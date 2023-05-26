College Baseball
Ceballos powers Oregon past Washington
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Sabin Ceballos drove in six runs with three hits and Oregon cruised to a 12-7 victory over Washington on Friday in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament.
Oregon will play eighth-seeded Arizona in the championship game Saturday.
Ceballos had a two-run single in the first inning and a two-run homer in the second to help the sixth-seeded Ducks (36-20) take a 6-0 lead on the way to their fifth straight victory.
Coby Morales hit a three-run homer in a five-run third inning to get the third-seeded Huskies within a run.
Oregon broke the game open with a five-run fifth. Drew Smith tripled in the first run and Ceballos capped it with a two-run single.
Georgia fires coach Stricklin: Georgia fired baseball coach Scott Stricklin, ending a decade-long tenure that failed to produce postseason success.
player fatally struck while dismantling dugout: Angel Mercado, 19, a middle infielder who had just completed his freshman season at Division II Central Penn College, died after he was struck in the face when a makeshift dugout he was helping to dismantle collapsed on him this week.
The coach of Mercado’s summer recreation team had built a makeshift dugout out of wood on Sunday, but Harrisburg city officials told him it wasn’t allowed. Mercado was among a group of players dismantling the structure Monday afternoon when it unexpectedly collapsed and he was struck in the face.
Soccer
U.S., Argentina finish perfect in group round
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The United States completed a perfect group stage at the Under-20 World Cup for the first time.
The Group B-leading Americans beat Slovakia 2-0 on Friday, and second-place Ecuador beat Fiji 9-0.
The U.S. had already secured a spot in the knockout stage but finished the group stage with three wins from three games, and no goals conceded. It’s the first time in 17 appearances at the Under-20 World Cup that the U.S. team has finished with a 3-0-0 record in the group stage.
Argentina beat New Zealand 5-0 to record its third victory and finish atop Group A.
Pro Baseball
Boone suspended for conduct toward umpires
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone was handed a one-game suspension following his latest ejection and admitted his arguments may have created an image in the minds of umpires.
“Well, I think I’ve earned that reputation,” he said Friday before MLB suspended him for one game and fined him.
Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, said the discipline was “for his recent conduct toward major league umpires, including the actions following his ejection from Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.”
Short hops: Aaron Hicks was released by the Yankees. ... Clayton Kershaw is set to start Saturday after being activated from the bereavement list. ... Willy Adames left the Brewers game after getting hit by a foul ball while watching from the dugout.
Briefly
Football: The Arizona Cardinals released three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a salary cap move.
Basketball: President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed the LSU women’s championship team, to the White House. The ceremony was halted for about 10 minutes after forward Sa’Myah Smith appeared to collapse. The Connecticut men’s championship team had its own celebration later in the day.
College: Georgia has rewarded athletic director Josh Brooks a contract extension that ties him to the Bulldogs through at least 2029. ... Iowa athletic director Gary Barta will retire on August 1 after 17 years at the university.
Softball: Oklahoma tied Arizona’s all-time Division I record of 47 straight wins with a 9-2 victory over Clemson.
Golf: Stewart Cink shot a second consecutive 4-under 68 and trailed Padraig Harrington by four shots at the Senior PGA Championship. ... PGA Tour rookie Harry Hall maintained his three-shot lead after shooting a 66 as the Charles Schwab Challenge. ... Harold Varner III shot a 64 for a two-shot lead at the LIV Golf DC. ... Anna Nordqvist was among 16 players who advanced out of group play in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play. ... Jorge Campillo saw his lead at the KLM Open trimmed to two strokes after shooting 1-under 71. ... Rose Zhang announced she is turning pro, ending an amateur career in which the 20-year-old sophomore set the Stanford record with 12 wins in only 20 tournaments.
Tennis: Grigor Dimitrov advanced to his first ATP Tour final in more than five years after beating Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (2) at the Geneva Open.
Figure skating: Two-time Olympian Keegan Messing announced that he was retiring from competition after a career that spanned nearly three decades and included two Canadian championships.
Swimming: World Aquatics said it is looking to leave the Olympics’ home city in Switzerland and move its headquarters to Hungary.
Cycling: Geraint Thomas maintained his bid to become the oldest Giro d’Italia champion although his lead was cut slightly by Primoz Roglic during the toughest stage of the race. The 19th stage was won by Santiago Buitrago. ... Riders who were born male will be prevented from racing in British Cycling’s elite female events under a new transgender and non-binary participation policy published by the governing body.
Obituary: Denny Stolz, who was named football coach of the year in four conferences, has died. He was 89.
