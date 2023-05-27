Soccer
Latsko scores twice in OL Reign rout
SEATTLE — Veronica Latsko scored two second-half goals as the OL Reign moved into a four-way tie for first place in the NWSL with a 4-1 rout of Angel City FC on Saturday.
Angel City took an early 1-0 lead on Claire Emslie’s goal in the 27th minute. Elyse Bennett tied it for the Reign (5-3-1) in the 34th minute.
Latsko scored the next two goals for the Reign three minutes apart, in the 52nd and 55th minute. Quinn finished the scoring with a goal in the 82nd minute.
The Reign are tied with Portland, San Diego and Gotham FC with 16 points.
Brazil tops Group D: Brazil scored two goals late in the first half to beat Nigeria 2-0 and finish top of Group D at the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina.
Italy also reached the last 16 with a 3-0 victory against the Dominican Republic, to finish second in the group ahead of Nigeria — which will also advance as one of the four best third-place teams. All three teams finished with six points, but Brazil stayed ahead of Italy on goal difference.
Baseball
Nevada could pay $380M toward A’s stadium
CARSON CITY, Nev. — A bill introduced late Friday in the Nevada Legislature would give the Oakland Athletics up to $380 million for a potential 30,000-seat, $1.5 billion retractable roof stadium on the Las Vegas Strip.
The bulk of the public funding would come from $180 million in transferable tax credits from the state and $120 million in county bonds, which can vary based on interest rate returns. Clark County also would contribute $25 million in credit toward infrastructure costs.
The A’s have been looking for a home to replace Oakland Coliseum, where the team has played since arriving from Kansas City for the 1968 season. The team previously sought to build a stadium in Fremont, Calif., as well as San Jose and finally the Oakland waterfront — all ideas that never materialized.
The plan in the Nevada Legislature won’t directly raise taxes. It can move forward with a simply majority vote in the Senate and Assembly. Lawmakers have a little more than a week to consider the proposal before they adjourn June 5, though it could be voted on if a special session is called.
The Athletics have agreed to use land on the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip, where the Tropicana Las Vegas casino resort sits.
Brewers place Adames on concussion list: Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was placed on the seven-day concussion list after getting hit in the head by a foul ball in the dugout during Milwaukee’s game against San Francisco on Friday.
Hockey
Germany beats U.S. in overtime
TAMPERE, Finland — Germany scored a late equalizer and then upset the United States in overtime Saturday to set up a final against Canada at ice hockey world championship.
Frederik Tiffels scored with 2:28 left in overtime to give Germany a 4-3 win over the Americans in the semifinals. Earlier, teenage forward Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal as Canada edged Latvia 4-2 in the other semi.
The Germans pulled goaltender Mathias Niederberger when they were 3-2 down late in the third period and Marcel Noebels euqualized with a backhand shot with 1:23 remaining to force overtime.
Alex Touch and Rocco Grimaldi had given the Americans a 2-0 lead less than four minutes into the semifinal. Michael Eyssimont put the U.S. ahead 3-2 in the second period.
Briefly
Basketball: The Bucks are finalizing a deal to make Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin their head coach.
Softball: Kinzie Hansen hit a dramatic, tying three-run home run in the seventh inning, Tiare Jennings led off the ninth inning with a solo blast and Oklahoma set an NCAA record with its 48-straight win, a thrilling 8-7 decision over Clemson to win the Norman Super Regional.
Motor sports: Cup Series points leader William Byron will start on the pole for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 after qualifying was rained out. NASCAR also announced the Xfinity Series race was moved to Monday. ... Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen took pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix to deny Aston Martin veteran Fernando Alonso his first pole in 11 years.
Horse racing: Forte, the early Kentucky Derby favorite who was scratched on the day of the race, worked out in preparation for a possible start in the Belmont Stakes on June 10.
Golf: Padraig Harrington had a second consecutive 4-under 68 for a one-shot lead over Steve Stricker at the Senior PGA Championship. ... Adam Schenk shot a 3-under 67 to match PGA Tour rookie Harry Hall for the lead at 10 under at the Charles Schwab Challenge. ... Mito Pereira made five birdies over his last seven holes for a 5-under 67, giving him a one-shot lead over Harold Varner III at LIV Golf DC. ... Pablo Larrazabal will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the KLM Open after a flawless 5-under 67.
Tennis: Nicolas Jarry raced past Grigor Dimitrov to win the Geneva Open final 7-6 (1), 6-1. ... Arthur Fils, an 18-year-old from France, won his first ATP title by beating Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon. ... Two-time Grand Slam semifinalist Elina Svitolina won her first WTA title in nearly two years by beating Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-3 in the final at the Internationaux de Strasbourg. ... Freshmen Ethan Quinn of Georgia and Fangran Tian of UCLA won singles titles in the NCAA tournament.
Cycling: Primoz Roglic all but secured the Giro d’Italia title by overtaking leader Geraint Thomas on the penultimate stage despite having a mechanical problem.
