Russian court rejects Griner appeal
MOSCOW — A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington.
The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.
Griner, 32, was not at the Moscow Regional Court hearing but appeared via video link from a penal colony outside the capital where she is held.
At her trial, Griner admitted to having the canisters in her luggage but testified she packed them inadvertently in her haste to make her flight and had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements saying she had been prescribed cannabis to treat chronic pain.
The nine-year sentence was close to the maximum of 10 years, and Griner’s lawyers argued after the conviction that the punishment was excessive. They said in similar cases defendants have received an average sentence of about five years, with about a third of them granted parole.
While upholding the sentence, the court said Griner’s prison time will be recalculated to reflect what she has already served in pre-trial detention. One day in pre-trial detention will be counted as 11/2 days in prison, so she still will have to serve about eight years in prison.
Basilashvili acquitted of domestic violence: Professional tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili was acquitted of domestic violence charges in his home country of Georgia in a case involving his former wife. The 30-year-old Basilashvili has been as high as No. 16 in the ATP rankings and is currently No. 94.
Agnelli, Juventus officials could face false accounting trial: Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, vice president Pavel Nedved and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene are among 15 people who could face a trial for alleged false accounting and irregularities in player transfers following a notification from the public prosecutor’s office in Turin.
Basketball
Timme unanimous preseason All-American
Preseason recognition keeps coming for Gonzaga senior Drew Timme, and the latest news brought more hype for next month’s Gonzaga-Kentucky showdown.
Timme and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe were the only unanimous selections on the Associated Press preseason All-America team released Monday. The two standout forwards were on the ballots of all 59 media members that also vote on the weekly AP Top 25.
The return of numerous talented forwards and centers has prompted some to call the upcoming season the year of the big. That was reflected by the composition of the preseason All-America team with Timme and Tshiebwe joined by North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Houston guard Marcus Sasser.
Tshiebwe looks to return for opener: Kentucky forward and consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe said he “absolutely” anticipates being ready for the No. 4 Wildcats’ season opener after having a procedure on his right knee earlier this month.
Boston, Clark headline women’s preseason All-America team: Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Caitlin Clark of Iowa were unanimous picks for The Associated Press preseason women’s basketball All-America team.
Seniors Haley Jones of Stanford, Ashley Joens of Iowa State and Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech were also selected for the team as was sophomore Aneesah Morrow of DePaul.
Pelicans without Williamson, Ingram and Jones: The Pelicans ruled out power forward Zion Williamson and wing player Herb Jones for the home game against Dallas, leaving New Orleans without three starters. Small forward Brandon Ingram already had been ruled out with a concussion.
Briefly
Baseball: Skip Schumaker was hired by the Miami Marlins to become the 16th manager in franchise history after what the team described as “an extensive process.” ... The Detroit Tigers hired Tampa Bay scouting director Rob Metzler as vice president and assistant general manager.
Football: The NFL says the two game officials seen interacting with Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans in the tunnel after the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday didn’t ask for an autograph. ... Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was suspended two games by the NFL after pleading no contest last month to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon in Los Angeles. ... The Cowboys acquired veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from Las Vegas. ... James Robinson has officially joined the Jets as the replacement for injured rookie standout Breece Hall. ... The Titans placing rookie wide receiver Kyle Philips on injured reserve and signed Chris Conley off Kansas City’s practice squad.
Motor sports: Colton Herta so firmly believes Andretti Autosport can return to the top of IndyCar that he announced a four-year extension through 2027 before Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi even got a shot at signing the American.
Tennis: Stan Wawrinka beat third-ranked Casper Ruud and Andy Murray rallied to win in three sets in the first round of the Swiss Indoors.
Skiing: The new women’s cross-border downhill races in Zermatt-Cervinia scheduled for Nov. 5-6 were canceled because of “unseasonably warm” conditions.
