Baseball
MLB, players finalize collective bargaining deal
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and the players’ association finalized their collective bargaining agreement through the 2026 season on Tuesday, 14 months after reaching a memorandum of understanding for a deal that ended a 99-day lockout.
The agreement, which expires at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 1, 2026, runs 426 pages, up from 359 in the deal that ended on Dec. 1, 2021. The initial agreement in 1968 was 23 pages.
This year’s agreement took nearly twice as long to draft and finalize as the 2016-21 deal, which needed seven months, 29 days.
Short hops: Aaron Judge was reinstated from the IL by the Yankees. ... Max Fried was placed on the 15-day IL with a strained forearm. ... The Mets scratched Max Scherzer from his scheduled start due to neck spasms. ... Gus Varland was activated from the IL by the Brewers. ... Catcher Gary Sánchez agreed to a minor league contract with the Mets.
Gambling
Iowa, Iowa St. to investigate athletes
The University of Iowa announced that 26 athletes across five sports are suspected of wagering on sports in violation of NCAA rules, and more than 100 people have been linked to an investigation.
In addition, Iowa State acknowledged that some 15 of its athletes across three sports also are suspected of violating gambling rules.
The announcements came less than a week after Alabama fired its baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, following a report of suspicious bets made at an Ohio casino involving his team.
NCAA rules prohibit athletes, coaches and staff from betting on amateur, collegiate and professional sports in which the NCAA conducts a championship.
Court
Judge skeptical of Wood’s ex-girlfriend’s claims
STUART, Fla. — A Florida judge appeared skeptical Tuesday to arguments made by an attorney for superstar golfer Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman, who is trying to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that would require the ongoing legal disputes between the two be decided privately by an arbitrator.
During a 45-minute hearing, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger repeatedly questioned why the mandatory arbitration clause in the couple’s disputed agreement wouldn’t invalidate Herman’s lawsuit against Woods. She even appeared to agree with Woods’ attorney, J.B. Murray, that even the question of whether Herman actually signed the August 2017 document or her signature is forged should, for now, be left to an arbitrator.
Neither Herman nor Woods was present. Herman, 39, is suing both Woods, 47, and the trust that owns his $54 million Florida mansion, seeking $30 million from the latter amid unspecified allegations of sexual harassment.
Witness said Araiza not present at time of alleged rape: Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza was not present when an alleged gang rape of a minor occurred at an October 2021 party in San Diego nor was he visible in videos recovered after the incident, which led to a police investigation and a lawsuit by the woman who said she was attacked, according to witness testimony.
The testimony was included in evidence that prompted the San Diego District Attorney to not press criminal charges against Araiza last year.
Ozuna reaches plea agreement on DUI charge: Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna reached a plea agreement following his 2022 arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. Ozuna entered a no contest plea and paid a $1,000 fine.
Briefly
Basketball: Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis and Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez headlined the NBA’s All-Defensive team. Also voted to the first team were Cleveland forward Evan Mobley and Chicago guard Alex Caruso.
Football: The Dolphins agreed to a one-year deal with tight-end Tyler Kroft.
Soccer: UEFA expects revenue from broadcasters and sponsors to rise about 33% for its revamped club competitions in 2024, and pledged to spread most of any surplus among lower-ranked leagues if total sales approach 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion).
College: The Big East hired SEC administrator Dan Leibovitz as senior associate commissioner for men’s basketball.
Hockey: Gabriel Landeskog is set to undergo cartilage replacement surgery Wednesday, sidelining him for a second consecutive full NHL season and giving the longtime Avalanche captain an uncertain path back.
Tennis: Barbora Strycova earned her first singles victory since returning from maternity leave, beating Maryna Zanevska 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the opening round of the Italian Open.
Cycling: Aurélien Paret-Peintre won the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia for his first Grand Tour stage victory, while Andreas Leknessund took the leader’s pink jersey.
Television: ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor John Anderson apologized to Zach Whitecloud, a First Nation member in Canada, after comparing the Vegas Golden Knights defenseman’s last name to toilet paper.
Obituaries: Joe Kapp, the hard-nosed quarterback who routinely ran into tacklers instead of away from them while leading the Minnesota Vikings to their first Super Bowl and California to its last Rose Bowl, has died. He was 85. ... John Bland, a South African golfer who won twice on the European tour along with eight senior titles in a professional career that spanned more than 40 years, has died. He was 77. ... Antonio Carbajal, the Mexican goalkeeper who became the first player to appear in five World Cups, died. He was 93.
