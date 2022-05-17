Football
Edge rusher Asoau-Afoa commits to Huskies
Sekai Asoau-Afoa has come full circle.
The College of San Mateo edge rusher — who hails from Tacoma and attended Fife High School — announced a verbal commitment to Washington. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder will arrive this summer and has three years to play two seasons in Seattle.
“Thankful to be able to put on for the City!” Asoau-Afoa tweeted. “Blessed to be COMMITTED to the University of Washington!”
Asoau-Afoa is the eighth player to announce a transfer to UW this offseason — joining running backs Aaron Dumas (New Mexico), Wayne Taulapapa (Virginia) and Will Nixon (Nebraska), wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (Arizona State), linebackers Cam Bright (Pittsburgh) and Demario King (Cerritos Community College), and punter Kevin Ryan (Idaho State).
Besides UW, Asoau-Afoa also earned offers from Buffalo, Tulsa, UAB, UTEP, Nevada and more. He was credited with 20 tackles and four tackles for loss as a rotational defensive lineman last fall.
But Asoau-Afoa — who originally signed with Central Washington before venturing to Dixie State and the College of San Mateo — took a circuitous route back home.
“I actually sat out the 2020 season,” he told 247Sports last week. “I came home and worked out and sort of found myself and what I wanted to do. I knew I wanted the opportunity to play at a higher level, so I got focused and now I have a 3.1 (GPA) and I will get my (associate’s) degree in a couple of weeks here at CSM.”
In the short term, Asoau-Afoa will add valuable depth to a Husky edge position that also features senior Jeremiah Martin, junior Zion Tupuola-Fetui, sophomores Bralen Trice, Sav’ell Smalls and Jordan Lolohea, redshirt freshman Maurice Heims and incoming freshman Lance Holtzclaw. But that group — which lost established starters Ryan Bowman to graduation and Cooper McDonald via a transfer to San Diego State — returns just 11 combined career sacks.
Former UAB LB Moll transfers to UW: Former UAB linebacker Kristopher Moll will play his sixth and final season in Seattle, he tweeted, flipping his commitment from Central Florida to Washington.
“#WeRollin & gettin’ stronger by the day,” UW co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach William Inge added in a separate tweet.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker from Miami brings a bevy of legitimate experience to UW. In five seasons and 47 career games, Moll piled up 221 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, nine passes defended, six forced fumbles and two interceptions. The highlight of his UAB tenure was a stellar 2019 season that included 104 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in 13 games — enough to earn first-team All-Conference USA honors.
Baseball
MLB suspends Harvey for 60 games
NEW YORK — Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse.
The former New York Mets star admitted in February during a trial in federal court to using cocaine in New York and California.
Harvey, a 33-year-old right-hander, agreed last month to a minor league contract with the Orioles that would have a $1 million salary if he is added to the 40-man roster.
Brewers’ Mejia banned 80 games: Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía was suspended for 80 games following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, the second Brewers player disciplined this season under MLB’s drug program.
Marte placed on bereavement list: Mets outfielder Starling Marte was placed on the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother, which came nearly two years to the day after his wife died of a heart attack.
Mets manager Buck Showalter said that Marte’s grandmother, Ponga Brigida, died unexpectedly. Marte was raised by his grandmother in the Dominican Republic after his mother died when he was 9.
Wednesday will mark two years since Marte’s wife, Noelia, died of a heart attack.
Harper out against Padres: Bryce Harper did not start for the Phillies against San Diego and the reigning NL MVP could miss at least one more game as he recovers from a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow.
Briefly
Soccer: Chicago midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is MLS’s highest-paid player with a base salary of $7.35 million and total compensation of $8,153,000, breaking Zlatan Ibrahimović’s league record. Atlanta has the highest payroll, with guaranteed compensation of $20,999,272.
Hockey: Austria pulled off a major upset at the ice hockey world championship, stunning the Czech Republic 2-1 after prevailing in a penalty shootout. Sweden routed Britain 6-0, Switzerland defeated Kazakhstan 3-2 and Denmark beat Italy 2-1.
Tennis: Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev lost his comeback match after a six-week injury layoff, beaten 6-2, 7-6 (5) by Richard Gasquet in the second round at the Geneva Open.
Cycling: Biniam Girmay outsprinted Mathieu van der Poel to win the 10th stage of the Giro d’Italia. He’s the first Black African to win a stage at the Giro. Juan Pedro López maintained his 12-second lead.
Skiing: The World Cup circuit will be making two more ski racing stops in the United States by adding Alpine events at Palisades Tahoe in California and Aspen, Colorado.
Luge: Olympic luge champion Johannes Ludwig announced his retirement from competitive sliding, doing so after winning two gold medals — one in men’s singles, the other in the team relay — at the Beijing Games in February. He also was the overall World Cup champion this past season.
