Motor sports
Palou dominates Indianapolis Grand Prix
INDIANAPOLIS — Alex Palou inherited the lead on Lap 66, then drove away from the pack Saturday to win the Indianapolis Grand Prix by 16.8006 seconds over Pato O’Ward.
It’s Palou’s first win in 11 career starts at Indy, his first of the season and the first for Chip Ganassi Racing since Marcus Ericsson won the season opener in March. The victory also sent the 2021 IndyCar series champion into the points lead, six ahead of Arrow McLaren’s O’Ward, who has been the runner-up three times in five races this season.
Palou has won five times since joining the series in 2020.
“We honestly knew we had a fast car yesterday,” the Spaniard said. “The car has been fast all weekend. I just had to execute.”
Alexander Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner, finished third. Pole winner Christian Lundgaard finished fourth for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing — his second straight top-five finish on Indy’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.
Felix Rosenqvist, a teammate of Palou and Rossi, was fifth while defending race winner Colton Herta wound up sixth.
But nobody could stay with Palou, who passed Lundgaard at the end of the first lap and wound up leading a race-high 52 of 85 laps on a warm, sticky, mostly sunny day.
Cup champ Larson rallies to win Xfinity race: Kyle Larson rallied from 30th starting the final stage, bumping John Hunter Nemechek coming out of the final turn as the two raced to the finish line to win the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.
Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, was named one of stock-car racing’s 75 greatest drivers who’ve been honored during the celebration at Darlington’s annual throwback weekend.
Now, he’s got a checkered flag after so many close calls at Darlington, where he’s had three seconds and two thirds in 10 career Cup races and never finished worse than seventh in his five previous Xfinity events here.
“Every time you get to come to Darlington, it’s special,” Larson said. But this weekend’s festivities are very different as Larson can’t wait for the Sunday brunch before the Goodyear 400 where 33 of the 75 all-time NASCAR greats will gather.
“You’ll get to see legends and Hall of Famers and everybody who’s still alive on the 75 list,” he said. “I really look forward to that. I think it’s going to be a special kind of thing and morning for me that I’ll probably never forget.”
Baseball
Contreras to return to catching duties
BOSTON — Willson Contreras’ demotion from catching didn’t last very long.
St. Louis manager Oli Marmol announced before Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox that the 31-year-old Contreras will be back behind the plate on Monday night when the Cardinals open a homestand against the Milwaukee Brewers.
“We felt really good about the progress that we’ve made and it lines up really well for him to catch Monday,” Marmol said.
Looking to replace Yadier Molina at catcher, St. Louis signed the three-time All-Star to an $87.5 million, five-year contract in December, its biggest move of the offseason.
But Marmol announced last weekend that Contreras would be taking a break from catching for a while — a move that raised questions about the fit of the free agent acquisition in the first place.
Short Hops: The Twins placed outfielder Max Kepler on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain. ... The White Sox placed infielder Elvis Andrus on the 10-day IL with a strained left oblique.
Briefly
Soccer: A Leeds fan was arrested and handed a lifetime ban by the club after shoving Newcastle manager Eddie Howe during their English Premier League game. Howe didn’t appear to be hurt in the incident in the third minute of stoppage time in an emotionally charged 2-2 draw at Elland Road.
Hockey: Defending champion Finland rebounded from an opening loss to the United States by overcoming Germany 4-3 at the world championship. In other games, France topped Austria 2-1, Slovakia edged host Latvia 2-1, Switzerland shut out Slovenia 7-0 and Kazakhstan won 4-3 in a shootout against Norway.
Horse racing: A 3-year-old colt co-owned by UCLA coaches Chip Kelly and Mick Cronin finished third in the $200,000 Peter Pan Stakes. Ridden by Frankie Dettori, Henry Q was beaten by 83/4 lengths in the 11/8-mile race. Arcangelo won by a head over Bishops Bay.
Golf: Austin Eckroat shot an 8-under 63 to grab a share of the AT&T Byron Nelson lead with Zecheng Dou (64) and Ryan Palmer (68). ... Dustin Johnson finally looks to be getting his game back together, posting a 7-under 63 to take a two-shot lead at the LIV Golf Tulsa. ... Simon Forsstrom stayed on course for a wire-to-wire victory at the Soudal Open on the European tour by shooting 4-under 67.
Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz will reclaim the No. 1 ranking and will get the No. 1 seed at the French Open after beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 6-1 in his Italian Open debut.
Track and field: Home favorite Ferdinand Omanyala won the 100 meters at the Kip Keino Classic in Kenya, beating a pair of Americans for a world-leading time of 9.84 seconds. American Sha’Carri Richardson took victory in the women’s 200 in a meet record of 22.07 seconds.
Cycling: Primoz Roglic launched the first significant attack of the Giro d’Italia during the eighth stage and gained 14 seconds on overall rival Remco Evenepoel. Ben Healy won the stage with a solo breakaway, while Andreas Leknessund held onto the pink jersey.
Obituary: Australian tennis player Owen Davidson, who won 13 Grand Slam doubles titles, has died. He was 79. He won 11 major titles in mixed doubles and two in men’s doubles. Davidson teamed with Billie Jean King to win eight of his Grand Slam trophies in a career that spanned from the early 1960s to mid-1970s.
