Baseball
Yankees, Guardians game rained out
NEW YORK — The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain and rescheduled for 10:07 a.m. Friday.
Major League Baseball called the game Thursday more than seven hours before the scheduled first pitch.
With the rainout, the teams could play four days in a row. Games 3 and 4 are scheduled to be played in Cleveland this weekend. If Game 5 is needed, it will be played Monday night at Yankee Stadium.
Judge wins Baseball Digest player of year: Aaron Judge was chosen major league player of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay after setting an American League record with 62 home runs.
The Yankees slugger beat out two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Angels, last year’s winner and the reigning AL MVP.
Miami ace Sandy Alcantara was picked as pitcher of the year and Mets closer Edwin Díaz was voted the top reliever.
Rockies part ways with hitting coach: Colorado parted ways with hitting coach Dave Magadan after a season in which the team averaged a franchise-low 4.31 runs per game. The Rockies also reassigned third base/infield coach Stu Cole to a minor league position.
Football
No plan to vote on Commanders’ Snyder
There is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s status at next week’s owners meetings in New York, according to three people with knowledge of the agenda.
Snyder’s ownership of the team has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. It became a hotter topic Thursday following an ESPN report detailing Snyder’s efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team.
ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources, Snyder has hired private investigators and told people he has enough information to expose fellow owners and Commissioner Roger Goodell.
The Commanders are denying the contents of the report. In a statement sent to the AP, a team spokesperson called it “categorically untrue” and “clearly part of a well-funded, two-year campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”
Mayfield a no-show at practice: Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Panthers on Sunday.
Soccer
FIFA open to workers compensation fund
GENEVA — FIFA wants to help workers in Qatar get compensation for being injured while building projects for the World Cup, one of the soccer body’s top officials told European lawmakers on Thursday.
Soccer federations in Europe have supported calls for a fund since Amnesty International said FIFA should contribute $440 million toward reparations — matching the total prize money FIFA will pay to the 32 national teams playing in Qatar next month.
Qatar has faced intense scrutiny of the physical and contractual conditions for hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who were needed in the tiny emirate since the World Cup hosting rights were won 12 years ago.
FBI back at FIFA to protect the World Cup: The FBI has been back at FIFA this week, working with soccer’s governing body to protect the World Cup in Qatar from potential crime including match-fixing.
Federal investigators from the United States joined a panel meeting in Zurich that included Interpol and betting monitoring experts to oversee “timely handling of integrity matters” at the tournament that starts on Nov. 20.
Five Venezuelans guilty of corruption: Carlos Terán, a FIFA disciplinary judge, and Laureano González, a former president of Venezuela’s federation, were found guilty by the world soccer body of financial corruption.
González was banned for five years for mismanagement of the federation’s money including a “fictitious invoicing scheme,” FIFA announced. He was ordered to pay a fine of more than $410,000.
Terán was banned for two years and fined $10,000. Three more emergency panel members were found guilty of charges including conflicts of interest and taking monthly payments and fined $10,000.
Referee to cash in on Maradona WC ball: The ball used when Diego Maradona scored his notorious “Hand of God” goal against England at the 1986 World Cup has been put up for auction by ex-referee Ali Bin Nasser of Tunisia, who was in charge of the game.
Graham Budd Auctions said they expect the 36-year-old Adidas ball to fetch between $2.7 million and $3.3 million.
Ohanian gets award: Alexis Ohanian called out the need for a safe work environment in the National Women’s Soccer League while receiving the Champions for Equality Award at the annual Salute to Women in Sports event.
Briefly
Basketball: Vernon Carey Jr. of the Wizards has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol. ... Emoni Bates was reinstated to the Eastern Michigan team and as a student after prosecutors agreed to drop felony charges against him.
College: Samuel Stanley Jr., the president of Michigan State University, announced his resignation, apparently unable to fend off challenges by the school’s governing board.
Golf: Brendan Steele shot a 6-under 64 to take the lead at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship. ... Min Woo Lee shot a 5-under 66 to sit in a five-way tie for the lead at the Andalucia Masters.
