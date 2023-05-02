Football
12-team CFP schedule includes tripleheaders
The College Football Playoff released a schedule for the 12-team format that will be used in the 2024 and 2025 seasons on Tuesday, which will feature New Year’s Day quarterfinal tripleheaders.
For the 2024 season, the first-round games played at campus sites are slated to start with one Friday, Dec. 20. Three more games will be played on campuses on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The quarterfinals are scheduled to be held at bowl sites on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The Fiesta Bowl will be played on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 31. The Peach, Rose and Sugar bowls will host quarterfinal games on Wednesday, Jan. 1, played in that order.
The semifinals are set for Thursday night, Jan. 9, 2025, at the Orange Bowl and Friday, Jan. 10 at the Cotton Bowl. The championship game is scheduled for Jan. 20 in Atlanta.
The CFP schedule for the 2025 season, with opening rounds are set from Friday, Dec. 19 and Saturday, Dec. 20. The Cotton Bowl is set to be a quarterfinal on New Year’s Eve. The New Year’s Day tripleheader will be at the Orange, Rose and Sugar bowls.
The semifinals are scheduled for the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, and the next day at the Peach Bowl. The championship game is set for Monday, Jan. 19 in Miami.
Packers extend Love’s deal: The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension that makes his deal run through 2024, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Although the person didn’t reveal terms, ESPN and NFL Network reported that the extension included $13.5 million in guaranteed money and could be worth up to $22.5 million.
Bills add Ford: Buffalo signed former Seahawks defensive tackle Kaylon “Poona” Ford to a one-year contract.
Chiefs re-sign McKinnon: Kansas City re-signed running back Jerick McKinnon.
Giants pick up option on Thomas: The New York Giants picked up the fifth-year option on left tackle Andrew Thomas.
Players who had fifth-year option declined: Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire; Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons; Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.
Tennis
Djokovic can return to U.S. Open
Novak Djokovic can return to the U.S. Open this year after missing the tournament in 2022, because the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for foreign air travelers ends next week.
“Novak Djokovic is a great champion, a fan favorite, and now that the federal government has lifted its vaccine requirements for international travelers, we look forward to welcoming him back to New York for the 2023 U.S. Open,” U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Chris Widmaier wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The White House announced Monday most of the last remaining federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements will disappear May 11, when the national public health emergency for the coronavirus ends.
Alcaraz advances in Madrid: Carlos Alcaraz made sure he wouldn’t be among the top seeds being upset at the Madrid Open, playing well to secure his spot in the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Alexander Zverev.
Both second-seeded Daniil Medvedev and fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev lost their fourth-round matches at the clay-court tournament.
Women’s commercial entity picks Storti at CEO: Marina Storti will be the CEO of WTA Ventures, the women’s professional tennis tour’s commercial enterprise with CVC Capital Partners that launched in March.
Storti, who has been an executive at Sky, is expected to start in August at WTA Ventures, which was created to manage commercial activities for women’s tennis, including rights for broadcast, data, gaming, sponsorship, licensing and NFTs.
Kyrgios helps police catch man who stole his Tesla: Nick Kyrgios helped police catch a man who allegedly stole his Tesla at gunpoint from a home in Australia’s capital city, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.
The ABC said documents from court proceedings allege a man pointed a gun at Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, demanded the keys for the car and asked her how to drive it. When he got into the car, she fled and screamed for help. Kyrgios, who was nearby, telephoned a police emergency number and helped them track the vehicle.
Briefly
Baseball: Tim Anderson was activated from the IL by the White Sox. ... Luis García was placed on the 15-day IL by the Astros. ... Harrison Bader was activated from the IL by the Yankees. ... The Giants released catcher Gary Sánchez.
Basketball: The Grizzlies have no plans to bring Dillon Brooks back to the team. ... The Sparks are parting ways with team president Vanessa Shay after nearly a year on the job.
Soccer: Lionel Messi was suspended by Paris Saint-Germain for taking a trip to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission.
Hockey: The Wild signed right wing Marcus Johansson to a two-year, $4 million contract.
Court: Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs told a judge he will admit that he drove drunk at speeds up to 156 mph, causing a fiery crash that killed a woman. The 24-year-old is expected to be sent to state prison for three to 10 years.
Motor sports: Toyota will expand its fleet in NASCAR by adding Jimmie Johnson’s two-car team next season.
Golf: The PGA Tour introduced Jim Furyk as captain for the 2024 Presidents Cup in Canada.
Television: Publicly criticizing broadcasters for offering to pay too little to screen the Women’s World Cup has not worked for FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who is now threatening a blackout in major European markets.
