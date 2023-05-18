Pro Football
NFL confirms no Commanders sale vote
NEW YORK — The pending $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family to a group led by investor Josh Harris remains under standard review and will not be voted on next week by NFL owners at their spring meeting, the league said Thursday.
Jeff Miller, the NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, confirmed on a conference call with reporters that the approval vote will come later. Team owners will receive an update on the process at their previously scheduled meetings in Minnesota, but no action will be taken.
The sale agreement was finalized last Friday. NFL staff and finance committee members will continue to review the details in the meantime. The deal must be approved by three-quarters of the league (at least 24 of 32 owners) and satisfy other customary closing conditions.
“Nothing special or out of the ordinary process as we would for any other transaction,” Miller said.
College football
Pac-12 to provide more access during broadcasts
SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 will provide increased access to players and coaches during broadcasts of football games next season, including in-game coaches interviews and halftime camera access.
The enhancements will be implemented throughout football broadcasts on ESPN, Fox Sports and the Pac-12 Networks.
The expanded access also will include coaches and select athletes wired on the field during pregame activities, cameras without sound in the coaches’ booths and extended handheld camera permission. Locker room camera access will be pregame and at halftime.
The changes will be similar to what Major League Baseball has done in recent years.
“The Pac-12 is committed to delivering unprecedented access and entertainment to our fans throughout our football broadcasts, and to working with our media partners to be on the cutting edge of innovation,” said Merton Hanks, Pac-12 executive associate commissioner of football operations. “We look forward to delivering the best possible broadcasts that give fans the insights and access that makes watching Pac-12 football even more enjoyable.”
The conference said it will continue to work with the NCAA to explore additional opportunities to provide access during games.
Olympics
Congressional reform panel starts work
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Congressionally formed panel exploring the inner-workings of the U.S. Olympic enterprise hinted at proposing potentially radical changes to a business that has been operating under the same framework for more than 40 years.
“We tend to make sport policy in this country in a very reactive posture, a very crisis-oriented posture,” the panel’s co-chair, Dionne Koller, said Thursday. “We’ve made some very important policy changes that way. But this commission is an opportunity to be proactive, and an opportunity to think big.”
Koller said the Commission on the State of U.S. Olympics and Paralympics has begun receiving feedback from athletes, administrators and the general public on 10 aspects of the Olympics and how they are run in the United States.
The 16-person panel was created by Congress as part of a bill that sought better oversight of the Olympics in this country. After a two-year delay getting started, mainly due to red tape and indifference from Congress, Koller’s group has scheduled a public hearing for September with plans to release its report next spring.
Briefly
Basketball: Hailey Van Lith, Cameron Brink, Cierra Burdick and Linnae Harper were selected for USA Basketball’s 3x3 World Cup women’s team that will play in Austria later this month. The men’s team has the same four players who won gold at the AmeriCup last November — Jimmer Fredette, Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis.
Soccer: MLS awarded San Diego its 30th franchise, which is set to join the league in 2025. ... Atlanta United agreed to sell Brazilian winger Luiz Araújo, who is heading back to his home country to play for Flamengo. ... Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was handed a two-match ban and fined for questioning the integrity of a Premier League referee.
College: Jay Jacobs is formally retiring following nearly four decades in college athletics. The 62-year-old, who spent 13 years as Auburn’s athletics director and won the 2010 national championship with coach Gene Chizik and Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton, will step down at the end of June as Florida’s associate AD for external affairs.
Hockey: Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Teuvo Teravainen is set to return from injury for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final. ... Sweden routed newcomer Hungary 7-1 for its fourth victory at the world championship. In other games, Germany beat Denmark 4-1, Switzerland beat Slovakia 4-2 and the Czech Republic rallied to beat Slovenia 6-2.
Motor sports: Stephanie Beatriz, who starred as Detective Rosa Diaz on the TV show “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and voiced Madrigal on the Academy Award-winning film “Encanto,” will serve as the grand marshal for the Indianapolis 500 later this month.
Tennis: Rafael Nadal won’t return for the French Open and isn’t exactly sure when he will be fully recovered from a lingering hip injury, but expects to return to action at some point and probably wrap up his career in 2024. ... Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the French Open due to a foot injury. ... Daniil Medvedev beat Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-2 to reach the Italian Open semifinals.
Cycling: Nico Denz won the 12th stage of the Giro d’Italia for his first victory in a Grand Tour, while Geraint Thomas kept hold of the pink jersey.
