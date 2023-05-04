Court
Kemp pleads not guilty to shooting charge
TACOMA — Former NBA star Shawn Kemp pleaded not guilty Thursday to an assault charge after prosecutors accused him of shooting at a man while attempting to retrieve a stolen cellphone.
Kemp was released without bail following the arraignment in Pierce County Superior Court in Washington state.
He was arrested after the shooting in a parking lot outside the Tacoma Mall on March 8 and released the following day pending further investigation. No one was injured, and Kemp’s lawyers insisted he returned fire in self defense after tracking and trying to retrieve a cellphone that had been stolen from him earlier that day.
However, a probable cause statement by Tacoma police, filed along with first-degree assault charges last month, did not indicate Kemp was shot at. It said some of his statements were not corroborated by surveillance video, and that just 13 minutes before he arrived at the mall, he sent a text message saying, “I’m about to shoot this (expletive).”
New York, California probing NFL workplace discrimination: Prosecutors in New York and California launched an investigation of the NFL’s workplace culture, issuing subpoenas to executives of one of the world’s richest sports league in search of documents related to an array of accusations that include racial discrimination and sexual harassment.
New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta say they are not targeting any of the league’s 32 teams that take up so much of the country’s cultural space. Instead, their probe is focused on the league itself, specifically its corporate offices in New York and California.
De Laura, Latu settle sex assault suit: Former Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura and Wisconsin safety Kamo’i Latu settled a lawsuit filed by a woman who said the two sexually assaulted her in 2018 after a football game at their Hawaii high school. The amount of the settlement wasn’t disclosed.
Pistons, ex-exec Murphy named is lawsuit: A female former employee of the Detroit Pistons filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the team and its now-fired assistant general manager. The Pistons announced that Rob Murphy “no longer works for the Detroit Pistons or Motor City Cruise, in any capacity.”
Lewan sues doctor over ACL repair: Taylor Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowl left tackle, is suing renowned orthopedist Dr. James Andrews for medical malpractice for the October 2020 surgery repairing his torn right ACL leaving him with “severe and permanent” damage.
Iowa St. football player accused of rape: Aidan Ralph, an Iowa State football player, was arrested on charges alleging that he raped a woman while she lay immobile after he shoved her so hard into stairs in his home that it fractured her spine.
Horse racing
Churchill Downs suspends trainer Joseph
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. indefinitely on Thursday, and Lord Miles, trained by Joseph, was scratched from the Kentucky Derby just days after the sudden death of two of his horses.
The suspension prohibits Joseph, or any trainer directly or indirectly employed by Joseph, from entering horses in races or applying for stall occupancy at all Churchill Downs Incorporated racetracks.
The decision comes after the deaths of Joseph’s horses, Parents Pride on Saturday and Chasing Artie on Tuesday, at Churchill Downs.
Practical Move out of Derby: Practical Move won’t run in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday because of an elevated temperature.
Briefly
Baseball: The Guardians optioned Zach Plesac to Triple-A Columbus. ... Alabama fired coach Brad Bohannon after a report of suspicious bets involving his team.
Basketball: The Milwaukee Bucks fired coach Mike Budenholzer just over a week after their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat spoiled a season in which they owned the NBA’s best record. ... Nebraska will play Oregon State in a men’s game at the Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota on Nov. 18.
Football: The Buffalo Bills can begin breaking ground on their 60,000-plus seat, $1.54 billion new stadium after the project received unanimous approval from the Erie County Legislature. ... The Commanders say they are supporting efforts by the District of Columbia to get control of the RFK Stadium site that used to be the NFL team’s home. ... A week after announcing an agreement on a five-year, $260 million deal, the Ravens held a news conference with Lamar Jackson, coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. ... The Rams signed quarterback Brett Rypien. ... The Chiefs signed offensive tackle Donovan Smith. ... The Browns agreed to a one-year contract with safety Rodney McLeod.
Hockey: United States women’s players have fallen behind their Canadian rivals in terms of compensation. Under terms of its three-year deal, USA Hockey limits its monetary pool to its 23-player roster. This is considered a sticking point for non-rostered U.S. players, who have fewer resources to continue pursuing hockey.
Golf: Sergio Garcia is the only defector to LIV Golf who hasn’t paid a fine imposed by the European tour for playing in the Saudi-backed competition without permission. ... Matthieu Pavon shot an 8-under 63, the lowest round of his European tour career, at the Italian Open for a two-shot lead.
Tennis: Jan-Lennard Struff upset fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-3 at the Madrid Open, to become the third lucky loser to reach the semifinals of a Masters 1000 tournament.
Cycling: The International Cycling Union will review its rules regulating transgender athletes and expects to make a fresh decision in August, the governing body of the sport said.
Obituary: Czech forward Petr Klima, a Stanley Cup winner with the Edmonton Oilers in 1990, has died. He was 58.
