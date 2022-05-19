Football
Four-star WR Williams commits to UW
The Washington Huskies have added their first four-star commitment to their 2023 class.
Pittsburg (Calif.) High School junior Rashid Williams, considered a consensus four-star wide receiver, announced his commitment to the Huskies on social media Thursday.
Williams is considered the No. 25 receiver in the class nationally by 247Sports.com, the No. 244 recruit overall and the No. 17 recruit in California.
He chose the Huskies over offers from 17 more Division I programs, including three SEC programs, two ACC programs and one Big 12 program.
He also held offers from several more Pac-12 schools, including both Bay Area programs in Cal and Stanford, as well as Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State and Utah.
Williams led Pittsburg in every receiving category last fall, hauling in 55 catches for 753 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games.
Fisher fires back as ‘narcissist’ Saban: Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher called Nick Saban a “narcissist” after the Alabama coach accused the rival Aggies of using name, image and likeness deals to land their top-ranked recruiting classes.
Less than 24 hours after Saban said Texas A&M was essentially “buying” players, Fisher called an impromptu news conference to blast college football’s most accomplished coach and his former boss at LSU.
“It’s despicable that a reputable head coach can come out and say this when he doesn’t get his way or things don’t go his way,” Fisher said in College Station, Texas. “The narcissist in him doesn’t allow those things to happen —- it’s ridiculous — when he’s not on top. And the parity in college football he’s been talking about? Go talk to coaches who have coached for him. You’ll find out all the parity. Go dig into wherever he’s been.”
USC lands WR Addison: All-American receiver Jordan Addison is transferring from Pitt to Southern California. The Biletnikoff Award winner announced his decision on social media.
Ravens punter Koch retires: Longtime Ravens punter Sam Koch retired and will join the Baltimore coaching staff as a special teams consultant.
Soccer
American Elfath among WC referees
Ismail Elfath is the lone American among 36 referees selected by FIFA on Thursday for this year’s World Cup.
The 40-year-old was born in Morocco, moved to Austin, Texas, at age 18 in 2001 to attend at the University of Texas and refereed his first Major League Soccer match in 2012. Elfath worked a semifinal of the 2019 Club World Cup, three games at last year’s Olympics and at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.
Female referees to officiated men’s WC: Female referees will make World Cup history this year by working games at a major men’s tournament for the first time in Qatar.
Three female referees, Stéphanie Frappart of France, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan, and three female assistant referees, Neuza Back of Brazil, Karen Díaz Medina of Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States, were announced by FIFA among 129 officials selected for World Cup duty.
Basketball
T-Wolves in talks with Nuggets’ Connelly
DENVER — The Minnesota Timberwolves are talking to Denver Nuggets president Tim Connelly about their vacant president of basketball operations role, The Associated Press has confirmed.
The talks were confirmed by a person familiar with the discussions, who spoke with AP on condition of anonymity because neither franchise is commenting publicly. The talks were first reported by The Athletic.
Connelly is one of the NBA’s rising top executives. He has built the Nuggets into a perennial playoff team.
Kupchak signs multiyear extension: Mitch Kupchak signed a multiyear contract extension to remain the Charlotte Hornets’ general manager.
“For better or for worse, I will be here for the next couple of years,” Kupchak said on a videoconference call. He would not say when the contract expires.
Briefly
Baseball: Mets pitcher Max Scherzer is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a strained oblique muscle in his left side. ... Luke Jackson, sidelined for the season by Tommy John surgery, lost his salary arbitration hearing with the Braves.
College: Valparaiso hired Charles Small as its athletic director. The former Iowa State administrator will become the first Black athletic director in school history.
Hockey: Calgary’s Darryl Sutter, Andrew Brunette of Florida and Gerard Gallant of the N.Y. Rangers are the three finalists for the Jack Adams Award, presented annually to the NHL’s coach of the year. ... Nashville extended the contracts of coach John Hynes and his assistants through the 2023-24 season.
Tennis: Casper Ruud advanced to the Geneva Open semifinals in defense of his title by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Cycling: Italian Stefano Oldani claimed his first professional victory by winning the 12th and longest stage of the Giro d’Italia while Juan Pedro López kept the pink jersey.
Swimming: Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook set a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at the Australian swimming championships, finishing with a time of 2 minutes, 05.95 seconds.
Mixed martial arts: Alex Rodriguez is taking a swing at mixed martial arts as an investor and board member for the Professional Fighters League.
Winter sports: Bobsled and skeleton World Cup races will return to North America this fall for the first time since before the pandemic, finally giving U.S. and Canadian athletes a chance to compete on home ice again.
