteps we made in 2015. I am truly sorry.”
In the investigation report commissioned by U.S. Soccer, Paulson is accused of enabling and supporting former Thorns coach Paul Riley after Riley was accused of harassment and sexual coercion by players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim. The investigation also found that Paulson and Wilkinson made inappropriate workplace comments to women.
Golub is accused of making inappropriate sexual remarks in 2013 to former Thorns coach Cindy Parlow Cone, now the president of U.S. Soccer. Golub has previously faced criticism for his workplace behavior and his tolerance for others’ misbehavior.
In her investigative report, former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates also accused Thorns management of not being forthcoming with information around Riley’s departure from the team in 2015, writing that the club “interfered with our access to relevant witnesses and raised specious legal arguments in an attempt to impede our use of relevant documents.”
Curling CEO prioritized athlete safety as head of NWSL: USA Curling says CEO Jeff Plush “acted in accordance with prioritizing the safety of athletes” during his tenure as leader of the National Women’s Soccer League, where an investigation uncovered years of systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct.
The curling board met Monday after a report on the independent investigation into the abuses in women’s soccer.
The soccer investigation found Plush, who was commissioner of the NWSL from 2014 to 2017, was aware of allegations of sexual harassment and coercion against Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley, but did not do anything to prevent Riley from continuing to coach in the league. Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, who led the soccer investigation, said Plush did not respond to requests for an interview.
Ukraine to joins Spain-Portugal World Cup bid: Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup. A person familiar with the project told The Associated Press that Ukraine is being added to the Spain-Portugal bid. The revitalized bid, which has been in the works for more than three years, is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters.
Asian chief unopposed for reelection: FIFA vice president Sheik Salman of Bahrain will be unopposed for reelection to lead the Asian Football Confederation, while the head of the Saudi Arabian soccer federation is a candidate to join him on the world governing body’s ruling committee.
Briefly
Baseball: Yankees reliever Ron Marinaccio was put on the 15-day IL. ... Stephen Strasburg’s status for 2023 is up in the air after a series of injuries that limited him to one start this season, Nationals GM Mike Rizzo said.
Football: The Broncos signed running back Latavius Murray and placed Javonte Williams on IR with a season-ending torn ACL. ... Kenny Pickett will make his first start on Sunday when the Steelers visit Buffalo. ... Dallas long snapper Jake McQuaide is out for the season after tearing a triceps muscle.
Hockey: Mathew Barzal agreed with the Islanders on an eight-year extension, worth $73.2 million with an annual salary cap hit of $9.15 million.
Motor sports: Cody Shane Ware said he will skip the next NASCAR race because his broken right foot can’t handle the demands of a road course race.
Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz’s first match as the No. 1-ranked player ended with a straight-set loss to David Goffin at the Astana Open. ... Top-seeded Casper Ruud lost and Nick Kyrgios won at the Japan Open. ... Daria Kasatkina defeated 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu 7-5, 6-4 to advance at the Agel Open.
Television: Landon Donovan is teaming with Clint Dempsey again at a World Cup. The pair, who share the American record of 57 international goals, will work for Fox at this year’s tournament in Qatar.
Winter sports: Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Winter Games in 2029 in mountains near the $500 billion futuristic city project Neom. The Olympic Council of Asia picked the Saudi candidacy that centers on Trojena that is planned to be a year-round ski resort by 2026.
Obituaries: Tiffany Jackson, a former standout at the University of Texas who was the No. 5 pick in the WNBA draft in 2007 and played nine years in the league, has died of cancer, the school announced. She was 37. ... At least 10 trainee mountaineers died after being swept away by an avalanche in the Himalayas in northern India, media reports said, as rescuers searched for 11 others missing.
