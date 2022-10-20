Baseball
M’s Raleigh a finalist for Gold Glove award
The finalists for the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, which are given to the top fielder at each position for the American League and National League, were announced Thursday afternoon in a news release from the Rawlings Sporting Good Company and in conjunction with Major League Baseball.
Catcher Cal Raleigh was the lone Mariners representative among the AL finalists. Raleigh is one of three finalists for the AL catcher Gold Glove along with Oakland’s Sean Murphy and Jose Trevino of the Yankees.
In his first full MLB season, Raleigh blossomed into Seattle’s everyday catcher of the future in 2022. After struggling and being sent down to Class AAA Tacoma on April 27, he was recalled on May 7 when catcher Tom Murphy reinjured his left shoulder.
With a reset to his approach and an understanding he would get the bulk of the playing time, Raleigh established himself as a quality defensive catcher that the Mariners pitching staff trusted with his preparation and performance behind the plate. He also smashed 27 homers, which was more than any catcher in MLB. Per Fangraphs’ Wins Above Replacement (fWAR), Raleigh was worth 4.2 wins, which was fourth-highest among all catchers in MLB.
From a defensive standpoint, Raleigh scored an 18.1 in Fangraphs’ defensive value measure in 917 innings caught with Sean Murphy just ahead of him with an 18.3 in 1,004 innings behind the plate. Trevino had a 29.1 rating, but only caught 820 1/3 innings. Raleigh ranked third in the AL in defensive runs saved with 14 and fifth in pitch-framing score (8.2).
The winner of the Gold Glove Awards will be announced on Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. PT, just before Game 4 of the World Series.
Court
Sumner coach accused of sexual assault
SUMNER — Sumner High School’s boys basketball head coach was accused in a lawsuit filed Wednesday of sexual assault and exploitation by a player he coached.
In an exclusive interview, his accuser described Jacob “Jake” Jackson, 35, as a gatekeeper for young people’s college basketball aspirations. Jackson’s accuser, identified in the lawsuit as John Doe 1, said he has abandoned his collegiate basketball dreams.
Jackson’s private sporting goods company is also named as a defendant in the suit, which seeks an undisclosed sum. Jackson is the CEO of Puyallup-based Inspirit Athletics Inc., also known as Sterling Athletics. The company “specializes in the manufacture, marketing and sale of sports balls, sporting equipment and custom apparel,” according to the lawsuit.
The suit, filed in Pierce County Superior Court by Tacoma attorney Loren Cochran, asserts that Jackson engaged in sexual exploitation of children, sexual assault and false imprisonment.
Concussion lawsuit against NCAA nearing trial: A lawsuit alleging the NCAA failed to protect a former University of Southern California football player from repeated concussions is nearing trial in a Los Angeles court, with a jury seated in what could become a landmark case.
The suit filed by Matthew Gee’s widow says the former USC linebacker died in 2018 from permanent brain damage caused by countless blows to the head he took while playing for the 1990 Rose Bowl winning team, whose roster also included future NFL star Junior Seau.
Of the hundreds of wrongful death and personal injury lawsuits brought by college football players against the NCAA in the past decade, Gee’s is only the second to head toward trial and could be the first to reach a jury.
Hockey
Kraken get music from Oscar winner Zimmer
SEATTLE — When the Seattle Kraken decided to revamp their pregame introductions during the offseason, Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer was involved to go over ideas. On one such Zoom meeting, Bruckheimer said he had a friend who might be willing to do a favor and provide some grandiose music that would build to a crescendo as players hit the ice.
His pal: Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer Hans Zimmer.
Bruckheimer called in that favor from Zimmer, who created an eight-minute original composition for the Kraken. Part of it is used during the three-minute introduction video that plays just before Seattle takes the ice.
The Kraken are also playing Zimmer’s music during breaks in the game, in promotional TV spots and even on the Seattle Monorail for fans en route to Climate Pledge Arena.
Briefly
Football: Tom Brady apologized for making a comparison between football and military deployment on his weekly podcast. ... Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will return from injury on Sunday against Detroit.
Soccer: Cristiano Ronaldo suggested the “heat of the moment” got to him when walking out on Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Tottenham.
Motor sports: MoneyGram was introduced as the new title sponsor for the Haas F1 race team ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. The team will be called MoneyGram Haas F1 beginning next season.
Golf: Atthaya Thitikul shot a 9-under 63 to set a tournament record and lead the BMW Ladies Championship. ... Marcus Armitage shot a course-record 8-under 63 to take a one-stroke lead at the Mallorca Open.
Olympics: The IOC is in talks with 10 potential candidates to host a future Summer Games. Interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics has been expressed by countries including Egypt, England, India, Indonesia and Qatar.
Obituary: Cincinnati youth football coach Jermaine Knox, 37, was killed in a shooting outside the College Hill Recreation Facility after practice had finished.
