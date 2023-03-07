Basketball
UCLA’s Jaquez Jr. named Pac-12 POY
Jaime Jaquez Jr. was named The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12 on Tuesday and Bruins coach Mick Cronin is the conference coach of the year. Washington forward Keion Brooks was named Pac-12 newcomer of the year by an eight-person panel of journalists who cover the conference.
Jaquez considered leaving Westwood for the NBA after three productive seasons. The crafty 6-foot-7 swing man averaged 17.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season while helping lead the Bruins to their first Pac-12 regular-season title in a decade.
Brooks had an immediate impact at Washington after transferring from Kentucky. The 6-foot-7 forward was third in Pac-12 scoring at 17.8 points per game while grabbing 6.9 rebounds.
Lakers retire Gasol’s jersey: The Lakers retired Pau Gasol’s No. 16 jersey, honoring the genteel big man who spent the best seasons of his 18-year NBA career with Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles. The Lakers reached three straight NBA Finals after Gasol’s arrival in February 2008, winning championships in 2009 and 2010.
Football
Giants give Jones 4-year deal, tag Barkley
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — After days of hard-fought, down-to-the wire negotiating the New York Giants reached a new four-year contract with quarterback Daniel Jones on Tuesday and put a franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.
A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the Giants and agents for Jones reached the new deal with the franchise tag deadline minutes away.
With Jones under contract, the Giants used their franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley, the team announced.
Barkley’s tag is nonexclusive, which means he’s able to negotiate a contract with other teams in addition to the Giants. New York would have the right to match any team’s offer and also would receive two first-round draft picks if they decided not to match.
Jackson gets nonexclusive tag: The Baltimore Ravens announced that they were designating Lamar Jackson as their franchise player with the nonexclusive franchise tag, preventing him from becoming an unrestricted free agent this month after the expiration of his rookie contract.
The Ravens were always expected to use the tag if they didn’t reach a long-term deal with Jackson first. The team and its star quarterback can continue negotiating now, although the nonexclusive tag means he can negotiate with other teams, too.
Buccaneers release Smith: Veteran left tackle Donovan Smith was released by Tampa Bay in a cost-cutting move.
Chiefs don’t tag Brown, to cut Clark: The Chiefs declined using the franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., and will release pass rusher Frank Clark.
Falcons re-sign Carter: Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who was second on the team with four sacks in 2022, will remain with the Falcons on a two-year deal.
Vikings’ Osborn helped pull man from burning car: Minnesota wide receiver K.J. Osborn was riding in an Uber in Austin, Texas, when the vehicle came upon a wrecked car. Austin police said that the car ran into a pole and caught fire. Police said the driver “had already been removed from the vehicle” by the time officers arrived.
Osborn posted on Twitter a photo of himself and three others who rescued the man “from a vehicle up in flames after a bad crash.”
Soccer
MLS pushing for temporary substitutes
NEW YORK — MLS will keep on pushing the sport’s international rules-makers to allow a trial of temporary substitutes for players suspected of concussions.
The International Football Association Board, which decides rules, said Saturday that it will continue with trials of permanent substitutions for players suspected of head injuries. MLS and England’s Premier League proposed having injured players be assessed for a longer period and have the potential to rejoin the match.
Brazil to bid on women’s WC: Brazil will bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, the South American nation’s sports ministry said.
Pulisic returns from injury: American midfielder Christian Pulisic returned from a two-month injury layoff, entering in the 83rd minute of Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
Briefly
Motor sports: With Chase Elliott expected to miss about six weeks with a broken left leg, Hendrick Motorsports will turn to Josh Berry and sports car racer Jordan Taylor to fill in for NASCAR’s most popular driver.
Court: Relevant Sports lawsuit against FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation can proceed toward trial after a lower-court judge had thrown it out, a federal appeals court decided. ... The attorney representing a dozen former Iowa football players who settled their racial discrimination lawsuit with the university’s athletic department for over $4 million — half of which is coming from taxpayer funds — said that Black Hawkeyes players will continue to be at risk of harassment “as long as Kirk Ferentz is in charge.”
Olympics: The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is receiving a record $10 million donation from the Rieschel Family Foundation to support its mental-health programming.
Obituary: Hall of Fame boxing matchmaker and publicist Robert “Bobby” Goodman, who promoted two major Muhammad Ali fights in the 1970s, has died. He was 83.
