Tennis
No. 2 seed Medvedev loses in first round
PARIS — If anyone thought a couple of recent runs to Week 2 at the French Open and a clay-court title a little more than a week ago made Daniil Medvedev a little fonder of the red stuff, forget it.
A first-round loss as the No. 2 seed at Roland Garros — against Thiago Seybolt Wild, a qualifier ranked 172nd who never had won a Grand Slam match anywhere until Tuesday — sure reminded Medvedev of his distaste for the slow surface used in Paris.
“I had a mouthful of clay since probably the third game of the match, and I don’t like it. I don’t know if people like to eat clay, to have clay in their bags, in their shoes, the socks — white socks, you can throw them (into the) garbage after clay season,” said Medvedev, who won the 2021 U.S. Open and reached three other major finals on hard courts. “Maybe some people like it. I don’t.”
Seybolt Wild needed to win three matches in qualifying rounds last week just to make it into the men’s bracket — something he’d failed to do on eight previous attempts at Slams — but looked very much like he belonged on Court Philippe Chatrier. He hit big forehands and kept his nerve down the stretch to oust Medvedev 7-6 (5), 6-7 (8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
It’s the first time the second-seeded man lost in the first round of the French Open since 2000, when Pete Sampras — no fan of clay himself — was eliminated by Mark Philippoussis.
Employing a high-risk, high-reward style, Seybolt Wild compiled a 69-45 edge in total winners, including 47-15 on the forehand side.
He hadn’t even played a tour-level main-draw match at all in 2023, instead competing on the lower-level ATP Challenger Tour.
Medvedev’s exit was the most significant result as the first round closed, although there was one former French Open champion sent home: Barbora Krejcikova, who won singles and doubles titles at Roland Garros in 2021, lost in the first round of singles for the second consecutive year. She was defeated Tuesday by Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-4.
Bianca Andreescu, who won the 2019 U.S. Open but has been as far as the fourth round at a Slam just once since then and is now ranked 42nd, took out two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Top women’s seeds advancing included defending champion Iga Swiatek, 2022 runner-up Coco Gauff, reigning Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina and two-time major finalist Ons Jabeur. So did No. 4 Casper Ruud (the runner-up to Rafael Nadal a year ago), No. 6 Holger Rune, No. 9 Taylor Fritz and No. 16 Tommy Paul among the men.
Basketball
Myers departing as Warriors president, GM
SAN FRANCISCO — Bob Myers can no longer put all of his energy into running the Golden State Warriors, and that’s why he is ready to walk away as one of the most successful professional sports executives ever.
“This is tough, this is hard. I have so many different things, emotions that I’m still processing,” Myers said, fighting tears in making his announcement Tuesday. “But the bottom line is this job, the one I’m in, I would say this for any professional general manager or coach, requires complete engagement, complete effort, 1000%. If you can’t do it, then you shouldn’t do it. That’s the answer to the question of why.
“... It doesn’t feel right to do something when I can’t give it everything, and that’s what it takes to do what we’ve done over the last 12 years.”
Myers is departing as Golden State’s president and general manager after building a championship team that captured four titles in an eight-year span and reached five straight NBA Finals from 2015-19. He shared his decision with owner Joe Lacob on Tuesday morning.
USA to play Puerto Rico in WC tuneup: USA Basketball finalized its schedule of exhibition games leading into this summer’s FIBA World Cup, announcing that it will open the five-game slate against Puerto Rico in Las Vegas on Aug. 7.
After the Puerto Rico game, the U.S. will leave for Malaga, Spain, and games there against Slovenia on Aug. 12 and Spain on Aug. 13. The final two pre-World Cup games for the Americans will be held in Abu Dhabi, against Greece on Aug. 18 and Germany on Aug. 20.
Briefly
Baseball: Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass apologized for expressing support on social media for anti-LGBTQ+ boycotts of Target and Bud Light. ... The Orioles signed Aaron Hicks and placed Cedric Mullins on the 10-day IL with a strained right groin. ... Brewers placed Jesse Winker on the 10-day IL with a cervical strain.
Soccer: The United States reached the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals after beating New Zealand 4-0. ... Anthony Hudson quit as interim head coach of the U.S. men’s team. He was replaced by B.J. Callaghan. ... The U.S. men’s team will play exhibitions against Germany and Ghana in October. ... Juventus will be fined $770,000 but will agree not to make any appeals as part of a plea bargain with the Italian soccer federation after the club and seven former team directors were charged with alleged fraud for the way they handled player salary cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hockey: The Predators fired coach John Hynes, moving on from him more than six weeks after missing the playoffs. ... The Capitals hired Spencer Carbery as their next coach.
Motor sports: NASCAR suspended Chase Elliott for one race, one day after the five-time most popular driver and former Cup champion deliberately wrecked Denny Hamlin in the Coca-Cola 600.
Transgender: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation that will ban transgender women from playing on female sports teams in college, becoming the latest state to place restrictions on transgender athletes.
Obituary: Bill McGovern, who was an assistant coach for 39 years in the college ranks and in the NFL, has died. He was 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.