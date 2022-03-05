Soccer
Wood’s goal lifts RSL over Seattle
SANDY, Utah — Bobby Wood scored soon after a two-hour lightning delay and Zac MacMath made it stand up with five saves as Real Salt Lake earned a snowy 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.
Wood’s game-winner came in the 46th minute after the weather delay halted play with two minutes left before halftime.
RSL (1-0-1) outshot the Sounders (0-2-0) 13-8.
MacMath saved all five shots on goal he faced for RSL. Stefan Frei saved four of the five shots he faced for the Sounders.
Charlotte FC sets MLS attendance record: Charlotte FC made a record-breaking home debut, setting a Major League Soccer attendance mark of 74,479 against the LA Galaxy.
Fans dressed in the team’s light blue colors and wearing FC Charlotte scarves celebrated the team’s first game at Bank of America Stadium.
Cone wins 4-year team as USSF president: Re-elected to a four-year term as U.S. Soccer Federation president, Cindy Parlow Cone will turn her attention to collective bargaining agreements and a report by former Deputy Attorney General Sally Q. Yates on allegations of abusive behavior.
“U.S. Soccer is ready and more than willing to implement any changes that we need to make,” Cone said after defeating predecessor Carlos Cordeiro in what amounted to an endorsement of the governing body’s settlement of an equal-pay lawsuit by women players.
Motor sports
Gibbs recovers from early spat to win
LAS VEGAS — Ty Gibbs recovered from a nasty first-stage spat and a failed attempt at retaliation to win the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Gibbs took the lead for the first time Saturday on a restart with six laps remaining in another sloppy showing for NASCAR’s second-tier series. Gibbs got a push ahead of Las Vegas native Noah Gragson and then pulled away in clean air.
His Toyota had a comfortable lead when the 12th caution froze the field and gave Gibbs, the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, his first win of the year.
Gibbs climbed from his car and immediately issued an apology to Ryan Sieg, who had feuded with Gibbs throughout the first stage.
Bell takes pole in Las Vegas: Christopher Bell won the first pole of his career and will lead the field to green Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Bell turned a lap at 182.673 mph in qualifying to put his Toyota from Joe Gibbs Racing on the pole. NASCAR champion Kyle Larson qualified second in a Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.
Haas terminates Mazepin’s contract: Russian driver Nikita Mazepin was dropped by Haas F1 despite the FIA ruling he could compete in Formula One races under a neutral flag.
Haas also ended its sponsorship with Uralkali, the Russian fertilizer company owned by Mazepin’s father. Dmitry Mazepin is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Teen Smith with Trucks race: Chandler Smith used a brilliant final lap Friday night to hold off both Daytona winner Zane Smith and boss Kyle Busch to win the Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
It was the third victory in 40 career starts for Smith, a 19-year-old from Georgia who is in his second season driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.
Briefly
Baseball: Major League Baseball and locked-out players will resume talks Sunday.
Basketball: All-Star guard Luka Doncic sat out the Mavericks’ home game against Sacramento because of a left toe sprain. ... WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested last month at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. ... Florida Gulf Coast fired men’s basketball coach Michael Fly after four seasons. Fly went 21-11 this season, by far the best record of his tenure. He was 55-59 in his four years.
Hockey: The Arizona Coyotes signed center Travis Boyd to a $3.5 million, two-year contract.
Golf: Billy Horschel got a rare break at Bay Hill, shooting a 1-under 71 that gave him a share of the lead with Talor Gooch at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. ... Fighting to keep PGA Tour status, Ryan Brehm shot a 4-under 68 to open a three-stroke lead at the Puerto Rico Open. ... In Gee Chun shot a 6-under 66 to lead a trio of South Korean’s at the top of the leaderboard at the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship. ... Ernie Els shot a 3-under 68 to take a one-shot lead at the Hoag Classic.
Tennis: Roger Federer said any tournament comeback from his knee surgery last year will not be until at least the late summer. ... France (4-0), Spain (3-1), the United States (3-0) and Argentina (4-0) eased into the Davis Cup Finals while Belgium scraped past host Finland 3-2 and Australia came from behind to beat Hungary 3-2.
Horse racing: Forbidden Kingdom romped to a 53/4-length victory in the $400,000 San Felipe Stakes.
Cycling: Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar used an unprecedented long-distance solo attack to win the Strade Bianche race. In the women’s race, Belgian champion Lotte Kopecky held off two-time champion Annemiek van Vleuten in a two-woman sprint.
Skiing: Dominik Paris dominated the penultimate men’s World Cup downhill of the season to keep his slim chance alive of winning the discipline title. ... Mikaela Shiffrin took a clear lead in the World Cup overall standings by placing second in a tricky super-G won by Romane Miradoli.
Legislation: Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that he plans to veto legislation passed Friday that would ban transgender student-athletes from competing in girls sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.