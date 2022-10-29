Basketball
Nets against Irving’s support of antisemitic work
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai said he is disappointed that Kyrie Irving appears to support a film “based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation.”
The Nets’ star guard posted a link for the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Twitter on Thursday. The synopsis on Amazon said the film “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel.”
Tsai and the Nets reacted quickly to the latest trouble stirred up by Irving, who had previously supported the idea of the Earth being flat and last month on social media shared an old clip from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
“I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion,” Tsai wrote on Twitter regarding Irving.
“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech,” the team said in a statement. “We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL, who have been supportive during this time.”
Football
Tannehill out for Titans, Willis to start
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rookie quarterback Malik Willis will make his first NFL start Sunday for the Tennessee Titans in Houston against the Texans.
The Titans downgraded 11-year veteran Ryan Tannehill on Saturday from questionable to out because of illness and the right ankle he injured in last week’s win over Indianapolis. Tannehill missed only one snap but left the stadium wearing a walking boot. He did not practice Wednesday or Friday for the Titans.
Willis was the 86th pick overall in the third round in April with the Titans trading up to draft the quarterback out of Liberty. Willis has appeared in two games this season, mopping up in Tennessee’s Week 2 loss in Buffalo and last week when he also had two snaps with Tannehill on the field.
Tannehill hasn’t missed a start since the seventh game of the 2019 season. He’s currently tied with George Blanda for the most wins by a quarterback through their first four seasons with the franchise at 36.
Browns lose three players for Monday: Cleveland will be without tight end David Njoku, cornerback Denzel Ward and Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller — and possibly two more defensive starters — for their crucial AFC North game against Cincinnati.
The team ruled out Njoku, Ward and Teller while listing starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) and cornerback Greg Newsome II (oblique) as questionable.
Cowboys promote rookie RB: Dallas signed rookie running back Malik Davis to the active roster, an indication Ezekiel Elliott won’t play against Chicago. Elliott is doubtful with a right knee injury.
Motor sports
Larson, Elliott top qualifying at Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Kyle Larson will start on the pole in Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway.
Larson turned a fast lap at 96.078 miles per hour, edging Chase Elliott for the top spot. Elliott’s lap came at 96.019 mph, putting the last two NASCAR Cup Series champions on the front row for the last race before the four-driver field is set for the championship.
Elliott remains a contender for his second title. Larson has been eliminated.
Larson, who won the championship last season after winning 10 races, posted his third victory of the season last weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He was eliminated from the championship in the second round at the road course in Charlotte.
Larson still could help Chevrolet win an owner’s championship.
Verstappen wins pole in Mexico: Max Verstappen inched closer to a record 14th victory of the Formula One season by holding off a pair of Mercedes and favorite Sergio Perez to win the pole for the Mexico Grand Prix.
It was the sixth pole of the season for Verstappen, who clinched his second consecutive F1 title earlier this month. Red Bull wrapped up the constructors title last week.
Briefly
Baseball: All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado will not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Cardinals, keeping him in St. Louis through the end of the 2027 season.
College: Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to the same position.
Golf: Seamus Power had another 6-under 65 to share the lead with Ben Griffin at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. ... Dustin Johnson and his 4Aces GC team are one of four squads that will play in the finals of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf team championship, with $16 million — $4 million for each of the four players — awaiting the winning roster in the season-ending event at Trump National Doral. ... Jordan Smith will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Portugal Masters after shooting a 9-under 62. ... Harrison Crowe, a winner already this year on the PGA Tour of Australasia, shot a 5-under 67 at the Asia-Pacific Amateur to take a two-shot lead.
Tennis: Felix Auger-Aliassime extended his perfect career record against top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz to win 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals at the Swiss Indoors. Auger-Aliassime will seek his third straight title in Sunday’s final against another 19-year-old, Holger Rune.
