College
UC Board of Regents delays UCLA decision
SAN FRANCISCO — The University of California Board of Regents has scheduled a special meeting for Dec. 14 in Los Angeles to finalize a decision on UCLA’s planned move to the Big Ten Conference.
Regents set the date during a meeting in San Francisco on Thursday, the second public session where the move was debated.
UCLA announced on June 30 that it was leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, a decision that quickly drew the ire of Gov. Gavin Newsom.
In 1991, campus chancellors were delegated authority by the UC Office of the President to execute their own contracts, including intercollegiate athletic agreements. But the regents heard during an August meeting that they retain the authority to review decisions impacting the UC system, meaning they could affirm, overturn or abstain from following up on UCLA’s decision.
The University of Southern California is also moving to the Big Ten, but it’s a private institution and not part of the UC system.
A report published by the regents for this week’s meeting estimates that UCLA will see $60 million to $70 million in additional revenue from the Big Ten’s new media rights deal that begins next year. Even factoring in the additional expenses, the Bruins would still see a significant windfall compared to the $34.3 million in media rights and conference distribution it received in 2020.
The Pac-12 is also negotiating a new media rights deal, but it is not expected to come close to what the Big Ten receives.
Court
Commanders sued by DC for cheating fans
The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia, this time accused of scheming to cheat fans out of ticket money.
D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine on Thursday announced the filing of a lawsuit in civil court against the NFL team for the team’s actions in taking season-ticket holder money and keeping it for its own purposes.
It’s the second civil suit filed by Racine’s office in the past week after initially accusing the Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league of colluding to deceive fans about an investigation into the team’s workplace culture.
Racine in a statement said the club’s ticket policy in question “is yet another example of egregious mismanagement and illegal conduct by Commanders executives who seem determined to lie, cheat, and steal from District residents in as many ways as possible.”
Former team psychologist settles suit with Spurs, Primo: Hillary Cauthen, a psychologist who worked for the San Antonio Spurs, settled her lawsuit against the team and former player Josh Primo over allegations he had exposed himself to her multiple times in private sessions, her attorney said.
Griner has begun serving sentence in Russian penal colony: WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony, her lawyers and agent said.
Griner was transferred to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 350 kilometers (210 miles) east of Moscow, after a Russian court last month rejected her appeal of her sentence.
Football
NFL shifts Bills home game to Detroit
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL is relocating the Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region.
The move to relocate the game comes before the storm even began. The forecast is for between one to three feet of snow on the region through the weekend. The switch in sites means the Bills will play back-to-back games in Detroit. They’re scheduled to play the Lions on Thanksgiving.
Suh joining Eagles: Three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is joining Philadelphia on a one-year contract.
Briefly
Baseball: The Texas Rangers will host MLB’s 2024 All-Star Game. ... The Padres announced that reliever Robert Suarez signed a five-year deal that runs through 2027.
Basketball: X-rays on LaMelo Ball’s left ankle were negative, but the Hornets All-Star point guard has been ruled out of Friday’s game.
Soccer: FIFA president Gianni Infantino is getting four more years in charge of soccer’s governing body after no candidate stepped up to challenge him. ... Eintracht Frankfurt signed promising attacking midfielder Paxten Aaronson from MLS team Philadelphia Union.
Motor sports: Formula One champion Max Verstappen says he has resolved a conflict involving Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. ... Stefan Wilson will attempt to make his fifth Indianapolis 500 next year in a combined entry fielded by Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and Cusick Motorsports. ... Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, is out at Haas and Nico Hulkenberg will return to the grid fulltime next season in his place.
Golf: Cole Hammer shot an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead at the RSM Classic. ... Lydia Ko shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-shot lead at the CME Group Tour Championship. ... Matt Fitzpatrick had a bogey-free 7-under 65 to share the lead at the DP World Tour Championship with Tyrrell Hatton.
Tennis: Wimbledon is relaxing its requirement for all-white clothing to allow female players to wear colored undershorts to be more comfortable on their periods. ... Player compensation on the ATP Tour and the lower-level ATP Challenger Tour will rise to a record $217.9 million combined in 2023, thanks to a $37.5 million increase.
