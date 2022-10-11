Football
NFL to discuss roughing-the-passer calls
The NFL did not give officials a directive to emphasize roughing-the-passer penalties following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, but the topic will be discussed next week when NFL owners meet in New York, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the conversations are internal, said the league isn’t planning to make any rule changes amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5. Roughing-the-passer penalties are down 45% from this point last year. Through Week 5 in 2021, 51 were called. Only 28 have been called this season, according to league stats.
The league’s Competition Committee — comprised of six team owners/executives and four head coaches — makes most of the recommendations for rule changes. Teams can also propose rule changes to be voted on by owners, which require 24 votes to pass.
Raiders’ Adams could be suspended for shove: Las Vegas receiver Davante Adams could be suspended or fined for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following Monday night’s loss at Kansas City.
A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press that the league is reviewing Adams’ actions following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, with possible punishment including a fine or suspension.
Courts
Kay gets 22 years for role in Skaggs’ death
FORT WORTH, Texas — A former Los Angeles Angels employee was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas.
Eric Kay, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and leg shackles, didn’t react when U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means read his sentence. Kay faced at least 20 years in prison on one of the two counts.
There was no reaction from Skaggs’ widow and mother or members of Kay’s family, including one of his sons who testified on his behalf before sentencing.
Prosecutors presented evidence of Kay, 48, making derogatory comments about Skaggs, his family, prosecutors and jurors in phone calls and emails after he was convicted in February.
Favre says he’s “unjustly smeared” in welfare case: Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre says he is being treated unfairly in news coverage of a Mississippi welfare scandal, including about payments he received to help fund a pet project of his — a volleyball arena at the university he attended and where his daughter was playing the sport.
“I have been unjustly smeared in the media,” Favre said in a statement to Fox News Digital, which was published. “I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.
“No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me,” Favre said. “I tried to help my alma mater USM, a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university.”
Solo to object to equal pay deal: A lawyer for Hope Solo filed a notice with a court indicating the former U.S. goalkeeper wants to object to the settlement of the equal pay lawsuit between her former teammates and the U.S. Soccer Federation.
Solo sued the USSF in August 2018 alleging violations of the federal Equal Pay Act and sex status discrimination.
While Solo’s case has not progressed to trial, players led by Alex Morgan filed suit against the USSF the following year under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Those players and the USSF reached a proposed $24 million settlement this spring, and U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles has scheduled a Dec. 5 hearing for final approval.
Briefly
Baseball: Phillies reliever David Robertson will miss the NL Division Series after injuring his right calf jumping in celebration of a Bryce Harper home run. ... The Astros left veteran relievers Will Smith and Phil Maton off their roster for the AL Division Series. ... Veteran closer Craig Kimbrel was left off the Dodgers’ roster for their N Division Series. ... DJ LeMahieu was left off the Yankees’ AL Division Series roster and may have a broken foot. ... ... Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is awaiting clearance to travel after he suffered a concussion in his collision with shortstop Bo Bichette. ... Yankees reliever Scott Effross needs Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, and he will miss the playoffs and likely the entire 2023 season.
Basketball: The Hornets breathed a sigh of relief after an MRI on All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball confirmed the initial diagnosis of a sprained left ankle and revealed no significant long-term injury.
Soccer: Merritt Paulson removed himself as the chief operating officer of the Portland Timbers of MLS and the Portland Thorns of the NWSL. ... Laia Codina and Esther González both scored for Spain in a 2-0 victory over the U.S. women’s national team, which lost a second straight game for the first time in more than five years.
Hockey: Hockey Canada ousted CEO Scott Smith and the board of directors also resigned due to a series of scandals that have rocked the sport’s national federation to its core. ... Capitals forward Carl Hagelin is out indefinitely after undergoing hip surgery.
Motor sports: NASCAR said a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, an infraction that drew an additional $200,000 in fines.
