Hydroplanes
Four teams hold practice in Vancouver
Scores of spectators flocked to Vancouver’s Columbia River shoreline on Friday to watch some of the world’s fastest boats.
Four Unlimited Hydroplane teams held a practice exhibition, racing around a 2-mile oval course at speeds approaching 150 mph. It’s the first time the boats have raced in Vancouver since a similar exhibition in 1979.
Though the session was initially delayed due to strong river currents, fans were thrilled when Dave Villwock’s U40 Bucket List Racing boat hit the water.
The Unlimited Hydroplane series will be in the Tri-Cities July 29-31 and in Seattle Aug. 5-7.
Baseball
Mariners sign Upton to one-year deal
BOSTON — Looking to boost their lineup, the Seattle Mariners signed veteran slugger Justin Upton to a one-year contract Saturday.
Upton, a four-time All-Star, was released by the Los Angeles Angels on April 8 heading into the final season of a $106 million, five-year guaranteed contract. Seattle must pay him only a prorated share of the $700,000 major league minimum.
The 34-year-old Upton batted .211 with 17 home runs, 41 RBI and a .705 OPS in 89 games for the Angels last season.
MLB investigating Anderson-Donaldson incident: White Sox star Tim Anderson has accused Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson of making a racist remark and Major League Baseball is looking into the incident.
Anderson, one of the sport’s leading Black voices, said Donaldson asked him, “What’s up, Jackie?” — a reference to Jackie Robinson, the Hall of Famer who broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947.
“I don’t think it was called for,” Anderson said after New York’s 7-5 win at Yankee Stadium.
Donaldson said he did use Robinson’s name but didn’t mean for it to be disrespectful.
Tigers-Guardians postponed: The Tigers game against the Guardians was postponed due to weather. It will be made up on July 14.
Scherzer placed on IL: The Mets placed Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain.
Orioles call up Rutschman: Baltimore called top prospect Adley Rutschman up to the majors.
Means gets two-year deal: The Orioles agreed to a $5.925 million, two-year contract with left-hander John Means, avoiding arbitration.
Yankees put Green on IL: The Yankees placed Chad Green on the injured list with a strained right elbow.
Basketball
Heat beat Celtics for 2-1 series lead
BOSTON — Bam Adebayo scored 31 points with 10 rebounds for Miami, which blew a 25-point, first-half lead and lost Jimmy Butler to a knee injury but held on to beat Boston 109-103 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night.
Boston never led in the game, but erased almost all of the 62-37 deficit and came within one point, 93-92, with 2:40 to play on a 3-pointer from Jaylen Brown, who finished with 40 points.
Hockey
Lehkonen scores twice for Avalanche
ST. LOUIS — Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and Colorado beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in Game 3 of their second-round series Saturday night.
Logan O’Connor, Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored as the Avalanche to a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Colorado improved to 3-0 on the road in the postseason.
Penguins sign Rust: Forward Bryan Rust, who was scheduled to become a free agent, agreed to a six-year contract with the Penguins that will keep him with the club through 2028.
U.S. beats Sweden: Adam Gaudette scored in overtime for the United States to beat Sweden 3-2 at the world ice hockey championship, while Switzerland bested Canada 6-3 in a game between previously unbeaten teams.
In other games, Finland beat Australia 3-0, the Czech Republic beat Norway 4-1, Denmark beat France 3-0, and Slovakia beat Italy 3-1.
Briefly
Soccer: Kylian Mbappé celebrated with fans after signing a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. ... The Spanish league will file a complaint against Paris Saint-Germain over the renewal of Kylian Mbappé’s contract, saying the “scandalous” agreement attacks the economic stability of European soccer. ... French club Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 to earn a record-extending eighth Women’s Champions League trophy.
Motor sports: Tyler Reddick led the final 31 laps of the NASCAR Xfinity race at Texas after a two-car pass, giving second-year team Big Machine Racing its first victory. ... Charles Leclerc ripped off a last-gasp lap in qualifying to bump reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen for the Spanish Grand Prix pole.
Tennis: Casper Ruud retained his Geneva Open title by beating Joao Sousa 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (1) in the final. ... Cameron Norrie won his second ATP title of the year when he beat Alex Molcan 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-1 in the Lyon Open final. ... Former No. 1 Angelique Kerber outlasted first-time finalist Kaja Juvan 7-6 (5), 6-7 (0), 7-6 (5) in the Strasbourg International final. ... Martina Trevisan won her first WTA title after beating Claire Liu 6-2, 6-1 in the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem final.
Cycling: Richard Carapaz claimed the overall lead of the Giro d’Italia in an action-packed 14th stage which was won by Simon Yates.
Obituary: Jirí Zídek Sr., voted the best Czech basketball player of the 20th century and the first Czech inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame, has died. He was 78.
