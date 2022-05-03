Baseball
Frazier, M’s argue 1st arbitration case
Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners argued the first of this year’s delayed salary arbitration cases, with the second baseman/outfielder asking for a raise from $4.3 million to $8 million and the team arguing for $6.7 million.
Arbitrators Margaret Brogan, Frederic Horowitz and Brian Keller heard the case virtually. They will withhold their decision for two weeks.
Frazier is batting .250 with no homers and 11 RBI this season, though no statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons. Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to that provision as part of the agreement that ended the lockout.
Frazier was a first-time All-Star last year, when hit .305 with with five homers and 43 RBI for Pittsburgh and San Diego, which traded him to the Mariners in November.
A seven-year big league veteran who is eligible for free agency after this season, Frazier has a .280 career average with 40 homers and 226 RBI. He played for Pittsburgh from 2016 until he was traded to the Padres last July.
Nineteen additional players remaining eligible for arbitration, with hearings scheduled through June 24. Players scheduled for hearings include Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Atlanta outfielder Adam Duvall, shortstop Dansby Swanson, pitcher Max Fried and third baseman Austin Riley, Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt, Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi, Minnesota catcher Gary Sánchez and Philadelphia pitcher Zach Eflin.
Pirates-Tigers game rained out: The game between Pittsburgh and Detroit scheduled for Tuesday was rained out, and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday starting at 10:10 a.m.
Padres, Guardians postponed by rain: Tuesday’s scheduled game between San Diego and Cleveland was postponed by rain and a soggy forecast. The rainout will be made up Wednesday as part of a traditional doubleheader starting at 10:10 p.m.
Sano having knee surgery: Minnesota Twins infielder Miguel Sanó will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee and there’s no timeframe for his return, manager Rocco Baldelli said.
Sanó was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. He sustained the injury on April 26 while celebrating Minnesota’s 5-4 victory over the Tigers, a game decided on the final play.
Football
Seahawks decline option on Collier
In an expected move, the Seahawks are not picking up the fifth-year option on the contract of defensive end L.J. Collier, according to a report from ESPN, meaning he can be a free agent following the 2022 season
Because Collier was a first-round pick in 2019, taken 29th overall, the Seahawks could have picked up an option for the 2023 season that would have paid him $11.5 million.
Collier has struggled to establish a significant role with the Seahawks in his three previous seasons, playing in just 10 games last season, none of them starts. He was declared inactive seven times.
Collier played more down the stretch, playing from 25 to 40% of the snaps in each of the last seven games. But he did not have a sack and finished the season with eight tackles.
Collier will play this season on the final year of his four-year rookie deal, due to make a salary of $1.972 million, of which $986,324 is guaranteed.
Saints agree with Mathieu: The New Orleans Saints and Tyrann Mathieu agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract, reuniting the All-Pro safety with his hometown team, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The person confirmed the contract, first reported by ESPN.com, on condition of anonymity because it was not yet signed. It includes $18 million guaranteed, a sizeable investment for a safety who turns 30 next week.
Falcons decline option on McGary: Atlanta picked up right guard Chris Lindstrom’s $13.2 million fifth-year option while declining the option on right tackle Kaleb McGary.
Steelers sign Kazee: Pittsburgh signed free-agent safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year contract.
First Asian American among 10 new officials: The NFL has hired 10 new on-field officials, including the first Asian American to officiate in the league and a former player.
Lo van Pham joins the NFL from the Big 12 Conference. He was born in Vietnam and after a stop in the Philippines, moved to the United States when he was seven.
Mike Morton becomes the third former NFL player on the 2022 roster of officials, joining Nate Jones and Terry Killens.
Briefly
Basketball: The WNBA will honor Phoenix star Brittney Griner with a floor decal and allow the Mercury to pay her without it counting against the team’s salary cap. ... Akok Akok is transferring to Georgetown from Connecticut.
Soccer: Liverpool rallied after an early scare to defeat Villarreal 3-2 and advance to its third Champions League final in five seasons. ... FIFA extended an investigation into alleged systematic sexual abuse of underage players in Gabon by spreading suspensions to four soccer officials.
Horse racing: A deal for Drug Free Sport International to police medication in horse racing was announced, two months before the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority takes effect.
Tennis: Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson announced his retirement from professional tennis on Tuesday at age 35. ... Novak Djokovic looked sharp in his opening match at the Madrid Open, defeating Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the third round.
