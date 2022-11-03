Football
Seahawks trio earn player of the month honors
The Seahawks’ October to remember — a 4-1 record that stamped them as surprisingly legitimate playoff contenders — was rewarded with a whole lot of hardware Thursday.
Specifically, the team claimed three player of the month awards from the league — quarterback Geno Smith as the NFC Offensive Player of the Month, running back Kenneth Walker III as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month and cornerback Tariq Woolen as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month.
In continuing his stunning career resurgence at the age of 32, Smith completed 102 of 147 passes in October for 1,207 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception, a passer rating of 111.7. He also rushed for 143 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown.
Walker, the 41st overall pick in the 2022 out of Michigan State, took over the starting job when Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the third quarter of an Oct. 9 game at New Orleans and rushed for 432 yards on 78 carries with five touchdowns in the month of October.
Woolen, a fifth-round pick out of the University of Texas-San Antonio, continued what has also been a stunning emergence as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, had three of his four league-leading interceptions in October as well as well as two fumble recoveries.
According to the Seahawks, it’s the first time since the league started handing out rookie of the month awards in 1996 that teammates have been honored in the same month. And according to the team, it’s also the first time a team has had a player of the month and two rookies of the month in the same month.
It’s only the fifth and sixth time in team history Seattle has had a rookie of the month. The others were left tackle Walter Jones (October, 1997), defensive tackle Rocky Bernard (September, 2002), linebacker Lofa Tatupu (December/January, 2005) and quarterback Russell Wilson (December, 2012).
Seattle last had a player of the month when Wilson won it in September, 2020.
Dolphins, Chubb agree to extension: Newly acquired linebacker Bradley Chubb and Miami agreed on a five-year extension that could be worth as much as $119 million. Chubb’s deal includes about $63 million in guaranteed money.
Saints put Thomas on IR: The Saints placed receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve because of a dislocated toe that has not responded well to rehab.
Bateman opts for surgery: Baltimore receiver Rashod Bateman is out for the season after deciding to have surgery on his injured foot.
College basketball
Louisville escapes major sanctions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After five agonizing years, Louisville finally gets to look forward.
An independent panel placed the Cardinals’ basketball program on two years of probation and fined it $5,000, but spared the school major penalties from NCAA allegations leveled in the aftermath of a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.
The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) also declined on Thursday to penalize former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino, whom the NCAA initially cited for failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance. Chris Mack, Pitino’s successor who was fired in January, also was not penalized for additional allegations announced last year by the NCAA.
Memphis to retire Wright’s jersey: The Memphis Tigers will retire the No. 55 jersey of standout Lorenzen Wright during a future game at FedExForum. Wright, who was slain in 2010, ranks 49th on the Tigers’ career scoring list with 1,026 points. He was All-Great Midwest first team in 1995 and All-Conference USA first team in 1996.
Briefly
Baseball: Mets outfielder Starling Marte had surgery to repair a core muscle injury that hampered him during the season’s second half.
Pro basketball: The NBA issued $25,000 fines to the Clippers and Thunder for violations of the league’s policies regarding injury reporting. ... James Harden is expected to miss about a month because of a right foot tendon strain. ... Ben Simmons will miss at least the next two games with left knee soreness. ... The Lynx signed coach Cheryl Reeve to a multi-year contract extension and elevated her front office title from general manager to president of basketball operations.
Soccer: After a slew of mismatched, double-digit wins in qualifying for the Women’s European Championship, UEFA announced a more balanced system with three tiers of national teams ahead of Euro 2025 and the 2027 Women’s World Cup.
Court: Hillary Cauthen, a psychologist who worked for the Spurs, has sued the team and former player Josh Primo, claiming he exposed himself to her multiple times during private sessions.
Golf: Japanese players Ai Suzuki and Momoko Ueda each shot 7-under 65s to sit atop the leaderboard at the LPGA Tour’s Toto Japan Classic. ... The European tour will offer $150,000 against players’ earnings and pay $1,500 to other players if they miss the cut as part of a new schedule that boosts prize money and returns to Australia and parts of Asia.
Gymnastics: Rebeca Andrade of Brazil made history at the world gymnastics championships, becoming the first woman from South America to claim the world all-around title. The 23-year-old finished with a total of 56.899.
Cycling: The disqualification of two-time Tour de France runner-up Nairo Quintana from his sixth place in the 2022 race for misuse of an opioid was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Obituary: Ray Guy, the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday. He was 72.
