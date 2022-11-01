Football
Seahawks release Jones after trade deadline
RENTON — The Seattle Seahawks released cornerback Sidney Jones on Tuesday shortly after the NFL trade deadline passed.
Jones started 11 games last season and played well in those opportunities for the Seahawks. He was expected to be a starter this year, but injuries opened opportunities for others during training camp and rookie Tariq Woolen and Michael Jackson established themselves as the starters for the Seahawks.
Seattle expects to get promising second-year cornerback Tre Brown back in the next couple of weeks, and Jones’ chances of seeing the field were going to be even more limited.
Jones was a second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2017. He also spent one season in Jacksonville.
Seattle also released wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad and signed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad.
Bills acquire Hines, Marlowe: The AFC-leading Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines in a trade with Indianapolis. Buffalo traded third-string running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in next year’s draft to the Colts to land Hines.
They also traded a seventh-round pick to acquire safety Dean Marlowe from Atlanta.
Steelers send Claypool to Bears: Pittsburgh traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft.
Broncos trade Chubb to Dolphins: Denver traded pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a fifth-round pick in 2025 to Miami for running back Chase Edmonds, the Dolphins’ first-round draft pick next year and a fourth-round pick in 2024.
Dolphins add Wilson: San Francisco traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to Miami for a fifth-round pick.
Ridley sent to Jaguars: Suspended Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley was traded to Jacksonville and the compensation to the Falcons ranges between a second-round pick in 2024 and a sixth-rounder.
Vikings get Hockenson: Minnesota acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder from division rival Detroit for a 2023 second-rounder and a 2024 third-rounder.
Chiefs send Fenton to Falcons: Atlanta acquired cornerback Rashad Fenton from Kansas City for a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick.
Reich fires offensive coordinator: Indianapolis coach Frank Reich continued shaking up the offense by firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
Basketball
Nash out as Nets coach after poor start
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted.
But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now.
“We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said.
So the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5.
Baseball
Pena, Tucker, Realmuto win Gold Gloves
PHILADELPHIA — Astros rookie shortstop and AL Championship Series MVP Jeremy Peña won his first Gold Glove Award and Houston right fielder Kyle Tucker joined his teammate on the list announced Tuesday before Game 3 of the World Series.
The NL champion Phillies were represented on the list with catcher J.T. Realmuto.
St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight Gold Glove and Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts won his sixth.
Cleveland had four players win Gold Gloves, awarded each season to the best individual fielding performances at each position.
White Sox hire Grifol as manager: The Chicago White Sox hired Kansas City bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager.
Briefly
College football: Jacoby Windmon, one of the Big Ten’s top defensive players, and three other Michigan State players were suspended for their roles in the melee in the Michigan Stadium tunnel.
Gymnastics: The U.S. women won a record sixth straight world gymnastics team title. The American team of Shilese Jones, Jade Carey, Leanne Wong, Jordan Chiles and Skye Blakely posted an all-around score of 166.564, more than three points clear of host Britain in second at 163.363.
Soccer: Nashville midfielder Hany Mukhtar was named MLS’s Most Valuable Player after leading the league with 23 goals and 11 assists.
Motor sports: The tit-for-tat war between Zak Brown and Chip Ganassi took another turn when Arrow McLaren SP announced it had signed both NTT Data, a Ganassi sponsor, and Tony Kanaan to drive the Indianapolis 500.
Court: Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced to three years in prison for driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars last year, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury.
Tennis: Defending champion Novak Djokovic started his chase for a record-extending 39th Masters title by beating Maxime Cressy of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4 at the Paris Masters.
Obituaries: Former Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, an NFL assistant for 17 years and the son of previous Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. He was 38. ... John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91.
