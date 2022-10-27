Baseball
Rodriguez, Raleigh named award finalists
The Mariners’ top two sluggers from the 2022 playoff team continue to receive recognition as the MLB award season heats up.
Catcher Cal Raleigh and outfielder Julio Rodriguez were named finalists at their respective positions for the American League Silver Slugger Awards.
Louisville Slugger, the renowned bat maker and longtime sponsor for the awards, announced the finalists, as voted upon by MLB managers and coaches from every team, for the American League and National League on Thursday morning.
Raleigh, 25, had a breakout season for Seattle in 2022. The switch-hitting catcher posted a .211/.284/.489 slash line in 119 games for the Mariners. In his 415 plate appearances, Raleigh racked up 20 doubles, a triple and smashed 27 homers with 63 RBI in the regular season. His 27 homers were the most by any catcher in MLB and set a franchise record.
Rodriguez, 21, posted a .284/.345/.509 slash line with 84 runs scored, 25 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 75 RBI, 40 walks and 25 stolen bases in 132 games this season.
Rodriguez, who is expected to win the Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year Award, was also named a finalist for “Outstanding American League Rookie” in the annual “Players Choice Awards,” which were created by the Major League Baseball Players Association in 1992 and are voted on by players at the end of the regular season.
The winners for the Silver Slugger awards will be announced on Nov. 10 on MLB Network at 3 p.m. PT in a special telecast. The winners for the MLBPA Players’ Choice Awards will be announced on Nov. 3 on ESPN at 3 p.m. PT.
Minute Maid Park roof to be closed: The roof at Minute Maid Park will be closed for Game 1 of the World Series and likely will be shut for Game 2. The forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain on Friday.
Brewers’ Stearns steps down: David Stearns is stepping away from his role as Milwaukee’s president of baseball operations, saying he just needs a break and isn’t thinking about taking a job with any other organization.
Stearns will remain with the Brewers in an advisory role to owner Mark Attanasio. Matt Arnold, who has been the Brewers’ senior vice president and GM since 2020, takes over the lead role in overseeing baseball operations.
Springer has surgery: Toronto outfielder George Springer had surgery this week to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. The team said he is expected to be ready for spring training.
Football
Snyder still hasn’t been interviewed
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder still hasn’t been interviewed for the NFL’s investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against him.
Former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White was hired in February to conduct the investigation and the NFL has promised to release a written report of the findings. The league has said there’s no timeline for White to complete the probe. White also handled the league’s investigation into Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross earlier this year.
Commanders legal counsel John Brownlee indicated Snyder would likely be the last person White would interview for the investigation.
Broncos GM give coach, QB vote of confidence: Denver general manager George Paton said that he still believes in embattled head coach Nathaniel Hackett and expressed faith that scuffling quarterback Russell Wilson will start to resemble his old self soon.
Chiefs get Toney from Giants: Kansas City acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney for a pair of picks in next year’s draft.
Jones to remain Patriots starter: Bill Belichick said Mac Jones will be the starting quarterback for the Patriots against the Jets.
Briefly
Soccer: Qatar will drop most of its coronavirus restrictions beginning Nov. 1, just before it hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Motor sports: Formula One announced a three-year extension to continue the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez through 2025. ... An appeals panel denied the attempt by Stewart-Haas Racing to overturn $200,000 in NASCAR fines for manipulation of a playoff race. ... David Gilliland will move his racing organization from Ford to Toyota next season and rebrand it as TRICON Garage, which will field entries in both the Truck Series and ARCA Series.
Golf: Arjun Atwal finished with an 8-under 63 and was one shot behind co-leaders Austin Smotherman and Harrison Endycott at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. ... Jordan Smith shot a 9-under 62 to take a one-stroke lead at the Portugal Masters. ... Bo Jin of China opened with a 7-under 65 to build a two-shot lead at the Asia-Pacific Amateur.
Tennis: Stan Wawrinka delighted home fans again at the Swiss Indoors, digging deep to beat Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. ... The United Cup, a new team competition with $15 million in prize money, will open the 2023 season ahead of the Australian Open. It will involve women and men from 18 countries competing from Dec. 29 to Jan. 8.
Court: Four former members of Canada’s women’s water polo team have filed a $5.5 million lawsuit against Water Polo Canada.
Olympics: British Columbia’s government will not support Vancouver’s bid to hold the 2030 Olympics, a move that places Salt Lake City closer to bringing the Games back to Utah.
Television: CBS Sports and Warner Brothers Discovery Sports announced that Jay Wright will be a studio analyst during March Madness on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. The Hall of Fame coach retired after 21 seasons at Villanova.
