Hockey
U.S. and Canada reach world semifinals
TAMPERE, Finland — The United States beat the Czech Republic 3-0 on Thursday to set up a semifinal game against Germany at the ice hockey world championship.
Canada will face Latvia at Nokia Arena in the other semifinal on Saturday.
The Americans earned their eighth straight victory.
“This was a tough game and I’m really proud of our team and how we stuck to our game plan,” U.S. head coach David Quinn said. “There’s a real selflessness to our team and that’s been evident from the outset.”
Matt Coronato scored on a shot from the left circle that deflected off the skate of a Czech defenseman and into the net in the opening period in which the Czechs managed just two shots on goal.
Nick Perbix doubled the advantage midway through the second with a shot into the roof of the net to beat goaltender Karel Vejmelka.
Cutter Gauthier completed the scoring in the third with his seventh goal at the tournament.
In another quarterfinal in Tampere, Canada beat defending champion Finland 4-1.
In the Latvian capital of Riga, Germany upset Switzerland 3-1 and co-host Latvia upset Sweden 3-1 to reach the semifinals.
Motor sports
Hamilton hopes to sign new contract soon
MONACO — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said Thursday he’s not been approached by Ferrari and is hopeful a contract extension with Mercedes will be finalized “in the coming weeks.”
The 38-year-old is in a contract year with Mercedes and recent reports have linked Hamilton to a move to Ferrari. But the British driver said at the Monaco Grand Prix there have been no talks with Ferrari and his personal team is negotiating with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.
“Naturally, in contract negotiations there’s always going to be speculation,” Hamilton said. “My team’s working closely behind the scenes with Toto. We’re almost at the end of having a contract ready.”
Hamilton, the F1 record-holder with 103 grand prix wins and 103 pole positions, was asked when he expected a contract to be signed.
“That’s what we’re working towards, so hopefully in the coming weeks,” he said.
Verstappen disappointed in Honda move: World champion Max Verstappen considers Honda’s decision to team up with Aston Martin in 2026 “a bit of a shame” given its successful relationship with Red Bull.
Honda officially pulled out as a works program with Red Bull after 2021 — the year Verstappen won the first of his two world titles — and since then Honda has worked as a technical partner for Red Bull and its junior team AlphaTauri.
Wilson has surgery: IndyCar driver Stefan Wilson had surgery to repair a fractured vertebrae that he sustained in practice for the Indianapolis 500, and car owner Don Cusick said that he was “in great spirits and feeling better.”
Xfinity signs on as founding partner for Chicago race: Xfinity signed on as a founding partner for NASCAR’s inaugural Chicago Street Race Weekend, giving the event another corporate sponsor.
NASCAR announced the agreement, providing Xfinity with presenting, marketing, and promotional rights for the July 1-2 race weekend. McDonald’s and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois also are serving as founding partners for the event.
Briefly
Baseball: Cincinnati fired assistant coach Kyle Sprague and director of operations Andy Nagel a week after the school opened an investigation into possible NCAA violations.
Football: Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not taking part in organized team activities as he continues to recover from a broken left foot. ... The Jaguars signed kicker Brandon McManus and traded kicker Riley Patterson to Detroit for a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick. ... Lions receiver Jameson Williams, suspended for the first six games of the season, said he was unaware of the NFL gambling policy that he violated.
Soccer: England, one of the favorites at the Under-20 World Cup, reached the knockout stage of the tournament with a 3-2 win over Uruguay. France, however, is in desperation mode after its 2-1 loss to Gambia.
Court: Yana Sizikova, a Russian tennis player arrested on suspicion of match-fixing during the 2021 French Open, was cleared of charges by the Paris prosecutor’s office, her lawyer said, adding that she would compete at this year’s clay-court Grand Slam. ... Former NFL cornerback Damon Arnette pleaded not guilty in Nevada to felony charges that he displayed a handgun during an argument with Las Vegas Strip casino valets in January 2022. ... Dominican Republic police are searching for former Cubs minor league player Josefrailin Alcantara, who is suspected of killing Darwin Diaz Valerio in a money dispute.
Golf: Jorge Campillo birdied his way to 9-under 63 for a three-shot lead at the Dutch Open on the European Tour.
Tennis: Casper Ruud’s run at a third straight Geneva Open title ended in a 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5 loss to Nicolas Jarry in the quarterfinals.
Boxing: Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will meet in a much anticipated showdown when they fight for the undisputed welterweight championship July 29 in Las Vegas. ... Claressa Shields, the two-time Olympic gold medalist and women’s middleweight champion, is now scheduled to face top-ranked contender Maricela Cornejo on June 3 at Little Caesars Arena.
Olympics: Brigitte Henriques, the president of France’s Olympic Committee, resigned unexpectedly, the latest leadership shake up of French sports amid preparations for the Summer Olympics in Paris next year.
Cycling: Geraint Thomas celebrated his 37th birthday with another strong ride in the mountains to retain the pink jersey in the 18th stage of the Giro d’Italia. Filippo Zanna won the stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.