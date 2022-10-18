College football
WSU’s Henley on midseason All-America team
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley was named to The Associated Press midseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank on Tuesday.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, Illinois running back Chase Brown, Michigan running back Blake Corum and Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. highlight the team selected by AP Top 25 voters.
Tight end Dalton Kincaid and cornerback Clark Phillips III of Utah, edge rusher Laiatu Latu of UCLA and defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu of USC were the other Pac-12 players that earned a spot on the team.
Big 12 to go without divisions in 2023-24: The Big 12 will operate without divisions in football next season, when the arrival of Central Florida, Cincinnati, BYU and Houston creates a 14-team conference and ends its current round-robin scheduling framework.
Commissioner Brett Yormark held a call with Big 12 schools to announce the plan. Every school will play nine conference games, just like they have since it became a 10-team league, and schools will play each other at least once in each two-year period. Traditional rivalries, or at least those left after realignments, will be preserved.
Maryland gets good news on Tagovailoa: Taulia Tagovailoa appears to have avoided a major injury after he was carted off the field last weekend at Indiana.
Maryland coach Michael Locksley said the standout quarterback reaggravated a previous sprain in his knee and that an MRI last weekend showed no further structural damage from when he was initially injured last month.
Pro football
Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Snyder
NEW YORK — Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, making him the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go.
Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. The league has been investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, a probe conducted by attorney Mary Jo White that is ongoing.
Removing Snyder would be unprecedented and requires 24 votes from the other owners.
“It’s something we have to review, we have to look at all the evidence and we have to be thorough and it’s something that has to be given serious consideration,” Irsay said Tuesday. “I believe in the workplace today, the standard that the shield stands for in the NFL, that you have to stand for that and protect that. I just think once owners talk among each other they will arrive at the right decision. Unfortunately, I believe that’s the road we probably need to go down and we just need to finish the investigation, but it’s gravely concerning to me the things that have occurred there over the last 20 years.”
Wilson adds hamstring to list of injuries: A week after getting treatment for an injury near his throwing shoulder, Denver quarterback Russell Wilson said he tweaked his hamstring during the fourth quarter against the Chargers.
Pickett to play if he clears protocol: Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will practice on Wednesday and will play next Sunday night against Miami if he clears the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that Pickett will have “no restrictions” in practice this week and the plan is to stick with Pickett if he’s available rather than turn to backup Mitch Trubisky.
Falcons place Hayward on IR: Atlanta placed cornerback Casey Hayward on injured reserve with an injured shoulder.
Saints Olave expects to play: New Orleans receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday after missing Sunday’s game because of a recent concussion.
Ravens signing Jackson: Baltimore is signing veteran receiver DeSean Jackson to it practice squad, agent Drew Rosenhaus said.
Briefly
Baseball: Reliever David Robertson was added to the Phillies’ 26-man roster for NL Championship Series against San Diego.
Basketball: The Jazz signed general manager Justin Zanik to a multiyear deal. ... Dawn Staley and South Carolina were the unanimous choice of the 30-member national media panel in The Associated Press preseason poll.
Hockey: The NHL for the first time has done an internal demographic study of its staff and all 32 teams, and the results show that hockey has a lot of work to do to increase diversity at all levels. The report found that 83.6% of the NHL’s workforce is white and that men make up nearly 62% of the total. ... Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov was suspended one game for high-sticking Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs.
Motor sports: NASCAR suspended Bubba Wallace for this weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway after finding that he deliberately spun reigning champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. ... Spire Motorsports announced a two-car lineup with drivers Corey LaJoie and Ty Dillon for 2023.
Golf: The PGA Tour will announce that the WM Phoenix Open, RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, Wells Fargo Championship and Travelers Championship will be part of the “elevated events” the top players will be required to play.
Television: The NFL announced that Amazon Prime Video will stream a game on Black Friday. The first game will kick off at Noon PT on Nov. 24, 2023. ... NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service will carry all 64 World Cup matches in the United States with Spanish-language commentary, including the first 12 for free from Nov. 20-23.
