Football
Wilson won’t play with pulled hamstring
DENVER — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday’s game against the New York Jets because of a pulled hamstring, and backup Brett Rypien will get the start.
Wilson was ruled out Saturday, less than 24 hours after coach Nathaniel Hackett said he figured Wilson’s playing status would be a game-day decision.
This will mark Rypien’s second career start. His other one also was against the Jets, a 37-28 Denver win at the Meadowlands on Oct. 1, 2020, when he threw for two touchdowns and was intercepted three times.
Veteran Josh Johnson will be elevated from the practice squad to serve as Rypien’s backup when the Broncos try to snap a three-game skid and end a three-game win streak for the Jets, who have already matched last year’s win total.
Commanders place Wentz on IR: Carson Wentz went on injured reserve, meaning the Washington will be without its starting quarterback for at least the next four games.
Wentz, who had surgery to repair a broken finger, won’t get the chance to return to his first two NFL cities and face his former teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. Taylor Heinicke is set to start for Washington against Green Bay on Sunday with rookie Sam Howell backing up.
Packers activate Watkins: Green Bay placed wide receiver Randall Cobb and offensive lineman Jake Hanson on injured reserve while activating Sammy Watkins, who missed four game with a hamstring issue.
Falcons place Bernhardt on IR: Atlanta placed wide receiver Jared Bernhardt on injured reserve with a groin injury.
Soccer
U.S. women to face Vietnam, Netherlands
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The defending champion United States will face the Netherlands in the group stage of the women’s soccer World Cup next summer, setting up an early repeat of the 2019 World Cup final.
The draw was made at a ceremony in Auckland on Saturday.
Four-time champion the United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and a playoff winner still to be determined in a tournament expanded for the first time to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four.
The U.S. will play all of its group matches in New Zealand in the tournament to be played at 10 stadiums in Australia and New Zealand in July and August 2023. The match against the Netherlands will be at Wellington on July 27.
Motor sports
Truck finale set with Majeski victory
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Chandler Smith, Zane Smith and Ben Rhodes became the final drivers to punch their tickets to the NASCAR Truck Series finale next month when Ty Majeski, already in the title race, won after Saturday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The drivers rounded out the championship-deciding final four on points. Majeski had claimed the first berth for ThorSport Racing with his first-career Truck Series win in Bristol last month.
Zane Smith, the championship runner up the past two years, finished second.
The finale will be on Nov. 4 at Phoenix Raceway.
Sargeant on verge of F1 seat: Williams reserve driver Logan Sargeant will get a seat for the 2023 season if he earns enough Super License points to qualify, team boss Jost Capito said ahead of the United States Grand Prix.
That would make him the first American driver on the grid since Alexander Rossi in 2015.
Briefly
Hockey: Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice because of a groin strain.
Golf: Rory McIlroy shot a 4-under 67 to take a one-shot lead at the CJ Cup. ... Atthaya Thitikul hit five birdies on the back nine and had a one-stroke lead at the BMW Ladies Championship. ... Ryan Fox and Yannik Paul share a two-stroke lead at the Mallorca Open while Richard Mansell shot a course-record 61.
Tennis: Sixth-ranked Maria Sakkari defeated Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals of the Guadalajara Open 1000 and clinch a place in the WTA Finals. ... Second-seeded Matteo Berrettini will face fourth-seeded Lorenzo Musettiin the final of the Napoli Cup. ... American Sebastian Korda will play second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the European Open.
Figure skating: American ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates along with Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, the women’s world champion, took the lead after their short programs in the Grand Prix opener at Skate America.
Skiing: Rain and snowfall wiped out the first women’s race of the Alpine skiing’s World Cup season and made the men’s event for the next day doubtful. ... Two men’s World Cup downhill races next weekend that start in Switzerland and finish in Italy were called off due to a lack of snow on the final 300 meters of the course following an unseasonably warm fall.
Television: Broadcasters were criticized by FIFA president Gianni Infantinofor what he called unacceptably low offers for rights to screen the Women’s World Cup next year. Offers of just 1% of the value of men’s World Cup rights deals have been rejected, Infantino said. ... With Formula’s One popularity and viewership booming in the United States, ESPN and the global motorsports series announced a new broadcast deal through 2025.
Obituary: Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and founder and owner of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, has died. He was 78.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.