Court
Snyder, Commanders, NFL sued by DC AG
WASHINGTON — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell were sued by the District of Columbia on Thursday, accused of colluding to deceive fans by lying about an inquiry into “sexual misconduct and a persistently hostile work environment” within the team.
The individual club and the league as a whole were also named in the consumer protection civil lawsuit, which D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said was based on his office’s investigation that began in the fall of 2021.
Racine said the defendants jointly “misled the public” about the contents of, and procedure surrounding lawyer Beth Wilkinson’s examination of the team’s workplace culture that began in 2020. His office seeks a court order that will force the league to release Wilkinson’s findings.
“For years, the team and its owner have caused very real and very serious harm and then lied about it to dodge accountability,” Racine said, also pointing a finger at Goodell and the NFL. “They did all of this to hide the truth, protect their images and let the profits continue to roll.”
Racine said that even though the team practices in Virginia and plays its games in Maryland, it is strongly connected to Washington and violated D.C. consumers’ rights. Racine said the capital city’s Consumer Protection Procedures Act provides for fines of up to $5,000 per lie — which his office estimated could result in millions of dollars in penalties.
Football
NFL sees higher grades for gender hiring
The NFL posted significant gains in hiring women for coaching, team front-office and league-headquarters positions, according to an annual diversity report.
Thursday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an overall B grade for the league, with a B-plus for racial hiring and a B for gender hiring. The report examined a range of positions at the league office and within franchises using data for the 2022 season.
The gender results were an upgrade from last year’s C grade. Specifically, the numerical score of 81.4 represented an increase of 6.4 percentage points from 2021.
Verrett suffers season-ending injury: 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett’s attempted return from a knee injury was derailed when he tore his Achilles during Wednesday’s practice.
Raiders place Waller, Renfrow on IR: Las Vegas tight end Darren Waller, hamstring injury, and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, rib and hamstring injuries, were placed on IR.
Allen misses practice: Bills quarterback Josh Allen missed his second straight practice because of a sprained throwing elbow.
Ward back following concussion: Sidelined three weeks by a concussion, Denzel Ward will play Sunday when Cleveland visits Miami.
Baseball
Judge, deGrom among 14 with qualifying offers
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom and Xander Bogaerts were among 14 free agents who were given $19.65 million qualifying offers by their former teams on Thursday.
Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, Willson Contreras and Carlos Rodón also were given the offers, as were Chris Bassitt, Brandon Nimmo, Nathan Eovaldi, Anthony Rizzo, Joc Pederson, Martín Pérez and Tyler Anderson.
Players have until Nov. 20 to accept. Players can discuss offers with all teams starting Friday.
Verlander becomes a free agent: Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Astros to become a free agent.
Rays decline Kiermaier’s option: Tampa Bay declined a $13 million club option on centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier for next season, triggering a $2.5 million buyout and making the defensive whiz a free agent.
Pirates acquire Choi: Pittsburgh acquired first baseman Ji-Man Choi from Tampa Bay for minor league pitcher Sam Hartman.
Mets exercise options on Carrasco, Curtiss: The Mets exercised a $14 million option on right-hander Carlos Carrasco and a $775,000 option on reliever John Curtiss.
Briefly
Basketball: The relationship between Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Nike is likely severed for good, co-founder Phil Knight told CNBC. ... The NBA fined Memphis guard Desmond Bane $15,000 for kicking a ball into the stands. ... LeBron James will miss the Lakers’ next game after straining a muscle in his leg.
Soccer: Nick Cushing will coach New York City FC next season.
Hockey: Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur was named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year extension by the Devils.
Motor sports: Lando Norris was recovering at his hotel from suspected food poisoning ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix. ... Williams will give Logan Sargeant an additional practice session in Brazil in an effort to move the American closer to earning the Super License.
Golf: Ryan Fox had a one-shot lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. ... Atthaya Thitikul clinched the LPGA rookie of the year. ... The Pelican Women’s Championship will be 54 holes because of Tropical Storm Nicole and will not start until Friday. ... Golf Saudi is raising the prize money of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International from $1 million to $5 million.
Tennis: Lorenzo Musetti was eliminated from the Next Gen ATP Finals. ... Australia became the first nation to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup by beating Belgium.
Television: FOX’s NFL pregame show will originate from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar for the annual Veterans Day show. ... P.K. Subban is a full-time member of ESPN’s hockey team after signing a three-year agreement. ... Conference USA agreed to play midweek football games throughout October in new media rights deals with ESPN and CBS.
