Football
Edwards expected to sign with Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks agreed to a one-year contract with free agent defensive end Mario Edwards on Thursday.
A league source confirmed to The Seattle Times that the signing is expected to happen. But it may not become official until next week.
Edwards, 29, is listed at 6-3, 280 and projects to play a defensive end role similar to that of Dre’Mont Jones, who was Seattle’s key free agent signee in March.
Edwards, who started seven games for Tennessee last season, had a free agent visit with the Seahawks in March. He had three sacks and 11 tackles with the Titans last season. He has 19.5 sacks in his career with a high of four in 2020 with the Bears. He is also regarded as a solid run defender, earning an above average 72.7 run defense grade last year from Pro Football Focus.
Jets sign Woods: The New York Jets signed veteran nose tackle Al Woods to a one-year contract, adding a big, physical presence to the middle of their defensive line.
Murray makes donations to Texas victims: Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has made two donations to victims of a Texas mall shooting last weekend, including $15,000 to a young boy who lost his entire family.
Murray — who is from Allen, Texas, where the shooting occurred — also donated $10,000 to a general fund for victims of the shooting and shared the links with his 372,000 followers on Twitter.
NFL season kicks off with Chiefs hosting Lions: Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the 2023 season against the upstart Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 on “Thursday Night Football” while Aaron Rodgers will make his New York Jets debut on “Monday Night Football” against the Buffalo Bills.
Division III likely to delay new clock rules: The NCAA Football Rules Committee appears headed toward delaying Division III’s implementation of the new game clock rule for first downs for a year.
The biggest rule change approved last month for 2023 will have the game clock continue to run when a first down is gained except in the last two minutes of either half. Previously, the clock stopped when a first down was gained and restarted on the referee’s signal.
Golf
European tour issues fines for 26 players
Equipped with a favorable court ruling, the European tour has expanded its sanctions against players who competed in LIV Golf or Asian Tour events without permission over eight months.
The tour already has issued fines of 100,000 pounds ($125,000) to 17 players who played in the first two LIV Golf events outside London and Portland.
Now it is going after 26 players with fines that range from 12,500 pounds to 100,000 pounds for each tournament they played without a release. The amount depends on what the tour deems caused a negative effect on the European tour.
Players also could face suspensions — up to eight regular European tour events on the schedule — if they pay their fines and remain members.
Noh ties course record: S.Y. Noh made three putts of at least 25 feet on the back nine to tie the course record at 11-under 60 for the early lead at the Byron Nelson.
The tied atop Regions Tradition: Billy Andrade, Timothy O’Neal and Paul Broadhurst each shot a 5-under 67 to take the lead at the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.
Forsstrom leads Soudal Open: Simon Forsstrom shot 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead at the Soudal Open on the European tour.
Briefly
Baseball: Twins pitcher Tyler Mahle will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.
Basketball: Bucks guard Jrue Holiday was selected the NBA’s teammate of the year.
Soccer: United States captain Tyler Adams is unlikely to play again for Leeds this season after having hamstring surgery in March.
Hockey: The Flyers named former player and current TV analyst Keith Jones team president of hockey operations. ... The Oilers will be without defenseman Darnell Nurse, who received a one-game suspension for instigator and misconduct penalties. ... Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo faces a potential suspension for his slash on Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.
Horse racing: Kentucky Derby winner Mage remains on track to run in the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore next week. ... Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher was suspended 10 days and fined as the result of a positive drug test last year involving Forte.
Court: Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is ending a lawsuit against sportscaster Pat McAfee after McAfee publicly apologized for his previous on-air statements that Favre had been “stealing from poor people in Mississippi” in a welfare misspending case.
Tennis: The Madrid Open apologized for not allowing doubles winners Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia and losing finalists Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula to address the crowd during the awards ceremony after last weekend’s final. ... Sofia Kenin beat the reigning Australian Open champion and second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (4), 6-2; and Taylor Townsend eliminated third-ranked Jessica Pegula 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 at the Italian Open.
Cycling: Mads Pedersen won the sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia and Andreas Leknessund kept hold of the pink jersey.
Television: NBC will have at least nine hours of weekday daytime coverage, expanding to at least 11 hours on weekends for the Paris Olympics.
Auction: The jacket that Michael Jordan wore while receiving an Olympic gold medal alongside the other members of the “Dream Team” at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics is headed to auction. Sotheby’s estimates that the jacket could fetch anywhere from $1 million to $3 million.
