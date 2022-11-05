Baseball
Astros’ Gurriel out for rest of World Series
HOUSTON — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel will miss the rest of the World Series after injuring his right knee in Game 5.
Houston replaced him on its active roster Saturday with rookie catcher Korey Lee.
Gurriel collided with Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins during a rundown between third base and home plate on Chas McCormick’s seven-inning grounder during Thursday nights’s 3-2 win, taking a knee to his head.
Trey Mancini hit for Gurriel in the eighth, and Astros manager Dusty Baker said after the game that Gurriel’s knee was sore.
The 38-year-old Gurriel hit .347 with two homers and four RBIs in the postseason, including .316 during the World Series.
Horse racing
Flightline wins Breeders’ Cup Classic
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Unbeaten Flightline posted another dominating run, overtaking Life Is Good entering the top of the stretch and pulling away to an 8¼-length victory in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday at Keeneland, and all but locking up honors as Horse of the Year.
The 4-year-old bay colt entered the Grade 1 race 5-0 lifetime with an average victory margin of nearly 13 lengths, making him the overwhelming 3-5 favorite over the eight-horse field that included Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike and 5-1 second choice Epicenter. Flightline went off at 2-5 from the No. 4 post and soon established himself as among the pacesetters, running within reach of Todd Pletcher-trained Life Is Good through the far turn but moving up.
Ridden by Flavien Part, Flightline covered the 1¼ mile in 2:00.05 and paid $2.88, $2.92 and $2.30. Olympiad returned $12.38 and $7.16 for place and Taiba paid $4 to show.
Hockey
Bettman: Miller not eligible for NHL
TAMPERE, Finland — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that Mitchell Miller is not eligible to play in the league, one day after the defenseman signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins.
The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school.
The Bruins signed Miller after spending several weeks during an evaluation period with the player. Miller said he would continue to participate in community programs to educate himself and share his mistakes with others.
“He’s not coming into the NHL, he’s not eligible at this point to come into the NHL,” Bettman said in Tampere, Finland, ahead of the second regular-season game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Soccer
Vines out; Sargent, Carter-Vickers back
American left back Sam Vines injured a leg and needed surgery, eliminating him from consideration for the U.S. World Cup roster.
Right back Sergiño Dest missed his second straight match for AC Milan with what the club called adductor fatigue earlier in the week.
Forward Josh Sargent and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers returned to their club starting lineups on Saturday, the last weekend of matches before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his roster.
The 23-year-old Vines had ankle surgery at AZ Monica Deurne hospital in Antwerp, Belgium. Vines said he broke his tibia and will be sidelined for three to four months.
Canada fretting on Davies injury: Canada is sweating on the fitness of Alphonso Davies just over two weeks before the World Cup begins after he went off with an apparent leg injury while playing for Bayern Munich.
England’s Chilwell to miss World Cup: England full back Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup after a scan confirmed a “significant” hamstring injury.
Calvert-Lewin in doubt for England: Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the latest injury doubt for England after damaging his hamstring in Everton’s 2-0 loss to Leicester.
Briefly
Football: The Falcons bolstered their backfield for Sunday’s game against the Chargers by activating running back Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve. ... Donald Parham was placed on injured reserve by the Chargers after he re-injured his hamstring during practice. ... Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz received a two-year contract extension, tying him to the Tigers through the 2027 season.
Court: Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested after a Chicago McDonald’s security guard was punched in the face, police said.
Golf: Momoko Ueda shot a 4-under 68 to take a one-stoke lead at the Toto Classic. ... Bernhard Langer beat his age by two shots with a 9-under 63, giving him a one-shot lead at the TimberTech Championship.
Tennis: Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an abdominal muscle tear. ... Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the eighth straight time, edging an entertaining semifinal 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (4) to stay on track for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title.
Gymnastics: American Jade Carey soared to victory in the women’s vault final at the world championships with an average score of 14.516.
Obituary: Dow Finsterwald, a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour, died Friday night at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was 93. His son, Dow Finsterwald Jr., said he died peacefully in his sleep.
