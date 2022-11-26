Soccer
Donovan, Beasley voted to Hall of Fame
FRISCO, Texas — Landon Donovan and DaMarcus Beasley were elected Saturday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame and will be inducted May 6 along with Lauren Cheney Holiday.
Donovan was picked on 46 of 48 ballots for 95.8% of the vote. Beasley appeared on 45 ballots (93.8%) and Cheney Holiday on 40 ballots (83.3%). The top two players in voting who are on at least half the ballots are elected along with any third-place finisher who appears on at least 75%.
Lori Chalupny was fourth with 32 votes (66.7%), followed by Nick Rimando (29, 60.4%), Josh McKinney (25, 52.1%), David Beckham (23, 47.9%), Cat Reddick Whitehall (17, 35.4%), Robbie Keane (16, 33.3%) and Pablo Mastroeni (15, 31.3%.)
Donovan, 40, was a midfielder and forward who scored 57 goals in 157 international appearances from 2000-14. He is tied with Clint Dempsey for the U.S. scoring record and is second in appearances behind Cobi Jones’ 164. Donovan was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2003, ‘04, ’09 and ‘10.
He scored five World Cup goals, including one in second-half injury time against Algeria to advance the U.S. to the round of 16 in 2010. He helped the Americans to CONCACAF Gold Cup titles in 2002, ‘05, ’07 and ‘13.
Beasley, 40, became the first American to play in four World Cups: 2002, ‘06, ’10 and ‘14. A defender and midfielder, he scored 17 goals in 126 international appearances from 2001-17. Beasley won five CONCACAF Gold Cup titles, the first four with Donovan and also in 2017.
Serbia charged over Kosovo flag: The Serbian federation was charged by FIFA for hanging a political banner about neighboring independent state Kosovo in the locker room before playing Brazil at the World Cup.
It showed a map of Serbia that included the territory of its former province, which has been an independent state for nearly 15 years, and the slogan “No Surrender.”
Football
Nebraska signs Rhule to 8-year deal
After six straight losing seasons and more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday, Nebraska is turning to Matt Rhule to rebuild its football program and make it competitive in the Big Ten Conference.
Rhule signed an eight-year contract to be the Cornhuskers’ next coach and will be introduced Monday at a news conference, the school announced Saturday.
The 47-year-old Rhule quickly turned around downtrodden programs at Temple and Baylor before leaving for the NFL to coach the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers fired him in October after he started his third season with four losses in five games.
“It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to lead the Nebraska football program,” Rhule said in a statement. “When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football, Nebraska is right at the top of the list. The fan base is second to none, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field. My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family, and we can’t wait to get started.”
Kiffin staying at Mississippi: Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin says he has informed school officials he will be staying, putting an end to speculation that he was the leading candidate to fill the head coaching vacancy at Auburn.
“Same as I said last week: I’m staying here and we have a lot of work left to do,” Kiffin told The Associated Press in a voice message.
Kiffin added he has not signed a contract extension with the school.
With Kiffin off the market, Auburn is now eyeing a former Mississippi coach: Liberty’s Hugh Freeze.
Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin earlier this month and has gone 2-1 since under interim coach Carnell Williams, the former star running back for the Tigers.
A person familiar with the search told the AP that Freeze is a candidate at Auburn. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Auburn was not making details of its search public.
Indiana QB Williams taken to hospital: Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams II was carted off the field and taken to a hospital after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to his right leg during the Hoosiers’ game against Purdue.
Williams was hurt with 46 seconds left in the first quarter when he tried to plant and throw. He immediately fell to the ground with nobody around him.
Titans go with undrafted kicker: Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut against Cincinnati after the Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf.
Briefly
Court: An attorney is vowing an appeal for a woman found liable by a civil jury for malicious prosecution in a rape allegation she made against former Ohio State football player Gareon Conley.
Golf: Dan Bradbury maintained his one-shot lead after Sami Valimaki double-bogeyed the 18th hole at the Joburg Open.
Tennis: Felix Auger-Aliassime led Canada to its second ever Davis Cup final after winning both his singles and doubles rubbers in a 2-1 fightback over Italy.
Bobsled: Kim Kalicki and Anabel Galander of Germany won the opening women’s bobsled World Cup race of the season, holding off the Swiss duo of Melanie Hasler and Nadja Pasternack. Kaillie Humphries and Emily Renna of the U.S. were third.
Skiing: Speed specialist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the rescheduled first downhill of the season. ... World champion Lara Gut-Behrami improved with her second run to win her first World Cup giant slalom in more than six years, with Mikaela Shiffrin finishing 13th.
