Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches in the Cascades above 4500 feet and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Expect ice accumulations between two and five hundredths of an inch in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&