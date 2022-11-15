Court
Rolovich sues Washington St. over firing
SPOKANE — Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has sued the university and Gov. Jay Inslee after he was fired last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The lawsuit, filed last week in Whitman County Superior Court, names the university, athletic director Patrick Chun and Inslee as defendants. Inslee, a Democrat, had required that state employees get vaccinated, or receive a specific exemption, to keep their jobs.
Rolovich contends Chun and other university officials were “hostile” when they denied him a religious exemption and fired him from his $3 million a year coaching job midway through the 2021 season. Rolovich was the highest-paid public employee in the state at the time and had more than three years left on his five-year contract.
Ex-MLB player Puig pleads guilty: Former MLB outfielder Yasiel Puig will plead guilty to lying to federal agents investigating an illegal gambling operation.
Court documents say Yasiel Puig Valdés, 31, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of making false statements and after pleading guilty, he could face up to five years in federal prison. He also agreed to pay a fine of at least $55,000.
Baseball
Pederson, Perez accept qualifying offers
NEW YORK — Outfielder Joc Pederson and left-hander Martín Pérez were the only players to accept $19.65 million qualifying offers from their former teams on Tuesday and end their free agency.
Pederson decided to stay with the San Francisco Giants and Pérez with the Texas Rangers.
Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom and Xander Bogaerts were among those who declined the offers, joined by Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, Willson Contreras and Carlos Rodón along with Chris Bassitt, Brandon Nimmo, Nathan Eovaldi and Tyler Anderson.
Rizzo, Yankees agree to deal: Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing to a $40 million, two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.
Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $20 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout.
Astros, Montero finalize contract: Reliever Rafael Montero finalized a $34.5 million, three-year contract to remain with the World Series champion Houston Astros, a deal that could be worth $36.75 million over three seasons.
Rays trade Mastrobuoni to Cubs: Tampa Bay traded infielder-outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to the Chicago Cubs for minor league right-hander Alfredo Zárraga.
Royals agree with O’Hearn: The Royals and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn agreed to a $1.4 million contract to avoid salary arbitration.
Golf
McIlroy says Norman needs to exit from LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy remains hopeful that the fractured state of golf between established tours and Saudi-funded LIV Golf can heal. He said Tuesday that probably won’t happen until two lawsuits are decided and Greg Norman is no longer involved in LIV Golf.
“I think Greg needs to go. I think he just needs to exit stage left,” McIlroy said at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. “He’s made his mark, but I think now is the right time to sort of say, ‘Look, you’ve got this thing off the ground, but no one is going to talk unless there’s an adult in the room that can actually try to mend fences.’
“But right now, it’s a stalemate because there can’t be any other way.”
Netherlands to host Solheim Cup: The Netherlands will host the Solheim Cup for the first time after being chosen to stage the biggest team event in women’s golf in 2026.
Briefly
Basketball: The Grizzlies announced that guard Desmond Bane sprained his right big toe and will miss at least two to three weeks. ... The Mystics announced that Mike Thibault will continue as general manager, and his son, Eric will take over as head coach.
Football: The Packers released two 2021 draft picks, wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers and running back/kick returner Kylin Hill. ... Erik Moses was hired by the Fiesta Bowl as its new executive director and CEO.
Soccer: Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview.
Hockey: The Boston Bruins hired a law firm led by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to review their player vetting process after signing prospect Mitchell Miller and then rescinding his contract offer.
Motor sports: Ty Gibbs was promoted to NASCAR’s top Cup series in an expected announcement, and will replace Kyle Busch in JGR’s Cup lineup.
Tennis: Rafael Nadal lost 6-3, 6-4 to Felix Auger-Aliassime and was eliminated from the ATP Finals. ... The WTA Tour released its schedule for 2023 through the U.S. Open in September, with no tournaments slated for China. ... 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is set to be granted a visa to enter Australia so he can compete at the Australian Open.
Gymnastics: Sunisa Lee, the 2020 women’s all-around gymnastics champion, announced that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring.
Television: The NFL is branching out further into the entertainment marketplace by teaming up with Skydance Media to create a studio that will produce sports content for various platforms.
