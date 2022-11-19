Basketball
Antetokounmpo argues with arena worker
PHILADELPHIA — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks’ 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night.
After going 4 for 15 from the line, Antetokounmpo returned to the Wells Fargo Center floor several minutes after the game to shoot free throws with a small number of fans still in the building.
Antetokounmpo proceeded to miss his first five foul shots in the postgame practice. During a break in the two-time NBA MVP’s shooting, arena workers moved onto the court for their usual postgame activities.
One of the workers set up a 12-foot ladder next to the basket where Antetokounmpo was shooting. Antetokounmpo walked up to the ladder and moved it out of the way.
The employee moved it back in place. Antetokounmpo then approached the staffer, had a quick exchange, and then shoved the ladder away, sending it crashing to the floor.
“I never try to disrespect anyone, in any way shape or form,” Antetokounmpo told reporters afterward. “I feel like today was just unfortunate event that took place.”
Antetokounmpo told reporters that the incident began when he started shooting free throws and a player and coach told him to leave the court. Antetokounmpo didn’t name the player, but the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel had a video showing Philadelphia’s Montrezl Harrell taking the ball from Anteokounmpo as the Bucks forward was at the free-throw line.
Antetokounmpo said he left to get two more balls and returned to see the ladder in front of the basket.
“At the end of the day people are going to make things look the way they want it to look,” Antetokounmpo told reporters. “Did I meant to push the ladder all the way down? I totally did not. I just tried to, I think I pushed it and it got caught and fell. But people are going to make it look the way they want it to look. I know what happened. I think there’s cameras all over this court. We can show the whole incident from people coming and getting the ball, people getting in my face. I don’t want to get into all those things.
“I don’t know if I should apologize because I don’t feel like I did anything wrong, except the ladder just fell. I feel like it’s my right for me to work on my skills after a horrible night from the free-throw line. I think anybody in my position that had a night like me would go out and work on his free throws. And if they didn’t, they don’t really care about their game.”
Irving could return Sunday: Kyrie Irving could return from his suspension and play for the Nets on Sunday after apologizing for hurting the Jewish community when he posted a link to a film with antisemitic material.
The Nets listed Irving as questionable for the game against Memphis on their injury report. He has missed the last eight games.
Love has thumb fracture: Cleveland forward Kevin Love could miss some games after sustaining a hairline fracture to his right thumb.
Morant week to week with sprained ankle: Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant has a sprained left ankle that will keep him out at least a week and possibly longer.
Cross Country
Hicks, Tuohy win titles at NCAA championships
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stanford’s Charles Hicks became the NCAA Division I men’s cross country champion and North Carolina State’s Katelyn Tuohy won the women’s title.
Hicks set a course record at the Oklahoma State Cross Country Course by crossing the finish line in 28:43.6 on Saturday, becoming the first Cardinal runner to win the individual title. Northern Arizona’s Nico Young was second at 28:44.5.
Tuohy crossed the finish line in 19:27.7, surpassing Florida’s Parker Valby over the final 1K. Valby finished at 19:30.9.
Northern Arizona claimed the men’s title for the third straight season — and sixth in seven years. The Lumberjacks won a tiebreaker over Oklahoma State, 3-2, marking the first time a tiebreaker determined the national champion in DI men’s history. The only other tie came in 1942, before a tiebreaker was established.
N.C. State won back-to-back team championships — the first to do so on the DI women’s side since 2009-10.
Briefly
Baseball: The Pirates traded infielder Kevin Newman to Cincinnati for reliever Dauri Moreta.
Soccer: Defending champion France’s World Cup hopes took a huge blow with the news that star striker Karim Benzema is out after tearing a muscle in his left thigh.
Football: The University at Buffalo’s game against Akron has been postponed indefinitely due to a lake-effect snowstorm hitting the region. Officials had considered pushing the game back to Sunday.
Motor sports: Formula One champion Max Verstappen qualified first for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with teammate Sergio Perez second.
Golf: Patrick Rodgers had a 6-under 64 for a share of the lead with Ben Martin at the RSM Classic. ... Leona Maguire shot a 9-under 63 to catch Lydia Ko at the CME Group Tour Championship. ... Rory McIlroy’s 7-under 65 left him three shots off the lead held by Jon Rahm at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.
Tennis: Novak Djokovic kept his bid for a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title alive by beating Taylor Fritz of the United States in a semifinal.
Skiing: Mikaela Shiffrin won the season-opening women’s World Cup slalom for her 48th career slalom victory and 75th career World Cup victory.
