Seahawks Woolen has knee surgery
Seattle Seahawks second-year cornerback Tariq Woolen underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday to repair a minor issue that arose last week. But Woolen is expected to be ready for training camp, a league source confirmed to The Seattle Times.
Woolen also confirmed the surgery with a post on Instagram, stating, “I’m fine and surgery was smooth!!! Appreciate the love.”
Woolen, who was named to the Pro Bowl last year during a breakout rookie season, was not seen at Seattle’s first OTA on Monday.
As reported first by ESPN and confirmed to The Seattle Times, Woolen felt soreness in his knee last week and after a review of the injury, Woolen underwent surgery on Tuesday in Houston. According to ESPN’s report, the surgery “went as well as doctors could have hoped.”
Seattle on Monday also re-signed veteran cornerback Artie Burns, giving the team 10 cornerbacks on its roster. The signing was announced on Tuesday, with the Seahawks waiving rookie nose tackle Robert Cooper to make room on the 90-man roster.
NFL adds kickoff fair catch rule: NFL owners voted for a one-year trial of an enhanced touchback rule that will give the receiving team the ball at its own 25 with a fair catch of a kickoff anywhere behind that yard line.
The proposal passed despite an expression of distaste for it from coaches and players across the league.
NFL, Goodell close to finalizing extension: Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL have agreed on the framework of a three-year contract extension that will keep him in place until 2027.
Hamlin eases into practice: Bills safety Damar Hamlin eased his way back into football during the team’s voluntary minicamp, participating in individual drills and the stretching portions.
Broncos release McManus: Denver severed ties with kicker Brandon McManus.
Chargers add incentives to Ekeler’s contract: The Chargers avoided a holdout by running back Austin Ekeler by adding $1.75 million in incentives to his contract.
Koepka gets another major win at PGA
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Brooks Koepka now has five major championships, remarkable because he only started playing them on a regular basis 10 years ago. Slightly more than a third of his wins on top-level tours around the world have come with the biggest trophies in golf.
LIV Golf now has one major.
No one is keeping score that way, and Koepka didn’t sound terribly interested in measuring how much of an effect his PGA Championship victory Sunday at Oak Hill would mean for the Saudi-funded rival league he joined last summer.
Majors matter to Koepka, no matter where he’s playing. All he ever wanted was good health.
He never looked better at Oak Hill, a tough course that demanded exquisite golf. Not since Tiger Woods has anyone won so many majors in so few tries.
Koepka closed with a 3-under 67 for a two-shot victory over Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland, two players he sees only four times a year.
Only Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen with five, and Woods with four have won the PGA Championship more times.
Baseball: Two-time All-Star Julio Teheran agreed to a deal with the Brewers. ... Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach landed on the 10-day IL because of pneumonia. ... Spartanburg, S.C., plans to build a 3,500-seat ballpark that will become home to the Rangers Class A affiliate.
Basketball: Jimmy Butler was fined $25,000 by the NBA for not participating in required media availability. ... Golden State’s Stephen Curry was selected as this season’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion.
Soccer: The United States moved closer to a playoff spot at the Under-20 World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Fiji. ... Midfielder Timmy Tillman got approval from FIFA to change his national team affiliation to the United States. ... Catarina Macario won’t be ready to play for the United States in the Women’s World Cup as she recovers from an ACL injury.
Court: Former New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake will not face charges in a fatal shooting on a rival college’s campus last year, according to authorities. ... The parents of Native American high school basketball players Andre Austin and Teysean Eaglestaff filed a discrimination complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights seeking an investigation into an incident during a game between Bismarck High School and Jamestown High School on Jan. 31.
Hockey: Dylan Samberg scored in overtime and the United States beat Sweden 4-3 to finish the group stage with a perfect record at the world championship. The United States will play the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. In other games, Latvia beat Switzerland 4-3 in overtime, Canada defeated the Czech Republic 3-1, Finland routed Denmark 7-1, Germany shut out France 5-0 and Slovakia beat Norway 4-1.
Motor sports: Graham Rahal will replace the injured Stefan Wilson in the Dreyer & Reinbold Indianapolis 500 entry. ... Two-time Academy Award nominee Adam Driver will serve as the honorary starter for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.
Track and field: World Athletics is introducing new rules and a “short track” format for races run on 200-meter tracks. Short track world records can now be set at indoor or outdoor events under a proposal that’s expected to come into effect in November.
Skiing: U.S. Ski & Snowboard (USSS) will add the Paralympic Alpine ski and snowboard teams back under its umbrella effective immediately.
Cycling: Geraint Thomas boosted his bid to become the Giro d’Italia’s oldest winner by moving back into the leader’s pink jersey. Joao Almeida won the tough 16th stage atop Monte Bondone for his first victory in a Grand Tour.
