Football
Young’s height creates new debate
INDIANAPOLIS — Bryce Young provided one answer Saturday at the NFL’s annual scouting combine: He stands 5-foot-101/8 inches and weighs 204 pounds.
Next question: Will his small frame hurt his draft stock?
Team scouts and decision-makers now have nearly eight weeks to debate whether to make Young the first quarterback — or the first player — selected in the April draft.
Typically, teams want their franchise quarterbacks to be several inches taller and perhaps a little heavier to avoid injuries. Instead, Young would be one of the league’s smallest quarterbacks.
Basketball
Morant to miss games over gun video
Ja Morant will be away from the Memphis Grizzlies for at least their next two games, the team announced Saturday, not long after the NBA opened an investigation into a social media post by the guard, who livestreamed himself holding what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub.
Morant said in a statement distributed through the agency that represents him that he takes “full responsibility” for his actions and that he was going to “take some time away to get help.”
The video was streamed by Morant on his Instagram page early Saturday, hours after the Grizzlies played in Denver. They were flying to Los Angeles on Saturday for games against the Clippers on Sunday and the Lakers on Tuesday.
The league will try to speak with Morant as part of that investigation, though it is unclear when any meeting may occur.
Grizzlies’ Clarke out with torn Achilles: Memphis forward Brandon Clarke tore his left Achilles tendon and will be out indefinitely.
Clarke was injured Friday late in the first quarter of the Grizzlies’ 113-97 loss to the Nuggets. Clarke missed a free throw and started limping as he went up the court and fell at half-court. He was helped to the locker room without putting weight on his left leg.
Motor sports
Defending Cup champion Logano on pole
LAS VEGAS — Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, who won the October race at Las Vegas, won the pole Saturday for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400.
Logano qualified at 186.053 mph the Team Penske No. 22 Ford. He has won three of his past eight Cup races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
William Byron, in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet, qualified second.
The rest of the top five were Ryan Blaney in the Penske No. 12 Ford (184.9), rookie Ty Gibbs in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 Toyota (184.54) and Kyle Busch in the Richard Childress Racing No. 8 Chevy (184.489).
Elliott out after surgery: Chase Elliott is out indefinitely after undergoing a successful three-hour surgery to repair a fractured tibia, Hendrick Motorsports general manager Jeff Andrews said.
Andrews said there was no timeline on when the star NASCAR driver would return. Elliott injured his left leg while snowboarding in Colorado.
Verstappen on pole in Bahrain: Formula One champion Max Verstappen is in the right place to win his first Bahrain Grand Prix by starting from the pole in Sunday’s season-opening race.
Verstappen will be joined on the front row by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who beat Charles Leclerc to qualify second.
Grosjean leads Andretti qualifying sweep: Romain Grosjean opened his third season in IndyCar by winning the pole in qualifying on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, where the Frenchman led an all-Andretti front row. He surged to the second pole of his IndyCar career in the waning moments of the session and beat teammate Colton Herta for the top starting position in Sunday’s race.
Briefly
Baseball: Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. withdrew from playing for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic due to inflammation in his right knee. ... Left-handed reliever Will Smith agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with Texas.
Soccer: The 100-minute matches that became routine at the World Cup in Qatar are set to become routine in club soccer, FIFA’s rule-making panel said. The panel known as IFAB stressed the need for accurate calculation of time added on for stoppages in play because of injuries, substitutions, time-wasting and goal celebrations.
Horse racing: Tim Yakteen got the best of Bob Baffert, with Practical Move’s 21/2-length victory in the $400,000 San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita. ... At Florida’s Gulfstream, Forte easily won the $400,000 Fountain of Youth as the favorite in his 3-year-old debut.
Golf: Kurt Kitayama had an even-par 72 and a one-shot lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. ... PGA Tour rookie Nico Echavarria finished with a 7-under 65 for a two-shot lead at the Puerto Rico Open ... Jin Young Ko shot a 7-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead at the LPGA’s Women’s World Championship.
Tennis: Daniil Medvedev won his 18th tour-level title and third in a row by beating Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 at the Dubai Championships. ... Tommy Paul defeated fellow American Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2) in a three-hour marathon match and secured a spot in the Mexican Open final. ... Marta Kostyuk reached her first career WTA final by beating Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-3 at the ATX Open.
Skiing: American Mikaela Shiffrin locked up her fifth overall World Cup title, widely regarded as ski racing’s biggest prize, by tying for fifth place in a downhill. ... Aleksander Aamodt Kilde earned his second consecutive World Cup downhill title by winning the race.
