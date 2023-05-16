Basketball
High schools eliminate 1-and-1 free throws
INDIANAPOLIS — One-and-ones are done in high school basketball.
Beginning next school year, high school basketball teams will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the “bonus” instead of having to make the first free throw to get a second after seven fouls.
Rules changes were approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations’ (NFHS) basketball rules committee, then by the NFHS board of directors. The NFHS announced the changes Monday.
In addition to awarding two foul shots for all common fouls, teams will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in each quarter and team fouls will reset at the end of each quarter. The old rules awarded the one-and-one bonus when an opponent committed seven fouls in a half and two foul shots when 10 fouls were committed each half.
76ers fire Rivers: Doc Rivers’ penchant for playoff collapses and second-round exits cost him his coaching job with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 76ers fired Rivers following a third straight exit in the second round of the playoffs, and the second time over that span he lost a series lead and a Game 7.
Grizzlies Bane has surgery: Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane had surgery on his right big toe after initially breaking a bone during a game Nov. 11 against Minnesota.
WNBA suspends Hammon: The WNBA suspended Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon, one of the league’s marquee figures, for two games after former Aces player Dearica Hamby said she had been bullied and manipulated for being pregnant. The WNBA said Hammon violated league and team “respect in the workplace” policies.
The league also rescinded the Aces’ first-round pick in the 2025 draft for a different issue — a violation of league rules regarding impermissible player benefits involving Hamby, who was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks on Jan. 21.
Soccer
CTE cases raise questions about heading the ball
English star Jimmy Fryatt was known for his ability to head the ball, and the proof of his prowess may be in the damage it did to his brain.
A North American Soccer League champion who played 18 years in Britain, Fryatt is one of four former professional soccer players newly diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy. The Concussion Legacy Foundation announced Tuesday that English pro and Oregon State head coach Jimmy Conway, Scottish and Seattle NASL midfielder Jimmy Gabriel, and NCAA champion Franny Pantuosco also were found to have the degenerative brain disease that has been linked to concussions in athletes, combat veterans and others who have sustained repeated head trauma.
They are the first diagnoses among those who played in the NASL, a precursor to MLS as the top U.S. pro soccer league that attracted attention with high-profile signings — including Pelé — before folding in 1985.
Valerie Fryatt said her husband had several diagnosed concussions, but CTE researchers believe the disease can also be caused by repeated sub-concussive blows to the head.
Shaqiri highest-paid in MLS: Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri remained MLS’s highest-paid player this year, and the league’s average salary rose 3.1% to $473,292.
Toronto surpassed Atlanta as the team with the highest payroll at $25.7 million followed by the LA Galaxy at $23.5 million, according to figures released by the MLS Players Association.
Che returning to FC Dallas: American defender Justin Che is returning to FC Dallas after German team Hoffenheim decided not to make his loan move permanent.
Reynoso cleared to return: Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso was cleared to resume full participation in team activities following his early-season no-show.
Balogun opts to play for U.S.: Promising striker Folarin Balogun has opted to play for the U.S. national team rather than England.
New women’s league to launch in 2024: The USL Super League will be kicking off in August 2024 with 10 to 12 teams that will play at the same level as the NWSL, the top tier of women’s soccer in the United States.
Briefly
Baseball: Marlins centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was put on the 10-day IL because of a right toe turf injury. ... The Guardians placed José Ramírez on the bereavement list.
Hockey: Switzerland posted another shutout in beating Kazakhstan 5-0 at the world championship. In other games, Norway topped Slovenia 1-0, Denmark beat Austria 6-2 and Hungary defeated France 3-2 in overtime.
Court: Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to remove him as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money. ... Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her against her will three times earlier this year, according to new information in an affidavit.
Tennis: Novak Djokovic advanced to the Italian Open quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Cameron Norrie.
Mixed martial arts: Francis Ngannou’s reign as one of the top heavyweights in MMA will continue in the Professional Fighters League following the former champion’s contentious split with UFC.
Figure skating: Sarah Hughes, who won a gold medal in figure skating at the 2002 Winter Olympics, has filed to run for Congress in New York, joining several other Democrats seeking to unseat Long Island Republican Anthony D’Esposito.
Cycling: Magnus Cort won a wet and cold 10th stage of the Giro d’Italia and Geraint Thomas kept hold of the pink jersey.
