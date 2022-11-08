Baseball
Rodriguez, Harris win Baseball Digest awards
NEW YORK — Center fielders Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners and Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves were chosen rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay.
Rodríguez won the American League award Tuesday after hitting .284 with 28 home runs and 75 RBIs this season to help Seattle earn its first playoff berth since 2001. He stole 25 bases and compiled an .853 OPS.
Harris took the NL honor after making his major league debut May 28 and batting .297 with 19 homers and 64 RBIs for the NL East champion Braves. He had 20 stolen bases and an .853 OPS.
Rodríguez received all seven first-place votes in balloting announced by the publication. Harris garnered six, with the other one going to Atlanta pitcher Spencer Strider.
Voting was based on the regular season only.
Clevelands’ Antonetti voted Executive of the Year: Cleveland Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti was voted MLB’s Executive of the Year after his young team won the AL Central with a $68 million payroll that was 27th among the 30 teams.
Cleveland went 92-70 while using 17 players who made their major league debuts. Antonetti, 47, has been in charge of Cleveland’s baseball operations as general manager from 2011-15 and president of baseball operations since October 2015.
Rizzo, Bassitt turn down options: First baseman Anthony Rizzo became a free agent again when he declined his $16 million option with the Yankees for 2023.
Pitcher Chris Bassitt declined his $19 million option with the Mets.
They were among 11 players who became free agents, raising the total to 151. About 33 more players are potentially eligible to go free by Thursday.
Brewers pick up Wong’s option: Kolten Wong is staying in Milwaukee. The Brewers picked up the $10 million 2023 team option on the veteran second baseman.
Soccer
Blatter says picking Qatar was a ‘mistake’
GENEVA — Picking Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake 12 years ago, FIFA’s president at the time Sepp Blatter said Tuesday, again citing a meeting between Nicolas Sarkozy and Michel Platini for swaying key votes.
The 86-year-old Blatter spoke with the Swiss newspaper group Tamedia in his first major interview since being acquitted with Platini in July of financial misconduct at FIFA after a trial at federal criminal court.
“It’s a country that’s too small,” Blatter said of Qatar, the smallest host by size since the 1954 tournament in Switzerland. “Football and the World Cup are too big for that.”
The 32 teams will play 64 games in eight stadiums in and around the city of Doha which has been transformed since 2010 by massive construction projects to prepare for the World Cup.
“It was a bad choice. And I was responsible for that as president at the time,” said Blatter, who has long said he voted for the United States. Its bid was beaten by Qatar in the final round of a five-candidate contest to be 2022 host.
Ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality: An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a “damage in the mind” in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country’s treatment of gays and lesbians.
Former Qatari national team player Khalid Salman told a German reporter in an interview that being gay is “haram,” or forbidden in Arabic, and that he has a problem with children seeing gay people.
Ecuador keeps World Cup place: Ecuador kept its place at the World Cup thanks to a Swiss court ruling, but will be deducted three points in qualifying for the 2026 tournament because of a false document being used to get a passport for a Colombia-born player.
Richards to miss World Cup: American defender Chris Richards will miss the World Cup because of an injury that has sidelined him for more than two months.
Briefly
Pro basketball: Suspended Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. ... Eight-time NBA All Star Dwight Howard is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards.
College basketball: Coach John Gallagher has resigned less than two years after leading the Hartford men’s basketball team to its first NCAA Tournament.
Pro football: The NFL has made its first change of the season to its “Sunday Night Football” schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers into prime time. ... Safety Johnathan Abram, who failed to meet the expectations of a first-round draft pick, was waived by the Raiders. ... The Falcons placed guard Matt Hennessy on IR with a knee injury.
College football: Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee said defensive backs coach Dan Jackson will “step back” from his job while the university continues an internal review of his recent comment on social media defending the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.
Olympics: Another expensive venue for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics has been approved, with a $50-million project slated to place a roof over the outdoor speedkating oval in Baselga di Piné.
Doping: The World Anti-Doping Agency said it sent the Beijing Olympics case of teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva to sport’s highest court, accusing Russian officials of making “no progress” toward resolving it.
Running: The 2024 United States Olympic marathon trials will be held along the streets in Orlando, Florida. The site for the rest of the track and field trials is still being determined.
