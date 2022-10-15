Baseball
Phillies beat Braves to reach NLCS
PHILADELPHIA — Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer and J.T. Realmuto lined an inside-the-park home run that sent Philadelphia bolting headfirst into the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2010 with an 8-3 win over Atlanta in Game 4 Saturday.
Realmuto became the first catcher to hit an inside-the-parker in postseason history and Bryce Harper punctuated the romp with a clinching home run that helped the Phillies take the NL Division Series 3-1 against the World Series champion Braves.
The Phillies will face either San Diego or the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. The Padres held a 2-1 lead over the Dodgers going into Game 4 of the NLDS matchup.
Atlanta’s loss meant Major League Baseball hasn’t had a repeat champ since the New York Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000.
Football
Bills stadium deadline pushed to December
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The deadline to complete negotiations for the Buffalo Bills to build a new $1.4 billion stadium has been pushed back to at least December in order for the state to finish the environmental impact study.
The new deadline, moved for a second time over the past six weeks, will be 30 days after that study is received, according to a joint statement Friday from the Bills and state and county governments.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the environmental review process isn’t expected to be completed until early December.
The parties said they are making “considerable progress” to finalizing the agreement, with plans still on track to break ground on the new facility next year.
Tagovailoa, Bridgewater out of protocols: Miami quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have completed all of the return-to-play steps required by the NFL and are no longer in the league’s recently revised concussion protocols, a person with knowledge of the decisions said.
Skylar Thompson will be the starter for Sunday’s game against Minnesota. But Tagovailoa getting cleared puts him on track to return for Miami’s Oct. 22 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers — the game where the Dolphins will pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of their 1972 perfect season.
Jets activate Curry: The Jets activated defensive end Vinny Curry from injured reserve after he sat out the first five games with a hamstring injury.
Colts will be without top running backs: The Colts announced they will be without running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.
Taylor will miss his second straight game with an injured ankle. Hines entered the concussion protocol since wobbling off the field last Thursday.
North Carolina St. QB Leary out for season: North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary is out for the season and will undergo surgery next week to repair a torn pectoral muscle.
Minnesota’s Morgan goes to hospital: Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was taken to a hospital for evaluation after leaving the Gophers’ game against No. 24 Illinois in the fourth quarter after taking a hit to the head.
Motor sports
NASCAR holds second driver safety meeting
LAS VEGAS — NASCAR held a second consecutive meeting with its Cup drivers to discuss their safety concerns with the new Next Gen car and promised to continue the sessions for the remaining month of the season.
Saturday’s meeting at Las Vegas Motor Speedway lasted 75 minutes, the same length as last week’s contentious session at Charlotte Motor Speedway. NASCAR had a lengthy slide presentation for the drivers since the one at Charlotte was halted when the meeting deteriorated into an emotional confrontation between drivers and NASCAR leadership.
Kurt Busch to step back in 2023: Kurt Busch, still trying to work his way through the concussion he suffered three months ago and advised by doctors to get out of a race car, will not compete full-time in 2023.
Reddick takes pole at Las Vegas: Tyler Reddick is determined to close his tenure at Richard Childress Racing on a high note, and hours after announcing he’ll drive for 23XI Racing next season, won the pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Berry wins Xfinity race: Josh Berry became the first driver to take a spot in the Xfinity Series championship race, leading a 1-2-3 finish for JR Motorsports at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Briefly
Basketball: Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor. ... Jordan Poole and the Warriors were close to finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension. ... Forward Andrew Wiggins reached agreement with the Warriors on four-year contract extension.
Court: A lawsuit filed this week against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara seeks $10 million in damages and a jury trial in connection to an assault in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend. ... Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault.
Golf: Rickie Fowler shot a 4-under 66 to take a one-shot lead at the Zozo Championship. ... Peter Uihlein had a one-shot lead at the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah after shooting a 7-under 63. ... Adrian Otaegui had a commanding six-stroke lead at the Andalucía Masters after carding a 7-under 64.
Tennis: Top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime will face J.J. Wolf of the United States in the final of the Firenze Open.
