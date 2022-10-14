Obituary
Hall of Fame pitcher Sutter dies at 69
When Bruce Sutter began experimenting with the split-fingered fastball, he wasn’t looking for a path to Cooperstown. He was just hoping to save his career.
“I wouldn’t be here without that pitch,” Sutter said shortly before his Hall of Fame induction in 2006. “My other stuff was A ball, Double-A at best. The split-finger made it equal.”
Sutter, the full-bearded closer who paid for his own elbow surgery as a low minor leaguer and later pioneered the sharp-dropping pitch that came to dominate big league hitters for decades, died Thursday. He was 69.
Sutter was recently diagnosed with cancer and in hospice surrounded by his family, one of Sutter’s three sons, Chad, told The Associated Press.
Football
NFL says Watson’s status unchanged
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson’s status with the NFL has not changed even though the suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback was named in a new civil lawsuit by another woman alleging sexual misconduct two years ago.
Watson is almost halfway through serving an 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct while he played for the Texans.
On Thursday, a 26th woman filed a lawsuit in Texas that alleges Watson pressured her into performing a sex act after a massage in 2020. Watson has settled 23 of 24 previous lawsuits filed against him, one was dropped.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the latest lawsuit does not impact Watson’s current standing. However, the 27-year-old could face more discipline if he is found to have further violated the league’s conduct code.
“We will monitor developments in the newly-filed litigation; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions would be addressed within the Personal Conduct Policy,” McCarthy said in an email Friday.
Because the latest allegations were from an encounter in the same time frame as the others, and it took place before Watson agreed to a settlement, there’s no need for the league to act. As long as Watson abides by conditions of his agreement with the league, he’ll be eligible to play again in December.
Brady fined $11K for attempted kick: Tom Brady was fined $11,139 by the NFL for trying to kick Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett following the play in which the Falcons defensive tackle was flagged for a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty.
Rams RB Akers won’t play Sunday: Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Rams against Carolina on Sunday after missing two days of practice this week for what coach Sean McVay called personal reasons.
McVay would not give further details when asked about Akers’ circumstances, though he did say the Rams’ leading rusher was not away from the team for the past two days because he was injured.
Browns’ Clowney, Ward out vs. Patriots: Cleveland defense end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday’s game against New England with injuries.
Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues this week and was limited in practice. Ward has not cleared concussion protocol after suffering a head injury last week.
Walker to start for Panthers: P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for Carolina on Sunday against the Rams, but interim head coach Steve Wilks is hopeful Baker Mayfield will serve as his backup.
Briefly
Baseball: The price of a qualifying offer to MLB free agents rose to $19.65 million, an increase of $1.25 million. The figure is determined by the average of the top 125 major league contracts this year.
Basketball: SWAC members Grambling State and Southern have been invited to play in the second NBA HBCU Classic at this season’s All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City.
College: Georgia Tech hired Alabama administrator J Batt as its athletic director. ... Kennesaw State was approved for membership in Conference USA, and will join the league on July 1, 2024.
Court: An attorney who has owned New York Knicks season tickets for nearly 50 years has sued Madison Square Garden Entertainment claiming that he and nearly 60 lawyers from his firm were barred from the company’s properties. Larry Hutcher said in the suit that MSG took the action against he and his partners at Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP after he became lead counsel for 24 ticket resellers who were suing MSG for violating New York’s Arts and Cultural Affairs Law.
Soccer: Three Women’s World Cup places are up for grabs to the 10 teams in the intercontinental playoff draw. The matches will be played in New Zealand from Feb. 18-23. ... Adidas acknowledged that the design for its new jersey collection for Algeria’s national soccer team was inspired by Morocco’s zellige mosaic pattern, resolving a dispute with the Moroccan government that had accused the sport apparel company of “cultural appropriation” of its heritage.
Motor sports: McLaren Racing will run IndyCar stars Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward in a pair of upcoming Formula One practice sessions.
Golf: Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam were tied with a one-stroke lead at the Zozo Championship. ... Brooks Koepka took a two-shot lead at the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah after an 8-under 62. ... Ángel Hidalgo shot an 8-under 63 to grab part of a three-way lead of the Andalucía Masters.
Doping: Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei of Kenya was suspended after testing positive for doping at the race and allegedly obstructing an investigation.
Tennis: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals at the WTA 500 San Diego Open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.