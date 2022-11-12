Football
Goodell: More games likely for Germany
MUNICH — The NFL plans to play more regular-season games in Germany, possibly sooner than expected.
League commissioner Roger Goodell told a fan forum in Munich on Saturday that the NFL will stage “at least” four games in Germany through 2025.
The current agreement includes Sunday’s first game in Germany plus an annual game over the next three seasons — with Munich and Frankfurt each hosting twice.
“In our commitment, we’re going to play the next four years, at least, and with at least four games,” Goodell said ahead of Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it expanded beyond that at some point soon.”
The commissioner didn’t take questions from the media but his comments could reflect that both the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs are lobbying for next year’s game.
There are also questions about the availability of Azteca Stadium in Mexico City in 2023. Azteca, which will host the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 21, could be under renovation next year in preparation for the 2026 World Cup.
If league officials look to extend beyond the four years, they would have little trouble finding more partners. Besides Munich and Frankfurt, Düsseldorf had reached the short list from eight German cities that initially bid to host games.
Steelers activate Watt; Fitzpatrick out: The Steelers activated outside linebacker T.J. Watt off injured reserve, clearing the way for him to return for Sunday’s visit from New Orleans. Watt, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, hasn’t played since tearing his left pectoral in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati.
Pittsburgh ruled out safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for the game against the Saints (3-6) with an appendix issue.
Burks, Molden activated off IR: The Titans activated two players off injured reserve, bringing rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks and cornerback Elijah Molden back and sidelining veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham and defensive back Josh Thompson.
OSU RB Williams carted off: Ohio State running back Miyan Williams injured his right leg and had to be carted the locker room in the first half against Indiana.
Williams already had rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown when he went down awkwardly on his ankle after a 4-yard gain with 2:17 left in the first half.
Tennis
Nakashima beats Lehecka to win Finals title
MILAN — American Brandon Nakashima stayed perfect in Milan as he won the Next Gen ATP Finals on Saturday with his second straight-set victory over Jiri Lehecka this week.
Nakashima took just 80 minutes to win 4-3 (5), 4-3 (6), 4-2, securing the title on the first of three championship points when Lehecka sent a forehand long.
The fourth-seeded Nakashima won all five of his matches at the year-ending tournament for 21-and-under players, including a straight-set victory over Lehecka in the group stage.
Australia to face Switzerland: Australia reached the final of the biggest team event in women’s tennis for the 19th time after winning the decisive doubles on a match tiebreaker to beat host nation Britain 2-1 in a thriller at the Billie Jean King Cup.
Facing the seven-time winners in Sunday’s title match will be Switzerland, which took an unassailable 2-0 lead over the Czech Republic before needing to play doubles.
Motor sports
Russell wins Brazilian GP sprint race
SAO PAULO — Formula One team Mercedes had a day to remember at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Mercedes driver George Russell will start Sunday’s race in pole position after winning the sprint race at Interlagos, with teammate Lewis Hamilton also in the front row, while Alpine drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon had a high-profile clash on the track.
“It’s crazy to think we’re both starting on the front row,” Russell said. “We’re in a luxury position where we can maybe split the strategy and go for the win.”
Max Verstappen will start in third position.
Fittipaldi joins Red Bull driver academy: Brazil’s Enzo Fittipaldi said he will be a member of Red Bull’s Formula One driver academy. The 21-year-old will help to develop both the Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars next year.
Enzo, the grandson of two-time F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi, is sixth in the Formula 2 championship after 13 of the season’s 14 races.
Briefly
Golf: Tony Finau shot a 2-under 68 for a 4-shot lead at the Cadence Bank Houston Open ... Rookie Allisen Corpuz shot a 5-under 65 for a one-shot lead at the Pelican Women’s Championship. ... Padraig Harrington shot a 9-under 62 to take a five-shot lead over Steven Alker at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship ... Rasmus Hojgaard and Thomas Detry shared the lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge after a busy day when some players had to finish their second rounds and then come straight back out to play the third round.
Rugby: Portugal and the United States set up their decider for the last berth in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Portugal defeated Kenya 85-0 and the U.S. beat Hong Kong 49-7. ... Replacement winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga scored her second try in the 72nd minute as defending champion New Zealand rallied to beat top-ranked England 34-31 in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final.
Sailing: Britain’s Sir Ben Ainslie mastered the light conditions to win two of the three fleet races in the inaugural Dubai Sail Grand Prix and take a commanding five-point lead over rival skippers Jimmy Spithill of the United States and Peter Burling of New Zealand.
